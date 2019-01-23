Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BancorpSouth Bank and FHLB Dallas to Announce $5K Grant for Louisiana Nonprofit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 03:23pm EST

11:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 30; 1617 Branch Street, Alexandria

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $5,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Re-Entry Solutions, which provides education, employment and housing resources to returning citizens affected by arrest or incarceration. The grant will be used to hire an executive director for the organization.

The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives at a check presentation at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Re-Entry Solutions at 1617 Branch Street in Alexandria.

The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions, like BancorpSouth Bank, to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT:   Check Presentation
 
WHEN: 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019
 
WHO: Mr. Tracy Alletag, Senior Vice President, BancorpSouth Bank
Evelyn Edwards, Vice President, Community Development Grant Specialist, BancorpSouth Bank
Hannah Livingston, Regional Director for U.S. Senator John Kennedy, R-LA
Ms. Tommie Seaton, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-LA
Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Founder, Re-Entry Solutions
Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas
 
WHERE: Re-Entry Solutions
1617 Branch Street
Alexandria, Louisiana 71301


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pCOVENANT TRANSPORTATION : Announces Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Results
AQ
04:01pCENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP : Reports Earnings Results for the Year and Quarter Ended December 31, 2018, and Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:01pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TS, TDOC, W and SNAP
GL
04:01pBanner Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Record Full Year Net Income.  Fourth Quarter Net Income of $37.5 Million, or $1.09 Per Diluted Share; Results Highlighted by Strong Organic Loan Growth and Completion of Skagit Bancorp, Inc. Acquisition
GL
04:01pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR NSANY, MKL AND MAXR : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
04:01pFVCBANKCORP, INC. : Announces Record Earnings; Successful Integration of Colombo Bank
BU
04:01pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR TX, CMCM AND SOGO : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
04:01pWBT GSKY GS AGN : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
03:58pTUI : tests the use of augmented reality in its activities
PU
03:58pTHE LATEST : PG&E objects to judge's proposals on fire risk
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4NEOPOST : NEOPOST : ACQUIRES PARCEL PENDING, MAKING A SIGNIFICANT ENTRY INTO THE U.S. PARCEL LOCKER MARKET
5ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.