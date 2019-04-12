Banco do Brasil : 04/12/2019 Information to the Market - Appointments of candidates to the Board of Directors by the controlling shareholders

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade' or 'Company') hereby informs that its controlling shareholder, Banco do Brasil S.A. ('BB'), appointed the following candidates to its Boarding of Directors, which elections will be decided by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 24th, 2019 ('OESM 2019'):

Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto, Chief Retail Businesses Officer of BB, appointed to hold the position of Chairman of BB Seguridade's Board of Directors, according to the Bylaws, article 14, paragraph 2, subsection (v), item (a); Carlos Motta dos Santos, Chief Retail Distribution Officer of BB, appointed to hold the position of Vice-Chairman of BB Seguridade's Board of Directors, according to the Bylaws, article 14, paragraph 2, subsection (v), item (a); Bernardo de Azevedo Silva Rothe, Chief Executive Officer of BB Seguridade, appointed to hold the position of member of the Board of Directors, according to the Bylaws, article 14, paragraph 2, subsection (i); and Arnaldo José Vollet, appointed to hold the position of independent member of the Board of Directors, according to the Bylaws, article 14, paragraph 2, subsection (v), item (a).