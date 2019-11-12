Log in
Banco Central de Chile : Economic Expectations Survey November 2019

0
11/12/2019 | 06:35am EST

MONTHLY SURVEY ON EXPECTATIONS November 2019

Sent on: 5 November 2019

Deadline for responses: 11 November 2019

Variable

Median

Decile 1

Decile 9

Answers

Graph

01.Inflation (% change)

Current month (monthly change)

0,00

-0,10

0,20

51

Graph1

Next month (monthly change)

0,10

0,00

0,30

51

Graph2

In eleven months (12-month change)

2,70

2,30

3,00

51

Graph3

In twenty three months (12-month change)

3,00

2,70

3,00

51

Graph4

December 2020 (12-month change)

2,80

2,50

3,10

51

Graph5

December 2021 (12-month change)

3,00

2,80

3,00

50

Graph6

02.Monetary Policy rate target (%) (*)

Following meeting

1,50

1,25

1,75

51

Graph7

Second following meeting

1,50

1,25

1,75

51

Graph8

In five months

1,25

1,00

1,75

51

Graph9

December 2020

1,50

1,00

1,75

51

Graph10

In eleven months

1,50

1,00

1,75

51

Graph11

In seventeen months

1,50

1,25

2,00

50

Graph12

In twenty three months

2,00

1,50

2,50

50

Graph13

03.5-Year BCU (%) (*)

In two months

-0,20

-0,50

0,10

44

Graph14

In eleven months

0,20

-0,40

0,50

44

Graph15

In twenty three months forward

0,40

0,00

1,00

44

Graph16

04.5-Year BCP (%) (*)

In two months

2,60

2,20

3,00

44

Graph17

In eleven months

2,90

2,10

3,20

44

Graph18

In twenty three months forward

3,20

2,50

3,60

44

Graph19

05.Exchange Rate (CH $ per US$ 1) (*)

In two months

734

705

765

50

Graph20

In eleven months

720

685

750

50

Graph21

In twenty three months forward

700

650

750

49

Graph22

06.IMACEC (Monthly Activity Index)

One month ago

-0,40

-1,50

1,20

50

Graph23

07.IMACEC No Mining (monthly activity index)

One month ago

-0,30

-1,10

2,00

42

Graph24

08.GDP (12-month change)

Within calendar quarter of the survey

0,90

-0,30

1,90

51

Graph25

Year 2019

1,90

1,70

2,20

51

Graph26

Year 2020

2,30

1,60

2,80

51

Graph27

Year 2021

2,80

2,00

3,30

48

Graph28

09.GDP No Mining (12-month change)

Within calendar quarter of the survey

1,00

-0,40

2,10

41

Graph29

Year 2019

2,10

1,80

2,50

41

Graph30

Year 2020

2,50

1,80

3,00

41

Graph31

Year 2021

2,80

2,20

3,60

39

Graph32

(*) End of the month.

Monthly survey of selected academics, consultants, and executives or advisors of financial institutions and corporations. It is completed the day after the publication of the CPI and it is published the day after its reception, at 8:30 hrs. approximately(www.bcentral.cl, Statistics section, Economic Surveys, Website: http://www.bcentral.cl/en/web/central-bank-of-chile/economic-expectations)

The survey period comprises the week prior to publication

MONTHLY SURVEY ON EXPECTATIONS November 2019

Sent on: 5 November 2019

Deadline for responses: 11 November 2019

Series on probationary period

Variable

Median

Decile 1

Decile 9

Answers

Graph

01.Inflation (% change)

In thirty five months (12-month change)

3,00

2,80

3,00

49

Graph33

02.Monetary Policy rate target (%) (*)

In thirty five months

2,50

2,00

3,00

50

Graph34

03.HFC including NPO (12-month change) (**)

Year 2019

2,30

1,70

3,50

42

Graph35

Year 2020

2,50

1,80

3,50

42

Graph36

04.GFCF (12-month change) (**)

Year 2019

3,20

1,00

4,30

43

Graph37

Year 2020

2,50

0,50

4,30

42

Graph38

05.Structural Parameters - average years 2022-2026 (**)

Inflation (12-month change)

3,00

2,80

3,00

45

Graph39

Monetary Policy rate target

3,00

2,25

3,75

43

Graph40

Exchange Rate (12-month change)

0,00

-3,30

1,50

40

Graph41

GDP (12-month change)

3,00

2,50

3,40

45

Graph42

(**) Series on probationary period.

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

Inflation current month (monthly change)

Answers: 51 Median: 0%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

Inflation next month (monthly change)

Answers: 51 Median: 0,1%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Inflation in eleven months (12-month change)

Answers: 51 Median: 2,7%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Inflation in twenty three months (12-month change)

Answers: 51 Median: 3%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

Inflation december 2020 ( 12-month change )

Answers: 51 Median: 2,8%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

Inflation december 2021 ( 12-month change )

Answers: 50 Median: 3%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Monetary Policy rate target following meeting Answers: 51 Median: 1,5%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Monetary Policy rate target second following meeting Answers: 51 Median: 1,5%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

Monetary Policy rate target In five months

Answers: 51 Median: 1,25%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

Monetary Policy rate target december 2020

Answers: 51 Median: 1,5%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Monetary Policy rate target in eleven months Answers: 51 Median: 1,5%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Monetary Policy rate target in seventeen months Answers: 50 Median: 1,5%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Monetary Policy rate target in twenty three months Answers: 50 Median: 2%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

5-Year BCU In two months

Answers: 44 Median: -0,2%

x<=

x=>

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

5-Year BCU in eleven months

Answers: 44 Median: 0,2%

x<=

x=>

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

5-Year BCU in twenty three months forward

Answers: 44 Median: 0,4%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

5-Year BCP in two months

Answers: 44 Median: 2,6%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

5-Year BCP in eleven months

Answers: 44 Median: 2,9%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

5-Year BCP in twenty three months forward

Answers: 44 Median: 3,2%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Exchange Rate in two months (CH $ per US$)

Answers: 50 Median: $734

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Exchange Rate in eleven months (CH $ per US$)

Answers: 50 Median: $720

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

Exchange Rate in twenty three months forward (CH $ per US$)

Answers: 49 Median: $700

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 IMACEC (Monthly Activity Index) one month ago Answers: 50 Median: -0,4%

x<=

x=>

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

IMACEC No Mining (Monthly Activity Index) one month ago

Answers: 42 Median: -0,3%

x<=

x=>

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

GDP within calendar quarter of the survey

Answers: 51 Median: 0,9%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

GDP year 2019 (12-month change)

Answers: 51 Median: 1,9%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

GDP year 2020 (12-month change)

Answers: 51 Median: 2,3%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

GDP year 2021 (12-month change)

Answers: 48 Median: 2,8%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 GDP No Mining within calendar quarter of the survey Answers: 41 Median: 1%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 GDP No Mining year 2019 (12-month change)

Answers: 41 Median: 2,1%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 GDP No Mining year 2020 (12-month change)

Answers: 41 Median: 2,5%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 GDP No Mining year 2021 (12-month change)

Answers: 39 Median: 2,8%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Inflation in thirty five months (12-month change)

Answers: 49 Median: 3%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Monetary Policy rate target in thirty five months Answers: 50 Median: 2,5%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 HFC including NPO year 2019 (12-month change)

Answers: 42 Median: 2,3%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 HFC including NPO year 2020 (12-month change)

Answers: 42 Median: 2,5%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

GFCF year 2019 (12-month change)

Answers: 43 Median: 3,2%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

GFCF year 2020 (12-month change)

Answers: 42 Median: 2,5%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Average Inflation years 2022-2026(12-month change) Answers: 45 Median: 3%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Average Monetary Policy rate target years 2022-2026Answers: 43 Median: 3%

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019

Average Exchange Rate years 2022-2026(12-month change)

Answers: 40 Median: $0

x<=

x=>

Click to view summary table

Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Average GDP years 2022-2026(12-month change)

Answers: 45 Median: 3%

Click to view summary table

Disclaimer

Banco Central de Chile published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 11:34:05 UTC
