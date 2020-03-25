Banco do Brasil : 03/25/2020 Information to the Market - Appointment of new CFO

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('Company') hereby informs to its shareholders and to the market in general that the Brazilian Executive Office of the President ('Casa Civil') has approved the appointment of Mr. Erik da Costa Breyer to the position of CFO & IRO, to complete the term of office 2019/2021.

Mr. Erik Breyer currently holds the position of Managing Director with Banco do Brasil, and is responsible for the Capital Markets and Infraestructure Division. On his carreer, he already held the positions of CEO and CFO with Invepar, CFO with Neoenergia, CFO with Coelba - Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia, and CFO with Itabi Geração de Energia Elétrica. He also held the position of Board of Director member with many companies, such as Eletropaulo, AES Tietê, Alog Data Centers, Metro-Rio, GRU Airport and Cremer.

Erik Breyer holds a Bachelor degree in Law by Universidade Federal Fluminense, a Master degree in Corporate Strategy by Fundação Dom Cabral/PUC-MG, and MBAs in Finance and Capital Markets by Fundação Getúlio Vargas and in Business Administration by Fundação Dom Cabral.

The appointment still depends on internal procedures before being submitted to the Board of Directors for election of the new executive officer.

Brasilia (DF), March 25, 2020.



Bernardo de Azevedo Silva Rothe

CEO