Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Banca Profilo shares jump as biggest shareholder lays ground for possible takeover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 07:20am EDT

Shares in Italy's Banca Profilo surged more than 17% on Friday after the lender's majority shareholder announced plans to extract value from its 53.5% stake, laying the ground for a possible takeover.

Sator Private Equity Fund's decision regarding its Profilo shareholding was "consistent with its investment policies and the imminent end of the fund's duration", Banca Profilo said in a statement.

The bank did not specify Sator's plans, but 'extracting value' usually refers to selling a shareholding.

Sator was founded by Matteo Arpe, a former top executive at Mediobanca.

He is credited with the turnaround of Rome-based bank Capitalia, of which he was chief executive for four years before it merged with UniCredit in 2007.

By 0942 GMT shares in Profilo were suspended due to excessive volatility after a jump of 17.52% on unusually high volumes.

"Investors probably bet on M&A opportunities. If Sator sells its stake, Profilo could become prey at a time when the issue of banking consolidation is particularly hot," a Milan-based trader said.

Sator, which is advised by Lazard, will check with the fund's clients whether they were interested in directly investing in Profilo, the bank added.

Profilo, in its new industrial plan to 2023 set out on Friday, does not rule out growing externally, both in Italy and abroad, especially in asset management and financial technology.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA PROFILO S.P.A. 22.90% 0.1964 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
LAZARD LTD 1.50% 31.23 Delayed Quote.-21.85%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. 3.18% 6.986 Delayed Quote.-30.79%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 2.99% 8.778 Delayed Quote.-34.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:54aDATAMETREX AI : Awarded Tender for COVID-19 Test Kits From Canadian Mining Company
AQ
07:51aBA owner considering legal challenge on UK quarantine as relations fray
RE
07:51aKORI : Notice of egm - change of constitution
PU
07:51aSAVILLS : Directors Remuneration Policy - Clarification
PU
07:50aRussia's Nornickel says it will pay for clean-up after fuel spill
RE
07:46aCBIZ : Small Business Hiring Shows Second Month of Historic Decline
BU
07:44aAs The Mobile Gaming And App Industry Consolidates; Opportunities For Niche Providers Like Kuuhubb Inc. Increase
AQ
07:43aElectromedical Technologies Brings Next-Generation Bioelectric WellnessPro Devices To Massive $44 Billion Market Opportunity
AQ
07:43aTWILIO : Maven invests in technology company Zing
AQ
07:42aBritish luxury carmaker Bentley to cut quarter of workforce
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
4U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States
5PREMIER OIL PLC : Premier Oil Says Price of BP Acquisitions Renegotiated to $210 Million Plus Targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group