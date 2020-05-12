Log in
Banco de España : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 8 May 2020 (73 KB)

05/12/2020 | 09:45am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

12 May 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 8 May 2020

In the week ending 8 May 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 439.8 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 121.8 billion to EUR 708.9 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 78.7 billion to EUR 3,601.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

8 May 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.7 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets

EUR 38.5 billion

-

-

Programme

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.9 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 278.7 billion

+EUR 1.0 billion

-

programme 3

Asset-backed securities

EUR 31.0 billion

+EUR 0.0 billion

-

purchase programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,196.4 billion

+EUR 12.3 billion

-EUR 5.1 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 209.6 billion

+EUR 3.1 billion

-EUR 0.5 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency

EUR 152.9 billion

+EUR 34.2 billion

-EUR 0.1 billion

purchase programme

PRESS RELEASE / 12 May 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 8 May 2020

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 8 May 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

8 May 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

509,839

1

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

359,008

-699

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

83,598

-40

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

275,409

-659

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

153,774

2,147

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

13,844

949

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

13,844

949

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

963,182

14,331

5.1

Main refinancing operations

346

80

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

962,836

14,251

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

31,010

-3,360

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3,113,447

45,560

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

2,910,758

44,829

7.2

Other securities

202,689

731

8

General government debt denominated in euro

23,322

0

9

Other assets

283,574

-3,110

Total assets

5,451,001

55,817

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

8 May 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1,339,240

5,149

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in

2,262,251

73,531

euro

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2,007,922

181,006

2.2

Deposit facility

254,328

-107,474

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

-1

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

8,138

-1,170

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

508,933

-25,925

5.1

General government

382,445

-21,396

5.2

Other liabilities

126,488

-4,529

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

364,871

4,626

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

8,060

561

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6,957

289

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

6,957

289

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

57,945

0

10 Other liabilities

278,604

-1,078

11 Revaluation accounts

507,111

0

12 Capital and reserves

108,891

-166

Total liabilities

5,451,001

55,817

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 13:44:08 UTC
