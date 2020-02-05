Banco Santander S.A. declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

MADRID, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. will pay distributions for the 4.00% Non-Cumulative Guaranteed Series 6 Preferred Securities to holders of record as of February 18, 2020 and such distribution will be paid on March 5, 2020 as per the following details:
Nº of Shares
Distribution per Share
Total Distribution
14,000,000
25.278 cents ($ .25278)
USD 3,538,888.89
MEDIA CONTACT:
Banco Santander
Corporate Communications
comunicacion@gruposantander.com
+34 91 2895211
