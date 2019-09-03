Banco Central de Chile : At its Monetary Policy Meeting, the Board of the Central Bank of Chile decided to lower the monetary policy interest rate by 50 basis points, to 2.0%. The decision was adopted by the unanimous vote of the Board members.

[INF*RES*AS]

PRESS RELEASE*

Thursday, 3 September 2019

Monetary Policy Meeting - September 2019

At its Monetary Policy Meeting, the Board of the Central Bank of Chile decided to lower the monetary policy interest rate by 50 basis points, to 2.0%. The decision was adopted by the unanimous vote of the Board members.

The main development since the previous Meeting has been the worsening of the external scenario. Especially significant has been the escalating trade conflict between the United States and China, with an impact on other economies that are integrated into value chains and financial markets. Global activity continued to slow in an important group of economies, where the weakening of manufacturing stood out, while services activity remains dynamic. The deterioration is deeper for global trade volumes, which virtually stagnated, and for expectations indicators. The trade conflict is compounded by the greater likelihood of a non-deal exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union, various geopolitical risks and a severe deterioration of the situation in Argentina. In this context, monetary policy has become more expansionary globally, but still financial markets continue to show high volatility and risk aversion. Thus, further declines in interest rates were observed in the fixed-income market, together with stock market relapses, depreciation of most currencies against the dollar and widespread falls in commodity prices. Inflationary figures remain contained in many economies around the world.

The local financial market followed the external developments, where worth singling out were the depreciation of the peso against the dollar and the fall of stock prices and long-term interest rates. The latter, combined with the prospects of a more expansionary monetary policy, has resulted in low borrowing costs for all categories of credits and maturities. In real terms, consumer and commercial loans show a somewhat reduced dynamism, while housing loans have sped up their growth pace.

In the second quarter, domestic activity and demand growth disappointed expectations. GDP growth was influenced by one-offsupply-side factors and a fall in manufacturing. On the expenditure side, less progress was made in private consumption, although some of the one-off factors that affected GDP also had an impact on consumption growth. This, in a context in which consumer expectations have deteriorated from early in the year and private salaried employment shows less dynamism. Investment grew more than anticipated, thanks especially to its