Banco do Brasil : 01/02/2019 Information to the Market - Resignation of Board of Directors member

01/02/2019 | 09:34pm CET
BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade') hereby informs that it received on December 31, 2018 the resignation of Mr. Gueitiro Matsuo Genso to the position of member of the Board of Directors.

The position will remain vacant until the Board of Directors decides about the appointment of the successor, which will be nominated by the controlling shareholder, Banco do Brasil, according to BB Seguridade's Bylaws, (article 14, paragraph 2, item 'v').
Brasilia (DF), January 2nd, 2019.
Werner Romera Süffert
CFO

Disclaimer

BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 20:33:04 UTC
