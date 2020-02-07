Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Banco Bradesco : Former CMU Student Government President Ian Elliott to Serve Jail Time, Probation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 08:23pm EST
Contact:
Kelly Rossman-McKinney 517-335-7666
Agency:Attorney General

February 7, 2020

LANSING - Former Central Michigan University student government president Ian Elliott was sentenced today to five years' probation with the first year in the Isabella County Jail and the second year on a continuous alcohol monitoring tether. He is also subject to sex offender and drug and alcohol assessments, and must comply with listing on the sex offender registry.

He was sentenced by Chief Judge Eric Janes in Isabella County Circuit Court.

The new sentence is the result of an agreement between the defendant's lawyer and the Michigan Department of Attorney General following an assistant attorney general's mishandling of the case. Elliott entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct on Jan. 17, 2020.

Elliott initially pleaded no contest to one felony count of third-degree CSC and was sentenced Aug. 2, 2019, to a minimum of 366 days in prison up to a maximum of 180 months. He was originally charged with three counts of third-degree CSC and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration.

'Today's sentencing closes a long and distressing case for many involved, especially the two victims, who have been put through a very difficult experience,' Nessel said. 'While several factors contributed to this sentencing, the agreement made with the defendant's counsel ensures Mr. Elliott will continue to serve time behind bars with additional conditions imposed throughout his probation.'

###

Disclaimer

State of Michigan published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 01:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:11pMitek Appoints Aaron Korsen as Vice President, North American Identity Sales
GL
08:54pMEDIA NUSANTARA CITRA TBK PT : ACT to Send 10,000 Boxes of Masks to Indonesians in Hong Kong
AQ
08:48pNVIDIA : Update on MWC Barcelona
PU
08:45pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Baozun Inc. (BZUN)
GL
08:38pBANCO BRADESCO : Shareholders' Meetings Manual in March 10, 2020
PU
08:33pPROPOSAL FOR AGM FROM 3.10.2020 TO 4 : 20 pm
PU
08:31pTalent Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Benefits Associated With Talent Management Software to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:30pConsumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride
RE
08:23pBANCO BRADESCO : Proposal for AGE from 10.3.2020 to 4 pm
PU
08:23pBANCO BRADESCO : Former CMU Student Government President Ian Elliott to Serve Jail Time, Probation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD. : KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conferen..
2ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. : Eric Sprott Announces Intent to Sell 0.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty on Jerritt Can..
3EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Consumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride
4LYFT, INC. : Uber and Lyft take different roads in search of profit
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group