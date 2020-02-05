Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Banco Santander S.A. declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 10:06am EST

MADRID, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. will pay distributions for the 4.00% Non-Cumulative Guaranteed Series 6 Preferred Securities to holders of record as of February 18, 2020 and such distribution will be paid on March 5, 2020 as per the following details:

Santander Group

Nº of Shares

Distribution per Share

Total Distribution

14,000,000

25.278 cents ($ .25278)

USD 3,538,888.89

MEDIA CONTACT:
Banco Santander
Corporate Communications
comunicacion@gruposantander.com  
+34 91 2895211

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-sa-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-preferred-stock-300999531.html

SOURCE Banco Santander, S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:25aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Launches 3 Value-Packed Devices In Nigeria
AQ
10:25aNIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Customs Impound $8.06 Million Cash At Lagos Airport
AQ
10:24aBREAKING : Customs Impound $8.6 Million Cash At Lagos Airport
AQ
10:24aSEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : Appoints New Non-Executive Director
AQ
10:24aAngel Oak Capital Advisors Appoints Chief Investment Officers to Oversee Public and Private Strategies
BU
10:23aUPDATE : Veracode Continues Rapid Growth Trajectory in First Year as Independent Company
GL
10:22aTelecommunications and Technology Brands are Missing Important Local Marketing Opportunities According to New Report
GL
10:21aCANNABIS SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY : ™ Adds William Z. Levine, D.D.S., to Editorial Advisory Board
BU
10:21aBRIGHTMARK : to Build South Dakota's First-Ever Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Project
BU
10:21aESKER : Achieves Most Successful Year in Company History in 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group