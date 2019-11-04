Log in
Banco do Brasil : 11/04/2019 Material Fact - Guidance 2019

11/04/2019 | 06:05am EST

Pursuant to § 4 of Article 157 of Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976 and according to CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Rule Nr. 358, dated January 3, 2002, BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ('BB Seguridade') hereby informs that has revised its guidance for 2019, as follows:

Guidance 2019
Indicator Observed 9M19 Previous Revised
Change of the adjusted net income of BB Seguridade 17.1% 8.0% a 13.0% 13.0% a 17.0%
Change of the premiums written proforma of Brasilseg (ex-DPVAT) 17.2% 10.0% a 15.0% Maintained
Change of the AuM of PGBL and VGBL pension plans of Brasilprev 14.1% 9.0% a 12.0% Maintained

For further information, please refer to section 11 of BB Seguridade's Reference Form, which is available at www.bbseguridaderi.com.br/en. Brasilia (DF), November 4, 2019. Werner Romera Süffert CFO

Disclaimer

BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 11:04:05 UTC
