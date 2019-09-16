Banco de España : Triennial survey of foreign exchange and OTC derivatives markets in Spain (202 KB)

Communication Department

PRESS RELEASE

Madrid, 16 September 2019

Triennial survey of foreign exchange and OTC derivatives markets in Spain

In April 2019 central banks and monetary authorities in fifty-three countries, coordinated by the Bank for International Settlements in Basel (BIS), conducted a survey on the total trading volume in the foreign exchange market (spot transactions, outright forwards, FX swaps, currency swaps and currency options) and in the interest rate derivatives market (FRAs, swaps and options and other products) by the most active financial institutions in these markets in their countries. The aim of the surveys, as with those undertaken previously every three years since 1986, is to gauge the size and scope of activity in the foreign exchange and OTC derivatives markets.

As it has done every three years since 1989, the Banco de España has participated in this latest exercise. The survey in Spain covered four credit institutions, which provide an adequate indication of the total volume of the Spanish market. The main results of the survey in the Spanish market are available in the Statistics section of the Banco de España's website.

Broadly, the Spanish foreign exchange market reported an increase in activity. The average daily turnover during April 2019 was US$ 40.7 billion (see Table 1), as compared with US$32.6 billion in 2016.

In the OTC interest rate market, the average daily turnover during April 2019 was US$ 16.2 billion, as compared with US$ 5.6 billion in 2016.

The overall results of the survey are available on the website of the Bank for International Settlements:

Triennial survey data page

Foreign exchange commentary page

Interest rate commentary page

Reproduction permitted only if the source is cited

For further information: Tel. +34 91 338 5044 / 6097 / 5318 Fax +34 91 338 5203 www.bde.es Email: comunicacion@bde.es

1