Banco do Brasil : 01/18/2019 Information to the Market - CEO election

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade' or 'Company'), in addition to the Information to the Market released on January 07th
, 2019, hereby informs that the Board of Directors elected Mr. Bernardo de Azevedo Silva Rothe to the CEO position, in extraordinary meeting held on January 15th
, 2019.
Immediately thereafter, Mr. Bernardo was appointed to hold the position of Board of Directors' member, according to BB Seguridade's Bylaws (article 14, paragraph 2, item 'i'), subject to the ratification by the next Shareholders' Meeting.
Mr. Bernardo will take office on January 21st, 2019, to complete the term of office 2016/2019.
Brasilia (DF), January 18th, 2019
