Banco Bradesco : Former CMU Student Government President Ian Elliott to Serve Jail Time, Probation

February 7, 2020

LANSING - Former Central Michigan University student government president Ian Elliott was sentenced today to five years' probation with the first year in the Isabella County Jail and the second year on a continuous alcohol monitoring tether. He is also subject to sex offender and drug and alcohol assessments, and must comply with listing on the sex offender registry.

He was sentenced by Chief Judge Eric Janes in Isabella County Circuit Court.

The new sentence is the result of an agreement between the defendant's lawyer and the Michigan Department of Attorney General following an assistant attorney general's mishandling of the case. Elliott entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct on Jan. 17, 2020.

Elliott initially pleaded no contest to one felony count of third-degree CSC and was sentenced Aug. 2, 2019, to a minimum of 366 days in prison up to a maximum of 180 months. He was originally charged with three counts of third-degree CSC and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration.

'Today's sentencing closes a long and distressing case for many involved, especially the two victims, who have been put through a very difficult experience,' Nessel said. 'While several factors contributed to this sentencing, the agreement made with the defendant's counsel ensures Mr. Elliott will continue to serve time behind bars with additional conditions imposed throughout his probation.'

