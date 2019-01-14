Banco Azteca, the Best Option to Distribute Social Assistance From The Mexican Government

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Azteca, S.A., a banking and financial services institution committed to the development of financial products and services that generate progress and well-being in the communities in which it operates, and a subsidiary of Grupo Elektra (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), announced today that its infrastructure and reach ensure success and opportunity in the delivery of assistance of numerous social programs of the Mexican government.



Only Banco Azteca has the national financial infrastructure to ensure robust and reliable delivery to the most remote corners of the country.

Banco Azteca relies on cutting-edge technology to ensure that transactions are secure and that money reaches the proper destination through a network of proven points of contact in an unmatched number of low-income communities.

Banco Azteca is an ideal ally of the Mexican Government and can guarantee success in the delivery of these social assistance programs. It should also be noted that Banco Azteca does not charge commissions to the accounts of beneficiaries of these social programs.

Since its inception, Banco Azteca has targeted the population at the base of the pyramid, a sector that is underserved by traditional banking, as well as promoting true financial inclusion.

Today, with more than 15 million customers, more than 1,770 branches and more than 10,180 ATMs throughout the country, Banco Azteca is one of the strongest financial institutions with the largest geographical distribution network in the country.

Banco Azteca is present in more than 780 municipalities, more than any other bank in Mexico, and, in more than 170 of them, it is the only financial institution present.

It has extensive banking hours, and is open 365 days a year, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., in addition to attention on multiple platforms (digital, telephone, etc.).

Additionally, Banco Azteca efficiently and with high levels of security manages the resources of its customers with the most secure biometric technology, adhering to world-class standards.

Today, it is the largest small payment manager in the Mexican financial system; distributing more than 300 billion pesos per year, 50% of total remittances from the United States to Mexico, offering one of the lowest commission rates in the country, well below traditional banks.

All this, with the most advanced anti- laundering controls in Mexico, ensuring the control, transparency and operational efficiency of the distribution of public resources.

The World Bank noted in its Global Financial Development Report (2014) that the presence of Banco Azteca branches benefits communities, increasing disposable income and economic activity where it operates.

Banco Azteca is committed to being part of a country where prosperity is inclusive for all Mexicans.

About Banco Azteca

Banco Azteca is a financial institution that offers consumer and personal loans, group loans, pawn loans, credit cards and savings and investment options. In addition to Mexico, the bank operates in Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Peru. In 16 years of operation in Mexico, Banco Azteca has been an institution committed to the development of financial products and services that generate progress and wellbeing for low-income families. With more than 1,700 branches, Banco Azteca has the second-largest banking network in Mexico.

