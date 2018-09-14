Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse celebrates ‘Wednesday Models Night’

Si Phraya, Bangrak, Bangkok , Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the premiere of Asia’s Next Top Model Season 6 on Fox Thai, Bangkok, Marriott Hotel The Surawongse in partnership with Fox Networks Group Asia, which produces the hit TV series, is organizing ‘Wednesday Models Night’, a fashion-themed drinks promotion, at the hotel’s Yào Rooftop, one of the best rooftop bars in Bangkok . The promotion will run over a 10-week period every Wednesday from now until October 24. Most recently, the hotel’s Yào Rooftop Bar is featured as the venue for the opening episode of Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 6.

Enjoy the show and view, overlooking the glittering city and river.



Enjoy a creative cocktail whilst soaking up the spectacular city views.





Join us for the perfect mid-week event for any fashion lover at our hotel in Silom . The ‘Wednesday Models Night’ promotion is abuzz with multiple offers including complimentary fashion drinks every Wednesday from 8 pm to 10 pm, and starting at THB228 per glass after 10 pm. There will also be a DJ pumping out tunes from 8 pm to 2 am, along with the live screening of Asia’s Next Top Model every Wednesday starting at 8 pm onwards over 10 weeks at Yào Rooftop Bar, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse.

For further information and details, please feel free to contact Suteera Chalermkarnchana, Director of Marketing Communications, via phone, 0-89-770-5576 or email, suteera.c@marriott.com .

Catch Asia's Next Top Model on Fox Thai every Wednesday, at 8 pm, Bangkok time.

About Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse features both traditional and extended-stay guest rooms, with layouts of up to three bedrooms. Experience world-class dining in our multiple restaurants, featuring Chinese, Thai and international cuisine. Our chic rooftop bar offers handcrafted cocktails with amazing city and river views. Host an event in over 16,000-square-feet of stylish space, including two ballrooms, eight meeting rooms, an outdoor courtyard and a beautiful garden. Stay fit in our state-of-the-art fitness center; relax in our outdoor pool or at our casual poolside bar. Our hotel merges Thailand culture, cuisine, history and architecture with modern style and luxury amenities in a prime setting near the Sky Train, Chao Phraya River and local attractions. Explore all of Bangkok, Thailand easily via the nearby expressway network, with our 5-star hotel as your base of operations.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse 262 Surawong Road, Si Phraya, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 Thailand Phone: +66 2 088 5666 https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/atlap-atlanta-airport-marriott/