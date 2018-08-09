Banco do Brasil : 08/09/2018 Notice to Shareholders – Dividends 1H18 – Interest accrual

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
In addition to the Notice to Shareholders released on August 6th
, 2018, BB Seguridade Participações S.A. hereby informs its shareholders the dividend per share accrued by Selic rate until August 9th
, 2018, the date established for the shareholder position base.
|
BBSE3
Common shares
|
Dividend
per share
|
Dividend per share with interest
accrual until 08.09.2018
|
Dividends
|
R$ 0.780898657
|
R$ 0.786493377
Sincerely,
Brasilia (DF), August 9th, 2018.
BB Seguridade Participações S.A.
Werner Romera Süffert
CFO
