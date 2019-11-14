Banco de Mexico : The target for the overnight interbank funding rate is decreased by 25 basis points

November 14, 2019

This document is provided for the reader's convenience only. The translation from the official Spanish version was made by Banco de México's staff. Discrepancies may possibly arise between the original document in Spanish and its English translation. For this reason, the original Monetary Policy Statement in Spanish is the only official document.

Banco de México's Governing Board has decided to lower the target for the overnight interbank interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.50%.

During the third quarter of the year, the world economy continued to decelerate and its growth outlook was revised downwards again. This has taken place in an environment where headline and core inflation in the main advanced economies remain below their central banks' targets. In this context, some of these institutions eased monetary policy in the last months. In its October meeting, the US Federal Reserve cut the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points and mentioned in its communications that such range is appropriate considering the risks faced. International financial markets exhibited lower volatility due mainly to a reduction in trade tensions between the United States and China, and to a lower probability of a disorderly exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union. Additionally, the accommodative policy stances of the main central banks have contributed to the better performance of international financial markets over the last weeks. Nevertheless, risks to the global economy associated with trade tensions and geopolitical factors as well as political and social uncertainty in several countries persist. Thus, the balance of risks for world economic activity remains biased to the downside.

The easing of global financial conditions has contributed to the more favorable performance of financial markets in emerging economies. In Mexico, albeit having experienced episodes of volatility, since the last monetary policy decision the peso exchange rate appreciated slightly, while interest rates on government securities have reflected the effects of the lower external interest rates. Regarding the risks that may affect the performance of domestic financial assets, uncertainty persists with respect to the bilateral relation between Mexico and the United States and to the credit rating outlook for Pemex and Mexico's sovereign debt.

The current environment continues to pose significant risks that could affect the country's macroeconomic conditions, its ability to grow, and the economy's price formation process. In this regard, it is particularly important that, in addition to a prudent and firm monetary policy, measures to foster an environment of confidence and certainty for investment and higher productivity are adopted, and that public finances are consolidated in a sustainable way. In this context, strengthening the credit rating outlook for the sovereign and Pemex's debt, as well as achieving the fiscal targets for 2019 and the goals set in the 2020 Economic Package are necessary. Strengthening the rule of law, tackling corruption, and fighting insecurity are equally imperative.

Latest information on the third quarter of 2019 shows that the stagnation that economic activity has been exhibiting for several quarters continues, thus implying that slack conditions have widened more than anticipated. Based on incoming information, the foreseen trajectory of GDP growth for 2019 and for the next year would likely be below that published in Banco de México's Quarterly Report for April-June 2019. In an environment of significant uncertainty, the balance of risks for growth remains biased to the downside.

