Bamboos Health Care : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 17 February 2020 (Monday) for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the publication of the interim results announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 31 December 2019 and considering the declaration of interim dividend, if any.

Hai Hiu Chu

Hong Kong, 5 February 2020

