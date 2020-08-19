Banggood : Celebrates 14th Anniversary with Launch of Exclusive VIP Day

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate its 14th anniversary, Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, has announced the official launch of exclusive VIP Day with an exclusive 72-hour promotion that will run between September 9-12. To give back to loyal customers and improve the user experience, the Banggood VIP Day will be held on the 9th of each month thereafter.

After spending over a decade growing its international e-commerce platforms, Banggood has established a massive global customer base with over 50 million registered users in 168 countries around the world. To reward global users with more tailored benefits and offers, Banggood is leveraging its 14th anniversary to unveil its upgraded Banggood VIP Program, enhanced member services, and exclusive new VIP Day.

Banggood's VIP Program is a five-tier program designed to foster user loyalty and benefit those that continue shopping via the platform. Any user who registers for an account via Banggood's official website is automatically added in the Banggood VIP Program and can instantly begin enjoying benefits. Members can log in at any time to check their privileges and benefits, such as birthday gifts, exclusive promotions, VIP customer service, shipping coupons, the redemption of Banggood points, daily bonus, upgrade gift, and more. To learn more about the Banggood VIP Program, visit https://www.banggood.com/VIP-club-FAQ_hl72_at581 .

Between September 9-12, all users can enjoy up to 75% off the lowest advertised price of select products, and over USD $999,999 in red envelope giveaways will be up for grabs during the event. Banggood members benefit from exclusive early access to the promotion from August 31st, and will also enjoy an extra USD $800,000 worth of exclusive member promotions. In addition, members can also exchange Banggood points directly for store credit depending on their VIP level, and take part in the turntable mini-game to win exclusive coupons and 300 points.

Banggood VIP Day pre-event activities will kick off from August 24. For the latest on exclusive VIP Day promotions, please follow Banggood on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/banggood or subscribe to the Banggood Blog at https://blog.banggood.com/ .

About Bangood

Founded in 2006, Banggood is a leading e-commerce company running its website www.banggood.com and pages on other platforms to offer tens of millions of registered users more than 500,000 types of products, covering from consumer electronics to clothing. Banggood is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, the city of the supply chain, with a global reach in North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, South America and the Middle East. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html

