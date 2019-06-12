Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BancorpSouth Bank : Wealth Management Services President Named Among Top Program Managers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

BancorpSouth's Wealth Management Services President Named Among Top Program Managers

TUPELO, Miss., June 12, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Terry Mobley, president of Wealth Management Services for BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS), was recently recognized among the top 10 program managers nationwide by Bank Investment Consultant, a sister publication of American Banker.

Bank Investment Consultant delivers relevant bank- and investment-related analysis and insights to financial advisers and wealth managers. For its ranking, the publication evaluated hundreds of companies and considered multiple variables, including the number of advisers on staff, team assets under management, annual team production, percentage growth in assets under management, percentage growth in production and production-per-adviser. Mobley ranked as 10th on Bank Investment Consultant's 2019 Top Program Managers list.

'It's an honor to receive this recognition, but the accolades should go to our team,' Mobley said. 'They continue to use their expertise and insights to help our customers grow and protect their wealth and assets.'

BancorpSouth President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Bagleyagreed and added, 'This recognition is well-deserved for Terry and his team. In his 10 years with BancorpSouth, Terry launched several initiatives that allow us to consistently exceed our customers' expectations and deliver a wide range of trusted wealth management services and solutions.'

Under Mobley's leadership, the Wealth Services team oversees approximately $8 billionin assets. Mobley, who has 32 years of experience in banking and financial services, is responsible for the BancorpSouth's trust and retail investment lines of business. He joined BancorpSouth in 2008 as senior vice president and chief trust officer. Prior to joining BancorpSouth, Mobley worked for several Fortune 500 firms, including Citibank and SEI Investments. He currently holds the Certified Trust and Financial Adviser designation (CTFA), the Accredited Investment Fiduciary designation (AIF), as well as the Series 65 and Life & Health Insurance licenses.

About BancorpSouth Bank
BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $19 billionin assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 295 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennesseeand Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; 'Like' us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank

For further information: Antrenise Robinson, BancorpSouth Corporate Communications, 662-680-2038

Disclaimer

BancorpSouth Bank published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 20:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:52pLULULEMON ATHLETICA : Raises Revenue and Earnings Guidance for Fiscal 2019
DJ
04:51pHCA HEALTHCARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pEVINE LIVE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:50pSTARBUCKS : Former Starbucks CEO takes 'detour' from White House run
AQ
04:49pELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH : Registration Statement for securities to be issued in business combination transactions
PU
04:49pED BASTIAN AT CODE CONFERENCE : ‘Digital changes the game' of customer service (Article)
PU
04:48pTRANSMEDICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:48pAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC. : Announces Pricing of $400 Million 3.300 Percent Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026
BU
04:47pINTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4TESLA : TESLA : Shareholders Reject Changes in Firm's Governance
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Dassault Systemes, Tesla, Apple, Sprint & T-Mobile

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About