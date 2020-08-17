Banco Santander : S.A. declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

MADRID, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. will pay distributions for the 4.00% Non-Cumulative Guaranteed Series 6 Preferred Securities to holders of record as of August 24th, 2020 and such distribution will be paid on September 8th, 2020 as per the following details:
Nº of Shares Distribution per Share Total Distribution
14,000,000 26.38 cents ($ .26389) USD 3,694,444.44
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-sa-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-preferred-stock-301113384.html
SOURCE Banco Santander