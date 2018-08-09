Log in
Banco do Brasil : 08/09/2018 Notice to Shareholders – Dividends 1H18 – Interest accrual

08/09/2018 | 11:10pm CEST

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS


In addition to the Notice to Shareholders released on August 6th, 2018, BB Seguridade Participações S.A. hereby informs its shareholders the dividend per share accrued by Selic rate until August 9th, 2018, the date established for the shareholder position base.
Common shares 		Dividend
per share 		Dividend per share with interest
accrual until 08.09.2018
Dividends R$ 0.780898657 R$ 0.786493377

Sincerely,
Brasilia (DF), August 9th, 2018.

BB Seguridade Participações S.A.

Werner Romera Süffert
CFO

Disclaimer

BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 21:09:15 UTC
