Bamboos Health Care : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

02/04/2020 | 11:14pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BAMBOOS HEALTH CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

百 本 醫 護 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2293)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 17 February 2020 (Monday) for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the publication of the interim results announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 31 December 2019 and considering the declaration of interim dividend, if any.

On behalf of the Board

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited

Hai Hiu Chu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Ms. Hai Hiu Chu and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Chan Kai Yue Jason, Ms. Chhoa Peck Lim Bella, Dr. Ko Wing Man and Mr. Wong Kon Man Jason.

Disclaimer

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 04:13:09 UTC
