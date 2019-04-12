Log in
Banco do Brasil : 04/12/2019 Information to the Market - Appointments of candidates to the Board of Directors by the controlling shareholders

04/12/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade' or 'Company') hereby informs that its controlling shareholder, Banco do Brasil S.A. ('BB'), appointed the following candidates to its Boarding of Directors, which elections will be decided by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 24th, 2019 ('OESM 2019'):

  1. Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto, Chief Retail Businesses Officer of BB, appointed to hold the position of Chairman of BB Seguridade's Board of Directors, according to the Bylaws, article 14, paragraph 2, subsection (v), item (a);
  2. Carlos Motta dos Santos, Chief Retail Distribution Officer of BB, appointed to hold the position of Vice-Chairman of BB Seguridade's Board of Directors, according to the Bylaws, article 14, paragraph 2, subsection (v), item (a);
  3. Bernardo de Azevedo Silva Rothe, Chief Executive Officer of BB Seguridade, appointed to hold the position of member of the Board of Directors, according to the Bylaws, article 14, paragraph 2, subsection (i); and
  4. Arnaldo José Vollet, appointed to hold the position of independent member of the Board of Directors, according to the Bylaws, article 14, paragraph 2, subsection (v), item (a).
As consequence of the appointments aforementioned, the Company informs that has disclosed today a new version of the Management Proposal, which is available at the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM') website and at BB Seguridade's IR website > Documents and Annoucements > Shareholders and Board Meetings.

Brasilia, April 12th, 2019.
Werner Romera Süffert
CFO and IRO

Disclaimer

BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 22:17:08 UTC
