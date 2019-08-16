Bandera Modern Dentistry and Kitty Hawk Smiles Dentistry and Orthodontics to Provide Donated Dentistry on Smile Generation Serve Day

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentists from Bandera Modern Dentistry and Kitty Hawk Smiles Dentistry and Orthodontics, two Smile Generation®-trusted dental practices, will be partnering with Endeavors® non-profit organization to provide donated dentistry to patients during Smile Generation Serve Day. Twenty patients from Fairweather Family Lodge, Endeavors’ supportive housing program, will receive treatment at Bandera Modern Dentistry on August 17. Dentists from both practices will band together to provide comprehensive oral health care and new smiles to patients at no charge.

“My patients can expect a thorough and gentle exam using the latest technology. I will tailor a treatment plan specific to your needs,” said Dr. Robert Leslie, who will be treating patients from Fairweather Family Lodge. “Together, we will help our patients achieve improved oral health, regain their confidence, and give them the beautiful smiles they deserve.”

Established in 1969, Endeavors began as an organization that served San Antonio’s inner-city communities and is now considered a “smart social service” that assists over 16,000 clients each year. The organization seeks to unify families and communities torn apart by poverty, unemployment, or neglect by providing real, practical solutions and a path to earned income. Endeavors works with children, families, veterans, and those struggling with metal illness and other significant disabilities.

“Endeavors is thankful for the dentists of Bandera Modern Dentistry, Kitty Hawk Smiles Dentistry and Orthodontics, and the Smile Generation for offering free dental services to the mothers and children of Fairweather Family Lodge,” said Shannon Gowen, Chief Marketing Officer, Endeavors. “Providing low income families with much needed dental services is one of the many gaps our residents face and we can’t thank the Smile Generation enough for treating our families for free.”

Now in its ninth year, Smile Generation Serve Day is an annual day of service and a nationwide campaign of giving that focuses on providing donated dentistry to underserved patients. This year, more than 700 Smile Generation-trusted dental practices and volunteers throughout the United States will provide thousands of patients comprehensive oral health care, including cleanings, x-rays, scaling and root planing, restorations and extractions, if needed. Since its inception in 2011, more than 15,000 patients have received donated dentistry during Smile Generation Serve Day, totaling $25 million in oral health care.

Smile Generation-trusted dental practices are committed to bringing awareness to patients about the link between oral health and whole-body health, known as the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

The Smile Generation’s annual campaign also includes local service projects, such as cleaning up community parks and volunteering at local food banks. For more information, click here.

