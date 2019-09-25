Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Banco do Brasil : 09/25/2019 Material Fact - Capital Reduction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade' or 'Company'), pursuant to the Law No. 6,404, dated as of December 15, 1976, as amended ('Law 6,404'), and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM') Rule No. 358, dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended ('CVM Rule 358'), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors approved, in the meeting held on this date, the submission of a proposal to the Shareholders Meeting to:

The information required in article 30, item XXXIII, of the CVM Rule No. 480, dated as of November 18, 2009, as amended, can be found in the document attached to this Material Fact.

If the proposed reduction is approved, BB Seguridade's shareholders will receive, as a refund of part of the book value of their shares, an estimated amount of R$1.35 per share, which may be adjusted until the date on which the reduction becomes effective, depending on the number of shares outstanding at that time.

The capital reduction, if approved, will become effective sixty (60) days after the publication of the Minute of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, pursuant to the article 174 of Law 6,404, when the Company will disclose to its shareholders the procedures, the final amount per share to be refunded, the date of payment and the initial date of negotiation of BB Seguridade's shares ex-reduction.

The proposed movement is a result of the Company's commitment to the efficient management of its capital.
Brasilia (DF), September 25, 2019.
Werner Romera Süffert
CFO

Disclaimer

BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 21:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:35pSILVER HILL HOSPITAL : Appoints Renowned British Clinical Psychologist Peter Fonagy To Its Board Of Directors
PR
06:33pTrump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
RE
06:33pSAY YES TO THE AI DRESS : Entrepreneur Brings GPUs to Fashion
PU
06:28pGOLDIN FINANCIAL : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 june 2019
PU
06:22pBOEING : Lawmaker urges FAA to consider pilots' skills globally
AQ
06:22pCLPH CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY : Notice of listing on the stock exchange of hong kong limited - china logistics property holdings co., ltd - us$162,475,000 8.75% senior notes due 2021
PU
06:18pTURNERS : Concludes Oxford Finance Strategic Review
PU
06:18pCRYSTAL LAKE MINING : Closing of Non‑brokered Private Placement
PU
06:18pCREDICORP : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
06:16pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Match Group, Inc. Investors (MTCH)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
2GM AND UAW UNION MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS FOR NEW LABOR DEAL: sources
3INVESTAR HOLDING CORP : Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend
4SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC : Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Searchlight Resources Inc.
5OMNICOM GROUP : OMNICOM : Jeffrey Moran Joins Ketchum as Managing Director, CPG

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group