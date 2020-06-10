Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Banco de España : ECB publishes indicative calendars for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2021 (41 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

Press release

10 June 2020

ECB publishes indicative calendars for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2021

  • ECB publishes indicative tender calendar for 2021
  • ECB publishes indicative reserve maintenance period calendar for 2021

The European Central Bank (ECB) is today publishing the indicative calendars for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2021.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations includes only main refinancing operations (MROs) and regular three-monthlonger-term refinancing operations (three-month LTROs). It does not include any supplementary or ad hoc operations which may be carried out in 2021. The calendar can be downloaded from the ECB's website.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem's reserve maintenance periods takes into account the calendar for Governing Council meetings in 2021, as well as the calendar for regular tender operations.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Indicative calendar for reserve maintenance periods in 2021

MP

Relevant Governing

Start of

End of maintenance

Reserve base

Reserve base

Length

Council meeting

maintenance period

period

data for credit

data for credit

of the

institutions

institutions

mainten

reporting monthly

reporting

ance

quarterly

period

(days)

1

21

January 2021

27

January 2021

16

March 2021

November 2020

September 2020

49

2

11

March 2021

17

March 2021

27

April 2021

January 2021

December 2020

42

3

22

April 2021

28

April 2021

15

June 2021

February 2021

December 2020

49

4

10

June 2021

16

June 2021

27

July 2021

April 2021

March 2021

42

5

22

July 2021

28

July 2021

14

September 2021

May 2021

March 2021

49

6

9 September 2021

15

September 2021

2 November 2021

July 2021

June 2021

49

7

28 October 2021

3 November 2021

21 December 2021

September 2021

June 2021

49

8

16 December 2021

22 December 2021

tbd

October 2021

September 2021

tbd

For media queries, please contact Eva Taylor, tel.: +49 69 1344 7162.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 17:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58pCAYMAN ISLANDS GOVERNMENT : Ombudsman's Investigation Uncovers Unlawful Labour Case Delays
PU
01:53pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 10 June 2020
PU
01:53pUN UNITED NATIONS : COVID-19 Must Be Wake-Up Call for Greater Multilateral Economic Cooperation, Health‑Care Solidarity, Secretary-General Says in Video Message to Small States Forum
PU
01:46pOil slides below $41 as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries
RE
01:44pOil slides below $41 as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries
RE
01:43pU.S. economy has hit turning point - White House's Kudlow
RE
01:42pOil slides below $41 as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries
RE
01:32pEurope's Just Eat Takeaway in advanced talks to buy U.S. delivery firm Grubhub
RE
01:28pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Six-high cold-finishing mill for copper ordered from Danieli
PU
01:28pFinance & Development, June 2020 »
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group