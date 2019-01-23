BancorpSouth Bank and FHLB Dallas to Announce $5K Grant for Louisiana Nonprofit

11:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 30; 1617 Branch Street, Alexandria

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $5,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Re-Entry Solutions, which provides education, employment and housing resources to returning citizens affected by arrest or incarceration. The grant will be used to hire an executive director for the organization.

The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives at a check presentation at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Re-Entry Solutions at 1617 Branch Street in Alexandria.

The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions, like BancorpSouth Bank, to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019 WHO: Mr. Tracy Alletag, Senior Vice President, BancorpSouth Bank Evelyn Edwards, Vice President, Community Development Grant Specialist, BancorpSouth Bank Hannah Livingston, Regional Director for U.S. Senator John Kennedy, R-LA Ms. Tommie Seaton, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-LA Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Founder, Re-Entry Solutions Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas WHERE: Re-Entry Solutions 1617 Branch Street Alexandria, Louisiana 71301

