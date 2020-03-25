Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Banco do Brasil : 03/25/2020 Information to the Market - Appointment of new CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('Company') hereby informs to its shareholders and to the market in general that the Brazilian Executive Office of the President ('Casa Civil') has approved the appointment of Mr. Erik da Costa Breyer to the position of CFO & IRO, to complete the term of office 2019/2021.
Mr. Erik Breyer currently holds the position of Managing Director with Banco do Brasil, and is responsible for the Capital Markets and Infraestructure Division. On his carreer, he already held the positions of CEO and CFO with Invepar, CFO with Neoenergia, CFO with Coelba - Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia, and CFO with Itabi Geração de Energia Elétrica. He also held the position of Board of Director member with many companies, such as Eletropaulo, AES Tietê, Alog Data Centers, Metro-Rio, GRU Airport and Cremer.
Erik Breyer holds a Bachelor degree in Law by Universidade Federal Fluminense, a Master degree in Corporate Strategy by Fundação Dom Cabral/PUC-MG, and MBAs in Finance and Capital Markets by Fundação Getúlio Vargas and in Business Administration by Fundação Dom Cabral.
The appointment still depends on internal procedures before being submitted to the Board of Directors for election of the new executive officer.
Brasilia (DF), March 25, 2020.

Bernardo de Azevedo Silva Rothe
CEO

Disclaimer

BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 21:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:12pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SPR
GL
06:12pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BYND
GL
06:08pSAGICOR FINANCIAL : Implements Additional Measures to assist Clients During COVID-19
AQ
06:08pU.S. set to grant automakers a lifeline -- but no bailout
RE
06:08pSTMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
06:07pMFA FINANCIAL, INC. : Provides Update on Dividends
PR
06:06pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of XP, Inc. - XP
GL
06:06pATUM : Provides COVID-19 Diagnostic and Therapeutic Developers Free Access to its Protein Synthesis Platform
BU
06:04pTECK RESOURCES : Postpones 2019 Sustainability Review Investor Conference Call
AQ
06:03pCalifornia Closets TN Announces Emergency Consumer Financing, Virtual Design Appointments, Organization Tips, Martha Stewart Desk Giveaway
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
3BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO Would Oppose Aid Tied to Government Stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group