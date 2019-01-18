Banca IFIS: 2019 corporate events calendar

BANCA IFIS SPA: 2019 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Mestre (Venice), 18th January 2019 – Banca IFIS announces the publication dates for its financial results:

Monday 11/02/2019 Approval of 2018 preliminary results Thursday 7/03/2019 Approval of 2018 draft annual report and invitation to the General Shareholders’ Meeting Friday 19/04/2019 Annual General Meeting to approve the 2018 annual report and renewal of the social bodies Thursday 9/05/2019 Approval of 2019 first quarterly report Friday 2/08/2019 Approval of half-yearly report at 30 June 2019 Thursday 7/11/2019 Approval of third quarterly report 2019

As already stated in the press release as at the 19th January 2018, Banca IFIS's Board of Directors has decided to continue to prepare and publish its quarterly information in accordance with previous practice and until otherwise decided, in compliance with the provisions of the Italian Stock Exchange Regulation regarding the STAR segment.

This decision was taken in order to ensure continuity and frequency of information for the financial community, in adherence with Banca IFIS’s corporate policy regarding delivery of information on its financial and operating performance to the market and investors.

Any subsequent changes to the information contained in the calendar will be promptly published.

