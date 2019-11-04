Log in
Banco de Mexico : "Mexico's monetary policy and economic outlook", Javier Guzmán, Deputy Governor of Banco de México

0
11/04/2019 | 02:00pm EST

Mexico's Monetary Policy and Economic Outlook

Javier Guzmán Calafell, Deputy Governor, Banco de México*

United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, California Regional Chapter

Los Angeles and San Diego, October 31st - November 1st, 2019

*/ The opinions and views expressed in this document are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily represent the institutional position of the Banco de México or of its Governing Board.

Monetary policy in Mexico faces a challenging situation:

  • A complex external environment.
  • A weak economic activity with a negative output gap.
  • Headline inflation in line with the target, but relatively high core inflation.
  • An increase in the perception of country risk.
  • A situation of high uncertainty.

Mexico's Monetary Policy and Economic Outlook

2

World economic growth and the expansion of global trade have decelerated significantly.

Real Gross Domestic Product

Trade Volume of Goods and Services

Annual % change

Annual % change

6

15

4

10

2

5

0

0

-2

-5

-4

-10

World

United States

Advanced Economies

-6

-15

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Source: IMF.

Source: IMF.

Mexico's Monetary Policy and Economic Outlook

3

The situation is particularly difficult in the case of industrial output, and especially in the automobile sector.

Economic Activity Indicators

Sales and Production of New Vehicles and Parts

Annual % change of 3-month moving average

Annual % change

and diffusion index with a threshold of 50

56

August

55

September

September

54

53

52

51

50

49

48

Global Industrial Production →

US Manufacturing Production →

47

← Global Manufacturing PMI: New Orders

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

6

40

5

30

4

20

3

2

10

1

0

0

-10

-1

Global Vehicle Production

-20

-2

Global Vehicle Sales

2018

US: Motor Vehicles and Parts Production

2018

-3

3Q 2019

-30

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: CPB Netherlands, Markit and Federal Reserve.

Source: International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers and Federal Reserve.

Mexico's Monetary Policy and Economic Outlook

4

This has been the result to a significant extent of uncertainty, especially from global protectionist trends.

World Uncertainty Index

World Trade Uncertainty Index

4-quarter moving average

Index

Global (simple average)

250

125

Global (GDP weighted average)

200

100

150

75

100

50

50

25

3Q

0

0

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1995

1998

2001

2004

2007

2010

2013

2016

2019

Source: Economic Policy Uncertainty.

Source: Economic Policy Uncertainty.

Mexico's Monetary Policy and Economic Outlook

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco de Mexico published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 18:59:08 UTC
