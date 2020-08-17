Log in
Banco Santander : S.A. declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

08/17/2020 | 02:26pm EDT

MADRID, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. will pay distributions for the 4.00% Non-Cumulative Guaranteed Series 6 Preferred Securities to holders of record as of August 24th, 2020 and such distribution will be paid on September 8th, 2020 as per the following details:

Nº of Shares                     Distribution per Share                       Total Distribution
14,000,000                        26.38 cents ($ .26389)                     USD 3,694,444.44

Media contact
Corporate Communications
+34 91 2895211
comunicacion@gruposantander.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-sa-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-preferred-stock-301113384.html

SOURCE Banco Santander


© PRNewswire 2020
