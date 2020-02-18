Banco do Brasil : 02/18/2020 Information to the Market - Capital increase of Ciclic

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors has approved today a guidance to its wholly owned subsidiary, namely BB Corretora de Seguros e Administradora de Bens S.A. ('BB Corretora'), to vote for the approval of the capital increase of Ciclic Corretora de Seguros S.A. ('Ciclic'), up to the limit of R$34,133,048.00.
Considering the shareholding stake in Ciclic, it will be due by BB Corretora up to R$25,598,754.21 of the capital increase to be approved.
The payment of the capital increase may be carried out in installments, the first amounting to R$17,001,400.00 and the other until the end of 2022, depending on the achievement of some targets by Ciclic.
Brasilia, February 18th, 2020.
Werner Romera Süffert
CFO & IRO
