Ban Loong : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
08/29/2019 | 12:31am EDT
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 30)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Ban Loong Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Boardroom 5, M/F, Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 27 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to transact the following business:
To receive and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of directors of the Company (the "Directors") and auditors for the financial year ended 31 March 2019;
To re-elect the following retiring Directors: (a) Mr. Fong For, (b) Mr. Leung Ka Kui, Johnny and (c) Ms. Wong Chui San, Susan;
To authorize the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the remuneration of the Directors;
To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the auditors of the Company and authorize the Board to fix their remuneration;
5. As special business to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:-
"THAT:-
subject to paragraphs (c) and (d) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all powers of the Company (the "Share Issue Mandate") to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") and to make, issue or grant offers, agreements, options, securities convertible or exchangeable into Shares or similar rights which would or might require the exercise of such powers, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the Directors during the Relevant Period to make, issue or grant offers, agreements, options, securities convertible or exchangeable into Shares or similar rights, the making, issuing or granting of which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
the total number of Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option, conversion or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraphs (a) and (b) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined below), (ii) the exercise of rights of conversion or exchange under the terms of any convertible or exchangeable securities issued by the Company, (iii) any share option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue of Shares or rights to acquire Shares, and (iv) any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangements providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or a part of a dividend on Shares pursuant to the Bye-laws of the Company from time to time, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly;
the Share Issue Mandate shall be limited by the applicable rules and requirements of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") as amended from time to time, including the restrictions for using the Share Issue Mandate to issue (i) securities convertible into new Shares for cash consideration, if the initial conversion price of such convertible securities is lower than the Benchmarked Price (as hereinafter defined) of the Shares at the time of the relevant placing; and (ii) warrants, options or similar rights to subscribe for new Shares or securities convertible into new Shares for cash consideration;
for the purpose of this resolution:-
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company unless this authority is renewed either conditionally or unconditionally at such meeting; and (ii) the revocation or variation of this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting;
"Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors made to the holders of the Shares on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdictions or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or stock exchange); and
"Benchmarked Price" means the higher of: (a) the closing price on the date of the relevant placing agreement or other agreement involving the proposed issue of securities under the Share Issue Mandate; and (b) the average closing price in the 5 trading days immediately prior to the earlier of: (i) the date of announcement of the placing or the proposed transaction or arrangement involving the proposed issue of securities under the Share Issue Mandate; (ii) the date of the placing agreement or other agreement involving the proposed issue of securities under the Share Issue Mandate; and (iii) the date on which the placing or subscription price is fixed; and
the authority conferred by this resolution shall be additional to any other authorities granted to the Directors at any time to allot and issue additional Shares."
6. As special business to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:-
"THAT:-
subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all powers of the Company (the "Buy-backMandate") to buy-back issued Shares on the Stock Exchange or on any other stock exchanges on which the Shares may be listed and recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and rules and requirements of the Stock Exchange or any other stock exchanges as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) shall be in addition to any other authorization granted to the directors and shall authorize the Directors to procure the Company to buy-back Shares at such prices as the Directors may at their discretion determine;
the total number of Shares which is authorized to be bought-back by the Company pursuant to this resolution during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution; and
for the purpose of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company unless this authority is renewed either conditionally or unconditionally at such meeting; and (ii) the revocation or variation of this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
7. As special business to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:-
"THAT conditional upon the passing of Resolutions Nos. 5 and 6 as set out in the notice convening this meeting, the Share Issue Mandate be and is hereby extended by the addition to the total number of Shares which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to the Share Issue Mandate such number of the Shares which are bought-back by the Company under the Buy-back Mandate, provided that such number of Shares shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution."
By Order of the Board
Ban Loong Holdings Limited
Chow Wang
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 29 August 2019
Registered Office:-
Principal place of business in Hong Kong:-
Clarendon House
Room 2709-10
2 Church Street
27/F China Resources Building
Hamilton HM11 Bermuda
No. 26 Harbour Road
Wanchai
Hong Kong
Notes:
A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
The transfer books and register of members will be closed from 24 September 2019 to 27 September 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the forthcoming 2019 Annual General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 23 September 2019.
To be valid, the form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power of authority shall be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of 17M, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjourned meeting.
Members are recommended to read the circular of the Company containing information concerning the Resolutions proposed in this notice.
As at the date hereof, the Board comprises:-
Executive Directors:
Mr. Chow Wang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Chu Ka Wa (Chief Financial Officer)
Mr. Wang Zhaoqing (Chief Operating Officer)
Non-Executive Director:
Mr. Fong For
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Mr. Jiang Zhi
Mr. Leung Ka Kui, Johnny
Ms. Wong Chui San, Susan
