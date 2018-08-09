Banco do Brasil : 08/09/2018 Notice to Shareholders – Dividends 1H18 – Interest accrual

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

BBSE3

Common shares Dividend

per share Dividend per share with interest

accrual until 08.09.2018 Dividends R$ 0.780898657 R$ 0.786493377

In addition to the Notice to Shareholders released on August 6, 2018, BB Seguridade Participações S.A. hereby informs its shareholders the dividend per share accrued by Selic rate until August 9, 2018, the date established for the shareholder position base.

Sincerely,

Brasilia (DF), August 9th, 2018.



BB Seguridade Participações S.A.

Werner Romera Süffert

CFO

