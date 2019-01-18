Log in
Banco do Brasil : 01/18/2019 Information to the Market - CEO election

01/18/2019 | 06:09pm EST
BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade' or 'Company'), in addition to the Information to the Market released on January 07th, 2019, hereby informs that the Board of Directors elected Mr. Bernardo de Azevedo Silva Rothe to the CEO position, in extraordinary meeting held on January 15th, 2019.

Immediately thereafter, Mr. Bernardo was appointed to hold the position of Board of Directors' member, according to BB Seguridade's Bylaws (article 14, paragraph 2, item 'i'), subject to the ratification by the next Shareholders' Meeting.

Mr. Bernardo will take office on January 21st, 2019, to complete the term of office 2016/2019.
Brasilia (DF), January 18th, 2019

Disclaimer

BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 23:08:01 UTC
