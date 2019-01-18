Log in
Banca IFIS: 2019 corporate events calendar

01/18/2019 | 06:27am EST

BANCA IFIS SPA: 2019 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Mestre (Venice), 18th January 2019 – Banca IFIS announces the publication dates for its financial results:

Monday 11/02/2019Approval of 2018 preliminary results
Thursday 7/03/2019Approval of 2018 draft annual report and invitation to the General Shareholders’ Meeting
Friday 19/04/2019Annual General Meeting to approve the 2018 annual report and renewal of the social bodies
Thursday 9/05/2019Approval of 2019 first quarterly report
Friday 2/08/2019Approval of half-yearly report at 30 June 2019
Thursday 7/11/2019Approval of third quarterly report 2019

As already stated in the press release as at the 19th January 2018, Banca IFIS's Board of Directors has decided to continue to prepare and publish its quarterly information in accordance with previous practice and until otherwise decided, in compliance with the provisions of the Italian Stock Exchange Regulation regarding the STAR segment.

This decision was taken in order to ensure continuity and frequency of information for the financial community, in adherence with Banca IFIS’s corporate policy regarding delivery of information on its financial and operating performance to the market and investors.

Any subsequent changes to the information contained in the calendar will be promptly published.

The Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Bossi

Banca IFIS S.p.A.
Head of Press Office
Eleonora Vallin
Mob: +39 342 8554140
eleonora.vallin@bancaifis.it
www.bancaifis.it		 

Head of IR & Corporate Development
Martino Da Rio
Tel: +39 02 24129953
martinodario@bancaifis.it
www.bancaifis.it

 

 

