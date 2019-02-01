Log in
Banco La Hipotecaria, S.A. : Announces Proposed Offering of $75 Million La Hiptotecaria Mortgage Backed Trust 2019-1 Certificates and $6.25 Million La Hipotecaria 2019-2 Mortgage Backed Trust 2019-2 Certificates

02/01/2019 | 03:09pm EST

Banco La Hipotecaria, S.A. announces its intention to offer and sell $75 million fixed rate La Hipotecaria Mortgage Trust 2019-1 Certificates and $6.25 million fixed rate La Hipotecaria Mortgage Trust 2019-2 Certificates. The La Hipotecaria Mortgage Backed Trust 2019-1 Certificates will be backed by $45 million of the total $55.2 million of a Panama Trust’s (the “14th Mortgage Trust”) senior notes and $35 million of a the total $35.2 million of a Panama Trust’s (the “15th Mortgage Trust”) senior notes. The La Hipotecaria Mortgage Backed Trust 2019-2 Certificates will be backed by $6.25 million of the 14th Mortgage Trust’s senior notes. The 14th Mortgage Trust is secured by $60 million of Panamanian residential mortgage loans and the 15th Mortgage Trust is secured by $40 million of El Salvador residential mortgage loans.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The securities to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Any offers of the securities will be made only by means of a private offering circular pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that Banco La Hipotecaria, S.A. believes to be reasonable as of today’s date only. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances including, but not limited to, Panama’s domestic and global economic and business conditions, the effect of continued volatility in credit markets, market related risks such as changes in interest rates and exchange rates, changes in the valuation of credit market exposures, changes in valuation of issued notes, the policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, and other factors beyond the control of Banco La Hipotecaria. Banco La Hipotecaria cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

About Banco La Hipotecaria

Banco La Hipotecaria, S.A. is a regulated banking institution domiciled in the Republic of Panama with subsidiary operations in El Salvador and Colombia.


© Business Wire 2019
