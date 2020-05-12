Banco de España : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 8 May 2020 (73 KB)

PRESS RELEASE

12 May 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 8 May 2020

In the week ending 8 May 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 439.8 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 121.8 billion to EUR 708.9 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 78.7 billion to EUR 3,601.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.