Banco de Mexico : "Mexico's monetary policy and economic outlook", Javier Guzmán, Deputy Governor of Banco de México

Mexico's Monetary Policy and Economic Outlook
Javier Guzmán Calafell, Deputy Governor, Banco de México*
United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, California Regional Chapter
Los Angeles and San Diego, October 31st - November 1st, 2019
*/ The opinions and views expressed in this document are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily represent the institutional position of the Banco de México or of its Governing Board.
Monetary policy in Mexico faces a challenging situation:
A complex external environment.
A weak economic activity with a negative output gap.
Headline inflation in line with the target, but relatively high core inflation.
An increase in the perception of country risk.
A situation of high uncertainty.
World economic growth and the expansion of global trade have decelerated significantly.
Real Gross Domestic Product
Trade Volume of Goods and Services
Annual % change
Annual % change
The situation is particularly difficult in the case of industrial output, and especially in the automobile sector.
Economic Activity Indicators
Sales and Production of New Vehicles and Parts
Annual % change of 3-month moving average
Annual % change
This has been the result to a significant extent of uncertainty, especially from global protectionist trends.
World Uncertainty Index
World Trade Uncertainty Index
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Banco de Mexico published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.