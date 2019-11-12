Banco Central de Chile : Economic Expectations Survey November 2019

MONTHLY SURVEY ON EXPECTATIONS November 2019
Sent on: 5 November 2019
Deadline for responses: 11 November 2019
|
|
Variable
|
Median
|
Decile 1
|
Decile 9
|
Answers
|
Graph
|
|
01.Inflation (% change)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current month (monthly change)
|
0,00
|
-0,10
|
0,20
|
51
|
Graph1
|
|
Next month (monthly change)
|
0,10
|
0,00
|
0,30
|
51
|
Graph2
|
|
In eleven months (12-month change)
|
2,70
|
2,30
|
3,00
|
51
|
Graph3
|
|
In twenty three months (12-month change)
|
3,00
|
2,70
|
3,00
|
51
|
Graph4
|
|
December 2020 (12-month change)
|
2,80
|
2,50
|
3,10
|
51
|
Graph5
|
|
December 2021 (12-month change)
|
3,00
|
2,80
|
3,00
|
50
|
Graph6
|
|
02.Monetary Policy rate target (%) (*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following meeting
|
1,50
|
1,25
|
1,75
|
51
|
Graph7
|
|
Second following meeting
|
1,50
|
1,25
|
1,75
|
51
|
Graph8
|
|
In five months
|
1,25
|
1,00
|
1,75
|
51
|
Graph9
|
|
December 2020
|
1,50
|
1,00
|
1,75
|
51
|
Graph10
|
|
In eleven months
|
1,50
|
1,00
|
1,75
|
51
|
Graph11
|
|
In seventeen months
|
1,50
|
1,25
|
2,00
|
50
|
Graph12
|
|
In twenty three months
|
2,00
|
1,50
|
2,50
|
50
|
Graph13
|
|
03.5-Year BCU (%) (*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In two months
|
-0,20
|
-0,50
|
0,10
|
44
|
Graph14
|
|
In eleven months
|
0,20
|
-0,40
|
0,50
|
44
|
Graph15
|
|
In twenty three months forward
|
0,40
|
0,00
|
1,00
|
44
|
Graph16
|
|
04.5-Year BCP (%) (*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In two months
|
2,60
|
2,20
|
3,00
|
44
|
Graph17
|
|
In eleven months
|
2,90
|
2,10
|
3,20
|
44
|
Graph18
|
|
In twenty three months forward
|
3,20
|
2,50
|
3,60
|
44
|
Graph19
|
|
05.Exchange Rate (CH $ per US$ 1) (*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In two months
|
734
|
705
|
765
|
50
|
Graph20
|
|
In eleven months
|
720
|
685
|
750
|
50
|
Graph21
|
|
In twenty three months forward
|
700
|
650
|
750
|
49
|
Graph22
|
|
06.IMACEC (Monthly Activity Index)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One month ago
|
-0,40
|
-1,50
|
1,20
|
50
|
Graph23
|
|
07.IMACEC No Mining (monthly activity index)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One month ago
|
-0,30
|
-1,10
|
2,00
|
42
|
Graph24
|
|
08.GDP (12-month change)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Within calendar quarter of the survey
|
0,90
|
-0,30
|
1,90
|
51
|
Graph25
|
|
Year 2019
|
1,90
|
1,70
|
2,20
|
51
|
Graph26
|
|
Year 2020
|
2,30
|
1,60
|
2,80
|
51
|
Graph27
|
|
Year 2021
|
2,80
|
2,00
|
3,30
|
48
|
Graph28
|
|
09.GDP No Mining (12-month change)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Within calendar quarter of the survey
|
1,00
|
-0,40
|
2,10
|
41
|
Graph29
|
|
Year 2019
|
2,10
|
1,80
|
2,50
|
41
|
Graph30
|
|
Year 2020
|
2,50
|
1,80
|
3,00
|
41
|
Graph31
|
|
Year 2021
|
2,80
|
2,20
|
3,60
|
39
|
Graph32
(*) End of the month.
Monthly survey of selected academics, consultants, and executives or advisors of financial institutions and corporations. It is completed the day after the publication of the CPI and it is published the day after its reception, at 8:30 hrs. approximately(www.bcentral.cl, Statistics section, Economic Surveys, Website: http://www.bcentral.cl/en/web/central-bank-of-chile/economic-expectations)
The survey period comprises the week prior to publication
Series on probationary period
|
|
Variable
|
|
Median
|
Decile 1
|
Decile 9
|
Answers
|
Graph
|
|
01.Inflation (% change)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In thirty five months (12-month change)
|
|
3,00
|
2,80
|
3,00
|
49
|
Graph33
|
|
02.Monetary Policy rate target (%) (*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In thirty five months
|
|
2,50
|
2,00
|
3,00
|
50
|
Graph34
|
|
03.HFC including NPO (12-month change) (**)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year 2019
|
|
2,30
|
1,70
|
3,50
|
42
|
Graph35
|
|
Year 2020
|
|
2,50
|
1,80
|
3,50
|
42
|
Graph36
|
|
04.GFCF (12-month change) (**)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year 2019
|
|
3,20
|
1,00
|
4,30
|
43
|
Graph37
|
|
Year 2020
|
|
2,50
|
0,50
|
4,30
|
42
|
Graph38
|
|
05.Structural Parameters - average years 2022-2026 (**)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inflation (12-month change)
|
3,00
|
2,80
|
3,00
|
45
|
Graph39
|
|
Monetary Policy rate target
|
3,00
|
2,25
|
3,75
|
43
|
Graph40
|
|
Exchange Rate (12-month change)
|
0,00
|
-3,30
|
1,50
|
40
|
Graph41
|
|
GDP (12-month change)
|
3,00
|
2,50
|
3,40
|
45
|
Graph42
(**) Series on probationary period.
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
Inflation current month (monthly change)
Answers: 51 Median: 0%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
Inflation next month (monthly change)
Answers: 51 Median: 0,1%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Inflation in eleven months (12-month change)
Answers: 51 Median: 2,7%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Inflation in twenty three months (12-month change)
Answers: 51 Median: 3%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
Inflation december 2020 ( 12-month change )
Answers: 51 Median: 2,8%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
Inflation december 2021 ( 12-month change )
Answers: 50 Median: 3%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Monetary Policy rate target following meeting Answers: 51 Median: 1,5%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Monetary Policy rate target second following meeting Answers: 51 Median: 1,5%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
Monetary Policy rate target In five months
Answers: 51 Median: 1,25%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
Monetary Policy rate target december 2020
Answers: 51 Median: 1,5%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Monetary Policy rate target in eleven months Answers: 51 Median: 1,5%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Monetary Policy rate target in seventeen months Answers: 50 Median: 1,5%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Monetary Policy rate target in twenty three months Answers: 50 Median: 2%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
5-Year BCU In two months
Answers: 44 Median: -0,2%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
5-Year BCU in eleven months
Answers: 44 Median: 0,2%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
5-Year BCU in twenty three months forward
Answers: 44 Median: 0,4%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
5-Year BCP in two months
Answers: 44 Median: 2,6%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
5-Year BCP in eleven months
Answers: 44 Median: 2,9%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
5-Year BCP in twenty three months forward
Answers: 44 Median: 3,2%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Exchange Rate in two months (CH $ per US$)
Answers: 50 Median: $734
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Exchange Rate in eleven months (CH $ per US$)
Answers: 50 Median: $720
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
Exchange Rate in twenty three months forward (CH $ per US$)
Answers: 49 Median: $700
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 IMACEC (Monthly Activity Index) one month ago Answers: 50 Median: -0,4%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
IMACEC No Mining (Monthly Activity Index) one month ago
Answers: 42 Median: -0,3%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
GDP within calendar quarter of the survey
Answers: 51 Median: 0,9%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
GDP year 2019 (12-month change)
Answers: 51 Median: 1,9%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
GDP year 2020 (12-month change)
Answers: 51 Median: 2,3%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
GDP year 2021 (12-month change)
Answers: 48 Median: 2,8%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 GDP No Mining within calendar quarter of the survey Answers: 41 Median: 1%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 GDP No Mining year 2019 (12-month change)
Answers: 41 Median: 2,1%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 GDP No Mining year 2020 (12-month change)
Answers: 41 Median: 2,5%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 GDP No Mining year 2021 (12-month change)
Answers: 39 Median: 2,8%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Inflation in thirty five months (12-month change)
Answers: 49 Median: 3%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Monetary Policy rate target in thirty five months Answers: 50 Median: 2,5%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 HFC including NPO year 2019 (12-month change)
Answers: 42 Median: 2,3%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 HFC including NPO year 2020 (12-month change)
Answers: 42 Median: 2,5%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
GFCF year 2019 (12-month change)
Answers: 43 Median: 3,2%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
GFCF year 2020 (12-month change)
Answers: 42 Median: 2,5%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Average Inflation years 2022-2026(12-month change) Answers: 45 Median: 3%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Average Monetary Policy rate target years 2022-2026Answers: 43 Median: 3%
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019
Average Exchange Rate years 2022-2026(12-month change)
Answers: 40 Median: $0
Monthly Survey On Expectations November 2019 Average GDP years 2022-2026(12-month change)
Answers: 45 Median: 3%
Disclaimer
Banco Central de Chile published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 11:34:05 UTC