Banco de España : ECB announces new measures to increase share of female staff members (201 KB)

Press release

14 May 2020

ECB announces new measures to increase share of female staff members

ECB launches new model for gender targets

New targets to cover both hiring and promotion decisions and overall share of female staff

ECB missed 2019 gender target for all managers but exceeded target for senior management level

The European Central Bank (ECB) today announced a new programme to further improve the gender balance of its staff at all levels. The strategy defines target percentages focusing on the annual share of women being appointed to new and open positions as well as targets for the overall share of female staff at various salary levels. The strategy covers the period until 2026, so as to fall within the mandate of President Christine Lagarde.

"We want gender balance to be the norm now rather than a revolution to fight later," said President Lagarde. "Let us not forget that gender is one of the many dimensions of diversity that we must all value. We should mirror the society we serve."

The new targets extend beyond management positions to include Lead Expert (H band on the ECB's salary scale), Expert (F/G and G on the salary scale) and Analyst levels (E/F on the salary scale). The objective is to fill at least half of new and open positions with women on all levels. The targets aim to increase the share of women at the different levels to between 40% and 51 % by 2026. The ECB will publish interim assessments in 2022 and 2024. Staff members who do not wish to declare themselves as either female or male will not be included in the statistics. The targets are accompanied by a set of other measures to support gender diversity.

