Banco de Mexico : Directorate General of Economic Research Summer Internship Program 2020

PhD Summer Internship 2020
Dirección General de Investigación Económica
The Directorate General of Economic Research of Banco de México, through its Summer Internship Program, aims to attract Ph.D. students in Economics or Finance to carry out research work in these fields.
Requirements
Candidates must submit the following documents via EconJobMarket: https://econjobmarket.org/positions/6517
-
Resume specifying current state of their Ph.D. studies.
-
A research proposal describing the project to be developed throughout the internship, as well as a list of research topics in which the candidate has a particular interest.
-
Academic recommendation letter from his/her advisor or a professor familiar with the candidate's research or academic performance (include name, telephone, and email address of the recommender).
-
Additionally, as support material, it is recommended to include any current or finished articles (e.g. a thesis chapter, coursework, a publication, etc.).
Application Details
-
The deadline for submission is June 10, 2020.
-
Selected candidates will be informed before June 19, 2020.
-
The program has a maximum duration of two months, and usually takes place between June and August. The specific dates of the internship may be agreed with the Bank of Mexico, provided it does not exceed two months.
-
The 2020 Summer Internship Program will take place remotely.
Contract Details
Successful applicants will sign a professional service contract with Banco de México, with a maximum duration of two months. They will receive to this effect a maximum compensation before taxes of up to US$ 5,000, which will be paid under the conditions established by the Bank when a contract is signed. The referred amount includes:
-
US$ 2,500 per month for research work. If exceptionally a contract term is agreed for less than two months, the number of calendar days of the stay will be paid proportionally, for which the monthly amount will be divided by 30.
-
Selected candidates must submit any documentation that is required from them by Banco de México, such as a professional license for Mexicans, and an active Mexican bank account owned by the candidate. If the prevailing tax rules require it, candidates will have to be registered in the Federal Taxpayers Registry (RFC) of the Tax Administration Service (SAT) in Mexico, and their federal tax files up to date. Taxes are
calculated based on total paid amount (fees) and, if applicable, Banco de México will withhold what is required under applicable laws in Mexico.
Due to the pandemic emergency, the Summer Internship Program may adapt the terms of this call to comply with national and international health related measures.
Please address your questions to piv@banxico.org.mx
Disclaimer
