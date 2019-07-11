Banco de Mexico : Minutes of the meeting of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on June 27, 2019

All members stressed that global inflationary pressures are biased to the downside. Some of them agreed that lower commodity prices, especially those of energy products, have contributed to the above. One member claimed that, despite the risk of additional increases in oil prices as a result of geopolitical tensions and/or agreements regarding supply among the main producing countries, downward pressures on inflation could intensify over the next months, which is a cause of concern for some of the main advanced economies. Delving into the case of such economies, most members emphasized that headline and core inflation are below their central bank's targets, and that this has taken place despite the solid performance of their labor markets and the increase, albeit contained, of wages. Some added that the economic weakness is expected to contribute to maintain inflation at low levels. One of them elaborated on the different factors that have kept inflation structurally low in advanced economies. In this regard, he/she highlighted technological change and the integration of regions with abundant labor force into globalization, which have allowed for the fragmentation of productive processes according to comparative advantages and to the cost structure of different countries and regions. He/she stressed that this has led to productivity gains and more competitive markets, which has made it more difficult for companies to raise their prices. In this context, he/she stated that marked differences have been observed between the inflation of goods and that of services. He/she pointed out that the future behavior

in some of them, such as Mexico's, they have hindered investment. Another member warned that the materialization of events of variable but high likelihood, such as the referred global risks, would have severe repercussions for emerging economies, beyond the financial volatility that would be generated. He/she added that regarding economic activity, recent World Bank estimates show that a simultaneous one percentage point deceleration in the growth of the U.S., the euro area and China would generate a negative impact of 1.4 percentage points on growth of emerging economies in the first year alone, followed by a further fall of approximately one percentage point during the second year. Another member delved into downward risks to emerging economies' growth, highlighting the possibility of a greater deceleration of the Chinese economy and of a recomposition of world trade. In this regard, he/she argued that lower bilateral deficits of the major economies could reduce trade opportunities of other economies and break the links of global value chains.

of inflation in these economies will largely depend on the permanence or the weakening of such factors. Finally, he/she mentioned that expectations of inflation remaining at low levels and without considerable pressures in these economies prevail, although this scenario is subject to risks.

All members pointed out that, given the lesser inflationary pressures and the deceleration of the global economy, expectations that the central banks of the main economies will maintain more

accommodative monetary policies have strengthened. In this regard, one member highlighted that in several countries like Australia, Chile, India and Russia, policy rates have already been cut, given the improved outlook in the balance of risks for inflation, in what appears to be the beginning of a new cycle of rate cuts at the global level. Most members mentioned that the recent communications of the European Central Bank point to a greater monetary policy easing. Some members pointed out that it has shown willingness to use all its available tools to support economic activity and to ensure that inflation converges to its target. In addition to the above, one of them stressed that both the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England reaffirmed their commitment to take the necessary actions to reach their targets. As for the US Federal Reserve, most members stated that in its June meeting the target range for the federal funds rate was left unchanged. They stressed the change in the tone of the monetary policy statement towards greater easing, as well as the commitment to adopt the appropriate measures to sustain the economic expansion in view of the increased uncertainty faced by the US economy. They added that the projections for the federal funds rate of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) declined for the end of this year and the following. Most members agreed that the future trajectory of the federal funds rate implied by financial instruments shows a decrease of over 100 basis points accumulated for the end of 2020, and some of them specified that a reduction of at least 25 basis points is anticipated for July's meeting.

Some members stressed that the more adverse environment for world trade which has prevailed since the beginning of May, had a negative effect on international financial markets, in particular, on riskier assets. However, most members argued that, recently, expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy stance by the central banks of major advanced economies has contributed to a decline in interest rates throughout the entire yield curve, both in advanced and emerging economies, as well as to an increase in risk appetite. In this respect, some

