Banco Santander : Schedule 14D-9 0 08/20/2019 | 11:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14D-9 Solicitation/Recommendation Statement under Section 14(d)(4) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (Name of Subject Company) BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (Name of Person Filing Statement) Series B Shares, without par value American Depositary Shares (each of which represents five Series B Shares) (Title of Class of Securities) MX41BS060005 (Series B Shares) (ISIN of Class of Securities) 0596B103 (American Depositary Shares Representing Series B Shares) (CUSIP Number of Class of Securities) Héctor Blas Grisi Checa Chief Executive Officer Avenida Prolongación Paseo de la Reforma 500 Colonia Lomas de Santa Fe Alcaldía Álvaro Obregón 01219, Mexico City, Mexico Telephone: (52) 55-5257-8000 Copies to: Luis A. Nicolau Jorge U. Juantorena Ritch, Mueller, Heather y Nicolau, S.C. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP Torre Virreyes One Liberty Plaza Av. Pedregal No. 24 New York, New York Piso 20 Telephone: (212) 225-2000 Col. Molino del Rey 11040 Mexico City, Mexico Telephone: (52) 55-9178-7000 (Name, address, and telephone numbers of person authorized to receive notices and communications on behalf of the persons filing statement) Check the box if the filing relates solely to preliminary communications made before the commencement of a tender offer. ITEM 1. SUBJECT COMPANY INFORMATION. Name and Address. The name of the subject company to which this Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 (together with any exhibits and annexes attached hereto, this "Statement") relates is Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, organized under the laws of the United Mexican States ("Santander Mexico"). The principal executive offices of Santander Mexico are located at Avenida Prolongación Paseo de la Reforma 500, Colonia Lomas de Santa Fe, Alcaldía Álvaro Obregón, 01219, Mexico City, Mexico. The telephone number of Santander Mexico's principal executive offices is (52) 55-5257-8000. Securities. The class of equity securities to which this Statement relates is Santander Mexico's Series B shares ("Santander Mexico Series B shares,") and Santander Mexico's American Depositary Shares, each representing five Santander Mexico Series B shares ("Santander Mexico ADSs," and together with the Santander Mexico Series B shares, the "Santander Mexico Securities"). The Santander Mexico Series B shares are listed and traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange (the "MSE"). The Santander Mexico Series B shares are also listed and traded in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in the form of ADSs under the symbol "BSMX." As of May 31, 2019, there were 6,786,994,357 issued and outstanding Santander Mexico shares, consisting of 3,464,309,145 Series F shares and 3,322,685,212 Santander Mexico Series B shares (including in the form of ADSs). At such date, of the issued and outstanding Santander Mexico Series B shares, approximately 22.7%, were represented by 150,801,462 Santander Mexico ADSs. ITEM 2. IDENTITY AND BACKGROUND OF FILING PERSON. Name and Address. The filing person is Santander Mexico, which is the subject company to which this Statement relates. Santander Mexico's name, business address and business telephone number are set forth in Item 1 above. Exchange Offers. This Statement relates to the exchange offer made in the United States (the "U.S. exchange offer") by Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander Spain"), a company organized under the laws of the Kingdom of Spain, pursuant to an offer to exchange/prospectus (the "offer to exchange/prospectus"), to all holders of Santander Mexico Series B shares that are residents of, or located in, the United States and all holders of Santander Mexico ADSs wherever located, and a separate exchange offer made in Mexico (the "Mexican exchange offer" and together with the U.S. exchange offer, the "exchange offers"), pursuant to other offering documents published in Mexico and made available to all holders of Santander Mexico Series B shares to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Santander Mexico Series B shares (in each case other than any Santander Mexico Securities owned directly or indirectly by Santander Spain), in exchange for 0.337 of a Santander Spain ordinary share for each Santander Mexico Series B share (the "Share Exchange Ratio") and 1.685 Santander Spain American Depositary Shares, each representing one Santander Spain ordinary share ("Santander Spain ADSs," and together with the Santander Spain ordinary shares, the "Santander Spain Securities"), which will be in book-entry form or will be evidenced by American Depositary Receipts, for each Santander Mexico ADS (the "ADS Exchange Ratio" and together with the Share Exchange Ratios, the "Exchange Ratios"). The Exchange Ratios are subject to adjustment to reflect the value of the Santander Spain first interim 2019 dividend in the event that the settlement of the exchange offers occurs after the record date for such dividend such that holders of Santander Mexico Securities that tender in the exchange offers were not entitled to it, as well as the value of any dividends paid by Santander Mexico after the May 28, 2019 dividend with a record date prior to the settlement of the exchange offers, as described below (the "Exchange Ratios Adjustment"). Santander Spain is Santander Mexico's controlling shareholder. As of the date of this Statement, Santander Spain owns directly or indirectly, approximately 75% of Santander Mexico's total capital stock. Pursuant to the exchange offers, each tendered Santander Mexico Series B share will be exchanged for 0.337 of 1 a newly issued Santander Spain ordinary share and each tendered Santander Mexico ADS will be exchanged for 1.685 of a newly issued Santander Spain ADS, subject to the Exchange Ratios Adjustment, if applicable. Santander Spain will deliver Santander Spain ordinary shares to holders of Santander Mexico Series B shares and Santander Spain ADSs representing Santander Spain ordinary shares, each representing one Santander Spain ordinary share, to holders of Santander Mexico ADSs, in both cases tendered into, and not withdrawn from, the U.S. exchange offer through the Bank of New York Mellon acting as the U.S. exchange agent for the U.S. exchange offer. Santander Spain discloses in the offer to exchange/prospectus that if Santander Mexico pays any dividend after the May 28, 2019 dividend with a record date prior to the settlement of the exchange offers that would be payable to tendering holders, Santander Spain will amend the exchange offers to provide for a negative adjustment to reflect the value of such Santander Mexico dividend. Santander Mexico does not have any current intention to pay a dividend with a record date prior to settlement of the exchange offers. In addition, Santander Spain discloses that it will declare the first interim dividend to be paid against its 2019 results with a record date yet to be determined. Santander Spain expects that settlement of the exchange offers will occur prior to that record date such that holders of Santander Mexico Securities that tender into the exchange offers will receive the first interim dividend. In the event that the settlement of the exchange offers occurs after the aforementioned record date, Santander Spain will amend the exchange ratio in the exchange offers to provide for a positive adjustment for tendering holders of Santander Mexico Securities to reflect the value of the first interim dividend and any subsequent Santander Spain dividend not paid to them. In the case of any amendment to the U.S. exchange offer to adjust the exchange ratio, Santander Spain discloses that it will announce the new exchange ratio and, if required pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or Mexican rules, extend the expiration time and expiration date in accordance with these rules. After the completion of the Mexican exchange offer, outstanding Santander Mexico Series B shares are expected to continue to trade on the MSE, and Santander Spain discloses that it does not have any current intention to cause the deregistration or delisting of Santander Mexico Series B shares. However, the MSE has certain listing standards which, if not satisfied, may require delisting. Pursuant to the regulations of the MSE (the "Listing Requirements"), if Santander Mexico ceases to comply with (i) having the minimum number of investors as required by the MSE internal regulations, (ii) having 12% or more of the paid-in-capital stock among the public investors, and (iii) other requirements set forth in the Listing Requirements, the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (the "CNBV") may (a) determine the cancellation of the registration of the shares of Santander Mexico ("deregistration") in the National Registry of Securities (Registro Nacional de Valores) ("RNV"), as well as their elimination from the list of securities authorized to be listed and traded on the MSE ("delisting"), and (b) Santander Spain may be required by the CNBV to make an additional offer for Santander Mexico Series B shares, within the following 180 calendar days from the CNBV request. The consideration offered by Santander Spain as part of any such additional offer under applicable Mexican law would be the greater of the weighted average trading price of the Santander Mexico Series B shares for the 30 days prior to the commencement of such offer and their book value last reported to the CNBV. Santander Spain may be able to offer a different price in any such additional offer, subject to prior approval from the CNBV, based upon, among other factors, Santander Mexico's financial condition and prospects at the time and after approval of such price by Santander Mexico's board of directors, taking into consideration the opinion of its Corporate Practices, Nominations and Compensations Committee (the "Corporate Practices Committee") in accordance with Mexican law. Any such consideration may be different than that offered in the exchange offers. In such scenario, the Mexican Securities Market Law provides that the CNBV may determine the deregistration and delisting of Santander Mexico, if the interests of minority shareholders and the market in general have been adequately protected. In the event of the deregistration and delisting of the Santander Mexico Series B shares, the CNBV may require, in accordance with applicable provisions of the Mexican Securities Market Law, for Santander Spain to incorporate a repurchase trust (fideicomiso) holding sufficient funds to purchase any Santander Mexico Series B shares that remain outstanding following completion of the additional offer. The repurchase trust would maintain funds necessary to purchase Santander Mexico Series B shares for a period of at least six months from the date that the registry of the Santander Mexico Series B shares is canceled. The circumstances that would lead to the incorporation of the repurchase trust, or to Santander Spain making an additional offer for Santander Mexico Series B shares, may not arise or may occur only after significant delays. Santander Spain discloses that there can be no assurance that Santander Spain will make an additional offer. 2 After the completion of the U.S. exchange offer, outstanding Santander Mexico ADSs are also expected to continue to trade on the NYSE. However, the NYSE also has certain listing standards which, if not satisfied, may require delisting. According to the NYSE's published guidelines, the NYSE would consider delisting the Santander Mexico ADSs if, among other things, (i) the total number of holders of Santander Mexico ADSs fell below 400, (ii) the total number of holders of Santander Mexico ADSs fell below 1,200 and the average monthly trading volume for Santander Mexico ADSs is less than 100,000 for the most recent 12 months or (iii) the number of publicly-held Santander Mexico ADSs (exclusive of holdings of officers and directors of Santander Mexico and their immediate families and other concentrated holdings of 10% or more) fell below 600,000. As of June 27, 2019, there were 6,208 beneficial holders of 150,801,462 Santander Mexico ADSs, all of which were publicly-held under the NYSE definition. Therefore, as of that date, the NYSE would consider delisting the Santander Mexico ADSs if (i) at least 93.57% of holders tendered all of their Santander Mexico ADSs into the U.S. exchange offer, (ii) at least 80.68% of holders tendered all of their Santander Mexico ADSs into the U.S. exchange offer and the average monthly trading volume for Santander Mexico ADSs fell below 100,000 shares for the previous 12 months or (iii) at least 99.61% of publicly-held Santander Mexico ADSs were tendered into the U.S. exchange offer. Santander Spain states in the offer to exchange/prospectus that, although Santander Spain currently does not intend to request delisting of the Santander Mexico ADS, Santander Spain may request the delisting at some time in the future, even if the listing standards continue to be satisfied. In addition, Santander Spain discloses that absent delisting, Santander Mexico ADSs will continue to be traded on the NYSE after the U.S. exchange offer, but that the liquidity of the Santander Mexico ADSs may be negatively affected. The U.S. exchange offer is made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to exchange/prospectus and the related letter of transmittal or form of acceptance, which form a part of the Registration Statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-231581) filed with the SEC by Santander Spain, and are incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing description of the U.S. exchange offer is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the offer to exchange/prospectus and the related letter of transmittal or form of acceptance. The offer to exchange/prospectus, the related letter of transmittal and form of acceptance contain important information that you should read before making any decision in connection with the U.S. exchange offer. The principal executive offices of Santander Spain are located at Ciudad Grupo Santander, Avenida de Cantabria s/n, 28660 Boadilla del Monte, Madrid, Spain and the telephone number at that location is (34) 91 289 32 80. Santander Mexico has made information relating to the exchange offers available on its website at http://www.santander.com.mx. The information on Santander Mexico's website is not a part of this Statement and is not incorporated by reference herein. ITEM 3. PAST CONTACTS, TRANSACTIONS, NEGOTIATIONS AND AGREEMENTS. Santander Spain and Santander Mexico have not entered into an exchange offer agreement or any other similar agreements related to the exchange offers. Santander Spain is Santander Mexico's controlling shareholder. As of the date of this Statement, Santander Spain owns directly or indirectly, approximately 75% of Santander Mexico's total capital stock. Santander Spain and its consolidated subsidiaries (excluding Santander Mexico) (the "Santander Group") currently engages in, and expects from time to time in the future to engage in, financial and commercial transactions with Santander Mexico and its subsidiaries and affiliates, such as Santander Consumo, SAM Asset Management, S.A. de C.V., Sociedad Operadora de Sociedades de Inversión, Santander Tecnología México, S.A. de C.V. (formerly Isban México, S.A. de C.V.), Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V., Gesban México Servicios Administrativos Globales, S.A. de C.V., Santander Global Property, S.A. de C.V., Santander Global Facilities, S.A. de C.V., Geoban, S.A. and Servicios de Cobranza, Recuperación y Seguimiento, S.A. de C.V. At June 30, 2019, borrowings and deposits from the Santander Group represented approximately 7.3% of Santander Mexico's total funding. In addition, from time to time, Santander Mexico enters into certain transactions with the Santander Group and other related parties. These transactions are conducted at arm's-length, based on terms 3 that would have been applied for transactions with third parties. The transactions and remuneration of services between the Santander Group and Santander Mexico are made in the ordinary course of business on an arm's-length basis under similar conditions, including interest rates, terms and guarantees, and involve no greater risk than transactions with unrelated parties carried out in the ordinary course of business. For further information on these transactions, see "The Exchange Offer-Certain Relationships between Santander Spain and Santander Mexico" section of the offer to exchange/prospectus, incorporated by reference herein. Except as set forth in or incorporated by reference into this Statement, there is no material agreement, arrangement or understanding or any actual or potential conflict of interest between Santander Mexico or its affiliates and: (i) any of its executive officers, directors or affiliates; or (ii) Santander Spain or any of its executive officers, directors or affiliates. ITEM 4. THE SOLICITATION OR RECOMMENDATION. Recommendation of the Board of Directors of Santander Mexico. The board of directors of Santander Mexico is required under Mexican law to determine whether a tender offer for shares of Santander Mexico is fair from a financial perspective to Santander Mexico's shareholders. At a meeting held on August 19, 2019, attended by all of the disinterested members of the board of directors of Santander Mexico, the board determined that the exchange offers were fair to holders of Santander Mexico Securities and that it recommended that holders of the Santander Mexico Securities accept the exchange offers. The board of directors of Santander Mexico also acknowledged that the decision to tender Santander Mexico Securities is ultimately at the discretion of each shareholder. A free translation to English of the resolution of the board of directors of Santander Mexico is included as Exhibit (a)(5)(A) to this Statement. Background for the Recommendation of the Board of Directors of Santander Mexico. Santander Mexico is a Mexican company and Mexican law governs the duties and obligations of Santander Mexico's board of directors. The board of directors of Santander Mexico is required pursuant to Mexican law to prepare and disclose an opinion on (i) whether the price offered under the Mexican exchange offer is fair; (ii) any conflicts of interest which each of the board members may have in connection with the Mexican exchange offer; and (iii) if each member will tender his or her Santander Mexico ordinary shares as part of the Mexican exchange offer. The opinion of the board of directors of Santander Mexico described above may be accompanied by an opinion of a financial advisor. In addition, under U.S. law, within ten business days after the commencement of the U.S. exchange offer, Santander Mexico is required to file with, or through, the SEC and distribute to its shareholders a statement indicating whether it recommends in favor of the U.S. exchange offer, recommends against the U.S. exchange offer, expresses no position and remains neutral in connection with the U.S. exchange offer or expresses that it is unable to take a position regarding the U.S. exchange offer. In each case the board of directors is required to explain the reasons for its positions. On April 3, 2019, Jose Luis de Mora, the Global Head of Strategy and Corporate Development of Santander Spain, informed Héctor Grisi, chief executive officer of Santander Mexico that Santander Spain was considering making an offer to acquire the equity securities of Santander Mexico that it did not directly or indirectly own in exchange for Santander Spain ordinary shares. Mr. de Mora highlighted the confidential nature of the potential offer and indicated to Mr. Grisi that, although the potential exchange offer to acquire the equity securities of Santander Mexico was discussed by Santander Spain's senior management at the executive committee of Santander Spain held that week, Santander Spain's board of directors had not yet approved such a transaction and therefore there could be no assurance that Santander Spain would proceed with a formal offer regarding a transaction. Following the approval of the exchange offer by Santander Spain's board of directors, around noon of April 11, 2019, Santander Spain communicated to the Director General of the Directorate General Micro-Prudential Supervision at the European Central Bank such approval and the terms thereof. On April 11, 2019 in Mexico, Héctor Grisi, Santander Mexico's Chief Executive Officer, communicated to officers of the CNBV and the SHCP (Banking and Securities department) the expected announcement of the 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Banco Santander (México) SA Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 03:27:05 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 11:48p NEC : Industrial Internet Consortium Approves Testbed of Negotiation Automation Platform for coordinating interests among AI systems AQ 11:43p ADX ENERGY : Notice of General Meeting /Proxy Form PU 11:38p DAIMLER : Uber-rival Bolt enters European food delivery business RE 11:28p BANCO SANTANDER : Schedule 14D-9 PU 11:28p BANCO SANTANDER : Schedule 14D-9 (solo disponible en inglés) PU 11:28p SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : (1) closure of register of h shareholders in respect of the distribution of final dividend; and(2) distribution of final dividend to investors of northbound trading and investors of southbound trading PU 11:28p SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : Date of board meeting PU 11:28p SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019 PU 11:17p Aeterna Zentaris Announces Director Change GL 11:10p EXCLUSIVE : Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests - sources RE