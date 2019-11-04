Banco do Brasil : 11/04/2019 Material Fact - Guidance 2019

Pursuant to § 4 of Article 157 of Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976 and according to CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Rule Nr. 358, dated January 3, 2002, BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade') hereby informs that has revised its guidance for 2019, as follows:
Guidance 2019
Indicator
Observed 9M19
Previous
Revised
Change of the adjusted net income of BB Seguridade
17.1%
8.0% a 13.0%
13.0% a 17.0%
Change of the premiums written proforma of Brasilseg (ex-DPVAT)
17.2%
10.0% a 15.0%
Maintained
Change of the AuM of PGBL and VGBL pension plans of Brasilprev
14.1%
9.0% a 12.0%
Maintained
For further information, please refer to section 11 of BB Seguridade's Reference Form, which is available at www.bbseguridaderi.com.br/en. Brasilia (DF), November 4, 2019. Werner Romera Süffert CFO
Disclaimer
