Banco de España : ECB publishes indicative calendars for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2021 (41 KB)

Press release
10 June 2020
ECB publishes indicative calendars for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2021
-
ECB publishes indicative tender calendar for 2021
-
ECB publishes indicative reserve maintenance period calendar for 2021
The European Central Bank (ECB) is today publishing the indicative calendars for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2021.
The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations includes only main refinancing operations (MROs) and regular three-monthlonger-term refinancing operations (three-month LTROs). It does not include any supplementary or ad hoc operations which may be carried out in 2021. The calendar can be downloaded from the ECB's website.
The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem's reserve maintenance periods takes into account the calendar for Governing Council meetings in 2021, as well as the calendar for regular tender operations.
European Central Bank
Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division
Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu
Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.
|
Indicative calendar for reserve maintenance periods in 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MP
|
Relevant Governing
|
Start of
|
End of maintenance
|
Reserve base
|
Reserve base
|
Length
|
|
Council meeting
|
maintenance period
|
period
|
data for credit
|
data for credit
|
of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
institutions
|
institutions
|
mainten
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reporting monthly
|
reporting
|
ance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
quarterly
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
21
|
January 2021
|
27
|
January 2021
|
16
|
March 2021
|
November 2020
|
September 2020
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
11
|
March 2021
|
17
|
March 2021
|
27
|
April 2021
|
January 2021
|
December 2020
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
22
|
April 2021
|
28
|
April 2021
|
15
|
June 2021
|
February 2021
|
December 2020
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
10
|
June 2021
|
16
|
June 2021
|
27
|
July 2021
|
April 2021
|
March 2021
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
22
|
July 2021
|
28
|
July 2021
|
14
|
September 2021
|
May 2021
|
March 2021
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
9 September 2021
|
15
|
September 2021
|
2 November 2021
|
July 2021
|
June 2021
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
28 October 2021
|
3 November 2021
|
21 December 2021
|
September 2021
|
June 2021
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
16 December 2021
|
22 December 2021
|
tbd
|
|
October 2021
|
September 2021
|
tbd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For media queries, please contact Eva Taylor, tel.: +49 69 1344 7162.
European Central Bank
Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division
Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu
Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.
Disclaimer
Banco de España published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 17:27:01 UTC