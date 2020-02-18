Log in
Banco do Brasil : 02/18/2020 Information to the Market - Capital increase of Ciclic

02/18/2020 | 04:45pm EST

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors has approved today a guidance to its wholly owned subsidiary, namely BB Corretora de Seguros e Administradora de Bens S.A. ('BB Corretora'), to vote for the approval of the capital increase of Ciclic Corretora de Seguros S.A. ('Ciclic'), up to the limit of R$34,133,048.00.
Considering the shareholding stake in Ciclic, it will be due by BB Corretora up to R$25,598,754.21 of the capital increase to be approved.
The payment of the capital increase may be carried out in installments, the first amounting to R$17,001,400.00 and the other until the end of 2022, depending on the achievement of some targets by Ciclic.
Brasilia, February 18th, 2020.
Werner Romera Süffert
CFO & IRO

Disclaimer

BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 21:44:02 UTC
