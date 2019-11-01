Bamboos Health Care : CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BAMBOOS HEALTH CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

百 本 醫 護 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2293)

CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 1 November 2019, the head office and principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to:

Room 204, 2/F Wing On Plaza 62 Mody Road Tsim Sha Tsui Kowloon Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited

Hai Hiu Chu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019