Banco de España : ECB publishes indicative calendars for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2021 (41 KB)

Press release

10 June 2020

ECB publishes indicative calendars for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2021

ECB publishes indicative tender calendar for 2021

ECB publishes indicative reserve maintenance period calendar for 2021

The European Central Bank (ECB) is today publishing the indicative calendars for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2021.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations includes only main refinancing operations (MROs) and regular three-monthlonger-term refinancing operations (three-month LTROs). It does not include any supplementary or ad hoc operations which may be carried out in 2021. The calendar can be downloaded from the ECB's website.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem's reserve maintenance periods takes into account the calendar for Governing Council meetings in 2021, as well as the calendar for regular tender operations.

