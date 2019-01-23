BancorpSouth Bank and FHLB Dallas to Announce $5K Grant for Louisiana Nonprofit

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
(FHLB Dallas) will award $5,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds
to Re-Entry Solutions, which provides education, employment and housing
resources to returning citizens affected by arrest or incarceration. The
grant will be used to hire an executive director for the organization.
The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank
representatives at a check presentation at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday,
January 30, 2019, at Re-Entry Solutions at 1617 Branch Street in
Alexandria.
The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions, like
BancorpSouth Bank, to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a
community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1
ratio.
For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.
WHAT:
Check Presentation
WHEN:
11:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019
WHO:
Mr. Tracy Alletag, Senior Vice President, BancorpSouth Bank
Evelyn Edwards, Vice President, Community Development Grant
Specialist, BancorpSouth Bank
Hannah Livingston, Regional Director for U.S. Senator John
Kennedy, R-LA
Ms. Tommie Seaton, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Bill
Cassidy, R-LA
Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Founder, Re-Entry Solutions
Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product
Manager, FHLB Dallas
|
WHERE:
Re-Entry Solutions
1617 Branch Street
Alexandria, Louisiana 71301
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005772/en/