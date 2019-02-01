Banco La Hipotecaria, S.A. : Announces Proposed Offering of $75 Million La Hiptotecaria Mortgage Backed Trust 2019-1 Certificates and $6.25 Million La Hipotecaria 2019-2 Mortgage Backed Trust 2019-2 Certificates

Banco La Hipotecaria, S.A. announces its intention to offer and sell $75
million fixed rate La Hipotecaria Mortgage Trust 2019-1 Certificates and
$6.25 million fixed rate La Hipotecaria Mortgage Trust 2019-2
Certificates. The La Hipotecaria Mortgage Backed Trust 2019-1
Certificates will be backed by $45 million of the total $55.2 million of
a Panama Trust’s (the “14th Mortgage Trust”) senior notes and
$35 million of a the total $35.2 million of a Panama Trust’s (the “15th
Mortgage Trust”) senior notes. The La Hipotecaria Mortgage Backed Trust
2019-2 Certificates will be backed by $6.25 million of the 14th
Mortgage Trust’s senior notes. The 14th Mortgage Trust is
secured by $60 million of Panamanian residential mortgage loans and the
15th Mortgage Trust is secured by $40 million of El Salvador
residential mortgage loans.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale is unlawful. The securities to be offered have not
been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
“Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless so
registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except
pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state
securities laws. Any offers of the securities will be made only by means
of a private offering circular pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S
under the Securities Act.
Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that
Banco La Hipotecaria, S.A. believes to be reasonable as of today’s date
only. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risk and
uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances
including, but not limited to, Panama’s domestic and global economic and
business conditions, the effect of continued volatility in credit
markets, market related risks such as changes in interest rates and
exchange rates, changes in the valuation of credit market exposures,
changes in valuation of issued notes, the policies and actions of
governmental and regulatory authorities, and other factors beyond the
control of Banco La Hipotecaria. Banco La Hipotecaria cautions readers
that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance
and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in
the forward-looking statements.
About Banco La Hipotecaria
Banco La Hipotecaria, S.A. is a regulated banking institution domiciled
in the Republic of Panama with subsidiary operations in El Salvador and
Colombia.
