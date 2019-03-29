Bangladesh: Dhaka City Neighborhood Upgrading Project

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved financing for the following project:
Dhaka City Neighborhood Upgrading Project
IDA Credit: US$100.5 million
Terms: Maturity = 30 years, Grace period = 5 years
Project ID: P165477
Project Description: The project will help to improve public spaces and urban services in four large neighborhoods in Dhaka benefiting about a million residents. It will help increase green open spaces such as parks, playgrounds, and waterfronts, particularly in low-income neighborhoods. It will also revitalize community centers, markets, public toilets, and other public amenities.
The project will also pilot interventions for better traffic management and safe mobility. This will include developing plans for traffic management as well as improving intersection geometry and walkability for pedestrians.
