Banco de España : ECB announces new measures to increase share of female staff members (201 KB)

05/14/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Press release

14 May 2020

ECB announces new measures to increase share of female staff members

  • ECB launches new model for gender targets
  • New targets to cover both hiring and promotion decisions and overall share of female staff
  • ECB missed 2019 gender target for all managers but exceeded target for senior management level

The European Central Bank (ECB) today announced a new programme to further improve the gender balance of its staff at all levels. The strategy defines target percentages focusing on the annual share of women being appointed to new and open positions as well as targets for the overall share of female staff at various salary levels. The strategy covers the period until 2026, so as to fall within the mandate of President Christine Lagarde.

"We want gender balance to be the norm now rather than a revolution to fight later," said President Lagarde. "Let us not forget that gender is one of the many dimensions of diversity that we must all value. We should mirror the society we serve."

The new targets extend beyond management positions to include Lead Expert (H band on the ECB's salary scale), Expert (F/G and G on the salary scale) and Analyst levels (E/F on the salary scale). The objective is to fill at least half of new and open positions with women on all levels. The targets aim to increase the share of women at the different levels to between 40% and 51 % by 2026. The ECB will publish interim assessments in 2022 and 2024. Staff members who do not wish to declare themselves as either female or male will not be included in the statistics. The targets are accompanied by a set of other measures to support gender diversity.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

The new programme follows the ECB's first set of gender targets, which aimed to double the share of women in management positions over the period from 2013 to 2019. The ECB exceeded one of its targets by achieveing a figure of 30% female senior managers at the end of 2019, compared to a target of 28%. The share of women in all management positions rose from 17% to 30%, which was still below the target figure of 35%.

For media queries, please contact Eszter Miltényi-Torstensson,tel.: +49 69 1344 8034.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Banco de España published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 17:29:07 UTC
