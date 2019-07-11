|
Banco de Mexico : Minutes of the meeting of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on June 27, 2019
07/11/2019 | 10:08am EDT
Minutes number 68
Meeting of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on June 27, 2019
This document is provided for the reader's convenience only. The translation from the oﬃcial Spanish version wasmade by Banco de México's staﬀ. Discrepancies may possibly arise between the original document in Spanish and its English translation. For this reason, the original Minutes in Spanish are the only oﬃcial document.
FOREWARNING
This document is provided for the reader's convenience only. The translation from the official Spanish version was made by Banco de México's staff. Discrepancies may arise between the original document in Spanish and its English translation. For this reason, the original Spanish version is the only official document.
1. PLACE, DATE, AND PARTICIPANTS
1.1 Place: Av. Cinco de Mayo street no.2, 5th floor, Col. Centro, Mexico City.
-
Date of Governing Board meeting: June 26, 2019.
-
Participants:
Alejandro Díaz de León-Carrillo, Governor Irene Espinosa-Cantellano, Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel-Hernández, Deputy Governor Javier Eduardo Guzmán-Calafell, Deputy Governor Jonathan Ernest Heath-Constable, Deputy Governor Elías Villanueva-Ochoa, Secretary of the Governing Board
Prior to this meeting, preliminary work by Banco de México's staff analyzing the economic and financial environment, together with the developments in inflation and the determinants and outlook for inflation, was conducted and presented to the Governing Board (see annex).
2. ANALYSIS AND RATIONALE BEHIND THE
GOVERNING BOARD'S VOTING
All members highlighted that available information suggests that during the second quarter of 2019 the world economy decelerated as a reflection of moderation of growth in some of the main advanced and emerging economies. Most members stated that this performance was caused by a more adverse environment for world trade, with periods of significant tension and tariff threats. Some members stressed that indicators related to international trade and the manufacturing sector point to such weakness. Some members noted that business confidence and investment have been affected by this environment to a larger degree. With respect to growth expectations, most noted that these have declined again for 2019 and 2020. One member added that projections corresponding to international trade point to the lowest dynamism of cross-border flows of goods and services since the global financial crisis.
Most members indicated that the balance of risks for global growth remains biased to the downside. They
stated that among the major risks those that stand out are: i) a further escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and its main trade partners; ii) that the weakness of some of the main economies lasts longer than anticipated; iii) that new episodes of international financial volatility occur; and, iv) that some political and geopolitical risks intensify. Regarding the latter, one member stated that such risks could affect the market for energy goods and global financial stability. He/she added that an additional risk factor is the historically high level of corporate and public sector leverage in many countries, which, he/she considered leaves little room for maneuver for fiscal policy to serve as a buffer in the event of a greater deceleration or a recession. Finally, he/she underlined that all of the above could bring about systemic financial vulnerabilities.
As for economic activity in advanced economies, most members argued that growth during the second quarter of the year suggests a new deceleration. One member stressed the case of the euro area, which displays clear signs of weakness both in business confidence indicators and in those associated with manufacturing activity. In the case of the U.S., he/she pointed out that both residential and non- residential investment show an incipient weakness, while exports have started to slow down. In this context, another member mentioned that, although the yield curve of Treasury bonds has inverted in certain tranches, the lower risk premium suggests that such performance points more to a deceleration than to a recession, although all members pointed out that the US economy is expected to undergo a gradual deceleration while most of them indicated that the risk of US recession has increased. Most members stated that although job creation has slightly decreased in advanced economies, unemployment rates remain at low levels and wages continue recovering gradually. One member mentioned that unemployment gaps have remained at historic lows. In this respect, he/she stated that services, which are more labor intensive and less associated with trade activity, have continued to exhibit a better performance, supporting consumption and employment.
Most members mentioned that latest information suggests a deceleration in different emerging economies. One member argued that in the current environment, emerging economies that are more open to world trade face significant challenges to boost investment. He/she explained that idiosyncratic risk factors have increased uncertainty regarding these economies' growth outlook and that
1
in some of them, such as Mexico's, they have hindered investment. Another member warned that the materialization of events of variable but high likelihood, such as the referred global risks, would have severe repercussions for emerging economies, beyond the financial volatility that would be generated. He/she added that regarding economic activity, recent World Bank estimates show that a simultaneous one percentage point deceleration in the growth of the U.S., the euro area and China would generate a negative impact of 1.4 percentage points on growth of emerging economies in the first year alone, followed by a further fall of approximately one percentage point during the second year. Another member delved into downward risks to emerging economies' growth, highlighting the possibility of a greater deceleration of the Chinese economy and of a recomposition of world trade. In this regard, he/she argued that lower bilateral deficits of the major economies could reduce trade opportunities of other economies and break the links of global value chains.
All members stressed that global inflationary pressures are biased to the downside. Some of them agreed that lower commodity prices, especially those of energy products, have contributed to the above. One member claimed that, despite the risk of additional increases in oil prices as a result of geopolitical tensions and/or agreements regarding supply among the main producing countries, downward pressures on inflation could intensify over the next months, which is a cause of concern for some of the main advanced economies. Delving into the case of such economies, most members emphasized that headline and core inflation are below their central bank's targets, and that this has taken place despite the solid performance of their labor markets and the increase, albeit contained, of wages. Some added that the economic weakness is expected to contribute to maintain inflation at low levels. One of them elaborated on the different factors that have kept inflation structurally low in advanced economies. In this regard, he/she highlighted technological change and the integration of regions with abundant labor force into globalization, which have allowed for the fragmentation of productive processes according to comparative advantages and to the cost structure of different countries and regions. He/she stressed that this has led to productivity gains and more competitive markets, which has made it more difficult for companies to raise their prices. In this context, he/she stated that marked differences have been observed between the inflation of goods and that of services. He/she pointed out that the future behavior
of inflation in these economies will largely depend on the permanence or the weakening of such factors. Finally, he/she mentioned that expectations of inflation remaining at low levels and without considerable pressures in these economies prevail, although this scenario is subject to risks.
All members pointed out that, given the lesser inflationary pressures and the deceleration of the global economy, expectations that the central banks of the main economies will maintain more
accommodative monetary policies have strengthened. In this regard, one member highlighted that in several countries like Australia, Chile, India and Russia, policy rates have already been cut, given the improved outlook in the balance of risks for inflation, in what appears to be the beginning of a new cycle of rate cuts at the global level. Most members mentioned that the recent communications of the European Central Bank point to a greater monetary policy easing. Some members pointed out that it has shown willingness to use all its available tools to support economic activity and to ensure that inflation converges to its target. In addition to the above, one of them stressed that both the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England reaffirmed their commitment to take the necessary actions to reach their targets. As for the US Federal Reserve, most members stated that in its June meeting the target range for the federal funds rate was left unchanged. They stressed the change in the tone of the monetary policy statement towards greater easing, as well as the commitment to adopt the appropriate measures to sustain the economic expansion in view of the increased uncertainty faced by the US economy. They added that the projections for the federal funds rate of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) declined for the end of this year and the following. Most members agreed that the future trajectory of the federal funds rate implied by financial instruments shows a decrease of over 100 basis points accumulated for the end of 2020, and some of them specified that a reduction of at least 25 basis points is anticipated for July's meeting.
Some members stressed that the more adverse environment for world trade which has prevailed since the beginning of May, had a negative effect on international financial markets, in particular, on riskier assets. However, most members argued that, recently, expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy stance by the central banks of major advanced economies has contributed to a decline in interest rates throughout the entire yield curve, both in advanced and emerging economies, as well as to an increase in risk appetite. In this respect, some
2
members mentioned the increase in stock market indices, mainly in advanced economies, as well as the strengthening of emerging economies' currencies. In this context, they emphasized that global financial conditions have eased. One of them specified that portfolio flows to emerging economies have resumed and that sovereign borrowing costs in these economies have declined. Nevertheless, some members noted that, given the idiosyncratic deterioration in some emerging economies and the lower commodity prices, it is possible that capital flows to such economies will not be of the same magnitude as observed in other episodes of increasing risk appetite. One member mentioned that some segments of these markets continue registering outflows and therefore similar patterns of behavior for longer periods or more generalized, cannot be ruled out. Among the risk factors for international financial markets, some members highlighted those previously mentioned with regard to the global economy. One member added the possibility of an intensification of tensions related to investment and technological development as well as a greater slowdown of the Chinese economy. Another member considered that risks to international financial markets have decreased.
All members underlined that available information suggests that economic activity in Mexico exhibits a greater-than-anticipated deceleration, with a contraction in the first quarter of 2019 and signs of weakness in the second quarter. One member added that there is no evidence of a rebound in economic activity, as was anticipated after it was affected by transitory factors in early 2019. Some members specified that an environment of weakness persists in most components of aggregate demand, mainly domestic demand. One of them added that all components exhibited negative variations during the last quarter of 2018, and that similar dynamics are observed for the first quarter of 2019. Delving into domestic demand, most members highlighted the slowdown of consumption and the lack of vigor of investment. One member stated that households' consumption exhibits signs of weakness after having contributed strongly to growth during previous periods, while public spending exhibits negative growth rates. He/she specified that although in the first quarter of 2019 gross fixed investment registered a positive growth rate, this was due to an unusual increase in January, a trend that did not continue during the subsequent months. In this respect, some members added that timely information points to a continuing negative trend in investment, mainly associated to the uncertainty derived from domestic and external factors. As for
external demand, some members mentioned that, despite the deceleration of global trade,
manufacturing exports have strengthened throughout 2019.
From a longer-term perspective, one member highlighted the secular slowdown in private consumption that has been observed since 2016 as well as the stagnation of private investment during the same period. He/she indicated that nowadays investment is even lower than that registered during 2015. He/she considered that the cost of financing for households and firms has increased constantly since 2016, and that the growth rate of commercial banks' credit has declined since then. In his/her opinion, the transmission mechanism of the tight monetary policy is operating through channels that affect real variables.
On the supply side, most members pointed out that available information suggests that economic activity registered a marginal monthly increase in April in seasonally adjusted terms, below market expectations. Some members highlighted that the Global Economic Activity Indicator (IGAE, for its acronym in Spanish) shows signs of weakness in all of its components. Most members emphasized the slowdown of the services sector, and some members highlighted that a significant unfavorable change in the trend of this sector can already be observed, after having peaked at the end of last year. One of them stated that the latter is worrisome, not only due to the importance of this sector in GDP, but also because for a long time services seemed to have been isolated from the fluctuations in the rest of the economy and were an important growth driver.
Most members pointed out that, given the recent evolution of economic activity in Mexico, the growth outlook has continued to deteriorate. One member specified that downward adjustments have been due to a weaker international environment as well as to domestic factors. He/she added that the economy's weakness is expected to persist, that investment is estimated to continue showing lack of vigor, and that consumption is anticipated to continue loosing dynamism. Another member added that growth expectations among business analysts surveyed by Banco de México have declined and reached 1.35% in May and noted that these figures did not include IGAE's latest data yet and, therefore, they can be expected to continue adjusting to the downside. He/she also mentioned that some private analysts are already forecasting a growth rate as low as 0.5%. In this context, most members noted that during 2019 growth could be lower than expected. One member
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Banco de Mexico published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 14:07:07 UTC
|
|