Bamboos Health Care : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

09/19/2019 | 09:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BAMBOOS HEALTH CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

百 本 醫 護 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2293)

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 10 September 2019 in relation to the meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the publication of the annual results announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the "Annual Results") and considering the declaration of dividend, if any.

The Board hereby announces that, as more time is required for finalising the Annual Results, the date of Board meeting which was scheduled to be held on Friday, 20 September 2019 will be postponed to Friday, 27 September 2019.

On behalf of the Board

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited

Hai Hiu Chu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Ms. Hai Hiu Chu and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Chan Kai Yue Jason, Ms. Chhoa Peck Lim Bella, Dr. Ko Wing Man and Mr. Wong Kon Man Jason.

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 13:36:01 UTC
