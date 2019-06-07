Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ban on Chinese telecoms vendors would add $62 billion to 5G bill in Europe - industry analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured at the Hanover trade fair, in Hanover

PARIS (Reuters) - A sale ban on China's telecoms equipment makers would add about 55 billion euros (£48.8 billion) to the cost of 5G networks in Europe, according to an industry analysis seen by Reuters.

The figure is part of a report by telecoms lobbying group GSMA and reflects the total additional costs implied by a full sale ban on Huawei Technologies and Chinese peer ZTE for the rolling out of the 5G networks in Europe.

"Half of this would be due to European operators being impacted by higher input costs following significant loss of competition in the mobile equipment market," the report reads.

"Additionally, operators would need to replace existing infrastructure before implementing 5G upgrades."

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris; Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine in Frankfurt; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Inti Landauro)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aRate Cuts Aren't as Certain as Markets Think
DJ
06:03aEthiopia's parliament to approve law on liberalising telecoms sector
RE
05:58aSUSTAINABLE FISHERIES : Commission presents progress made and opportunities for 2020
PU
05:58aSET NEWS : FTSE SET Index Series June 2019 Semi-annual Review
PU
05:48aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Dairy product processing training for Haa farmers and youth
PU
05:45aIBM, T-Systems scrap mainframe venture after German criticism
RE
05:45aHomelessness Grows in California Despite New Government Spending
DJ
05:45aViolence Makes Mexico an Unwelcoming Refuge
DJ
05:45aAnticipation of a Rate Cut Rises Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
05:39aS.Africa's SAA appoints interim CEO, approaches additional lenders
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints Novartis' Hudson as CEO
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About