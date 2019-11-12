Banco Central de Chile : Economic Expectations Survey November 2019

MONTHLY SURVEY ON EXPECTATIONS November 2019

Sent on: 5 November 2019

Deadline for responses: 11 November 2019

Variable Median Decile 1 Decile 9 Answers Graph 01.Inflation (% change) Current month (monthly change) 0,00 -0,10 0,20 51 Graph1 Next month (monthly change) 0,10 0,00 0,30 51 Graph2 In eleven months (12-month change) 2,70 2,30 3,00 51 Graph3 In twenty three months (12-month change) 3,00 2,70 3,00 51 Graph4 December 2020 (12-month change) 2,80 2,50 3,10 51 Graph5 December 2021 (12-month change) 3,00 2,80 3,00 50 Graph6 02.Monetary Policy rate target (%) (*) Following meeting 1,50 1,25 1,75 51 Graph7 Second following meeting 1,50 1,25 1,75 51 Graph8 In five months 1,25 1,00 1,75 51 Graph9 December 2020 1,50 1,00 1,75 51 Graph10 In eleven months 1,50 1,00 1,75 51 Graph11 In seventeen months 1,50 1,25 2,00 50 Graph12 In twenty three months 2,00 1,50 2,50 50 Graph13 03.5-Year BCU (%) (*) In two months -0,20 -0,50 0,10 44 Graph14 In eleven months 0,20 -0,40 0,50 44 Graph15 In twenty three months forward 0,40 0,00 1,00 44 Graph16 04.5-Year BCP (%) (*) In two months 2,60 2,20 3,00 44 Graph17 In eleven months 2,90 2,10 3,20 44 Graph18 In twenty three months forward 3,20 2,50 3,60 44 Graph19 05.Exchange Rate (CH $ per US$ 1) (*) In two months 734 705 765 50 Graph20 In eleven months 720 685 750 50 Graph21 In twenty three months forward 700 650 750 49 Graph22 06.IMACEC (Monthly Activity Index) One month ago -0,40 -1,50 1,20 50 Graph23 07.IMACEC No Mining (monthly activity index) One month ago -0,30 -1,10 2,00 42 Graph24 08.GDP (12-month change) Within calendar quarter of the survey 0,90 -0,30 1,90 51 Graph25 Year 2019 1,90 1,70 2,20 51 Graph26 Year 2020 2,30 1,60 2,80 51 Graph27 Year 2021 2,80 2,00 3,30 48 Graph28 09.GDP No Mining (12-month change) Within calendar quarter of the survey 1,00 -0,40 2,10 41 Graph29 Year 2019 2,10 1,80 2,50 41 Graph30 Year 2020 2,50 1,80 3,00 41 Graph31 Year 2021 2,80 2,20 3,60 39 Graph32

(*) End of the month.

Monthly survey of selected academics, consultants, and executives or advisors of financial institutions and corporations. It is completed the day after the publication of the CPI and it is published the day after its reception, at 8:30 hrs. approximately(www.bcentral.cl, Statistics section, Economic Surveys, Website: http://www.bcentral.cl/en/web/central-bank-of-chile/economic-expectations)

The survey period comprises the week prior to publication