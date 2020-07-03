Log in
Bamburi Cement : Statement to our customers

07/03/2020

Health and Safety is an overarching value for Bamburi Cement.

At the onset of Covid-19 pandemic we adopted and continue to implement strict protection measures throughout our operations to protect the health of our employees, customers and stakeholders. These include temperature checks at entry points, handwashing and social distancing guidelines and aids. In addition, all non-critical external visits to our sites remain suspended, and face to face contact minimized where possible. We also have switched to longer shift mode to protect our operational staff.

We value the wellbeing of every member of our community including our customers and encourage all our customers to minimize exposure by placing orders via Navendor (Lead Retail app) or call your Bamburi Sales Managers or Customer Service Centre on +254 722 202941 (Nairobi Plant) or +254 725 616633 (Mombasa Plant). When drivers are at the Plants we are minimizing direct person-to-person interaction by encouraging them to stay in their cabins while being served.

We note that Covid-19 pandemic persists, increasing exposure for everyone. As we applaud and support the work our Government and health authorities continue to do to contain the spread of the virus, we also urge all our Business partners and stakeholders to take all necessary precautions so that together we effectively fight this pandemic and chart a sustainable future for everyone.

Stay safe.

Yours sincerely,

Seddiq Hassani

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Disclaimer

Bamburi Cement Limited published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 18:03:03 UTC
