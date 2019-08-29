Ban Loong : Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (or at any adjournment thereof)

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 30)
Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting of the Company
(or at any adjournment thereof)
I/We1
being the registered holder(s) of2shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of Ban Loong Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or3
of
to act as my/our proxy at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Boardroom 5, M/F, Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 27 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and on a poll to vote on my/our behalf in respect of resolutions proposed under the numbered items in the Notice of Annual General Meeting as directed below:-
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
For4
|
Against4
|
1
|
|
To receive and adopt the audited financial statements and reports of the directors of
|
|
|
|
|
the Company ("Directors") and auditors for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
(a) To re-elect Mr. Fong For as Director.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) To re-elect Mr. Leung Ka Kui, Johnny as Director.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) To re-elect Ms. Wong Chui San, Susan as Director.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
To authorize the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the remuneration of each of
|
|
|
|
|
the Directors.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
|
To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the auditors of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
|
To grant general mandate (the "Share Issue Mandate") to the Directors to issue
|
|
|
|
|
additional shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of shares of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
|
To grant a general mandate (the "Buy-backMandate") to the Directors to buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
shares on market not exceeding 10% of the total number of shares of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
|
To extend the Share Issue Mandate by adding to it the number of shares bought-back
|
|
|
|
|
by the Company under the Buy-back Mandate.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dated
|
|
|
Signature5
|
|
Notes:
-
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please insert the number of shares of HK$0.01 each registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
-
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting is preferred, strike out the words "the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Your proxy need not be a member of the Company, but must attend the Annual General Meeting in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.
-
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE "FOR" ANY OF THE MATTERS, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE "AGAINST" ANY OF THE MATTERS, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
-
This form of proxy must be in writing under your hand or of your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in case of a corporation either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney as authorized.
-
In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s), and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members.
-
To be valid, this form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority shall be deposited at the Company's Registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjourned meeting.
-
Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting if you so wish.
