Banco Internacional del Perú S.A.A. : Announces Early Tender Results of its Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for any and all of its 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2020

LIMA, Peru, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Internacional del Perú S.A.A., a Peruvian open-stock corporation ("Interbank", the "Bank" or "we"), today announced that U.S.$145,071,000 aggregate principal amount, or approximately 37.52% (the "Tendered Notes") of the outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2020 issued by Interbank, acting through its Panamanian branch (the "Notes") were validly tendered and not withdrawn by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 2, 2019 (the "Early Tender and Consent Date") in accordance with Interbank's Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated September 19, 2019 (the "Statement") pursuant to which the tender offer and the consent solicitation are being made.

In addition, the Bank has received consents from holders of 37.52% of the Notes as of the Early Tender and Consent Date. The consents are not sufficient to effect the proposed amendment to the indenture governing the Notes as set forth in the Statement.

Holders that validly tendered prior to the Early Tender and Consent Date, and whose Notes are accepted, will receive a total consideration of U.S.$1,033.25 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Tendered Notes, which includes a consent payment of US$30.00 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the early settlement date, which is expected to be on or around October 4, 2019 (the "Early Settlement Date").

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 17, 2019, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Bank (the "Expiration Time"). Holders who validly tender at or prior to the Expiration Time and whose Notes are accepted will receive the tender offer consideration of U.S.$1,003.25 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Tendered Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding the settlement date, which is expected to be on or around October 18, 2019 (the "Final Settlement Date").

Consummation of the tender offer is subject to certain conditions set forth in the Statement.

About Interbank

We are a leading provider of a wide range of financial products and banking services for retail customers and commercial clients in Peru. Our purpose is to be side by side with Peruvians so they can reach their dreams, today, and as such, we have built an integrated financial services platform in the fast-growing, underpenetrated and profitable Peruvian financial system. We have invested in building a leading and scalable digital platform (mobile and online), which is rapidly being adopted by existing and new customers. Our digital platform is complemented by one of the largest distribution networks in the country which includes financial stores, ATMs, correspondent agents, dedicated sales forces, financial advisors, and call centers. Together our digital platform and distribution network provide our more than three million customers and a potential market of more than 30 million Peruvians, and economically active population of 17.4 million and 9 million businesses with access to our products and services and a distinctive and convenient customer experience.

