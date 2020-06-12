Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
All News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bangladesh : Requests for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Bangladesh »

06/12/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

BANGLADESH

IMF Country Report No. 20/187

June 2020

REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR BANGLADESH

In the context of the Requests for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

  • A Press Release including a statement by the Chair of the Executive Board.
  • The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on May 29, 2020, following discussions that ended on May 7. 2020, with the officials of Bangladesh on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on May 21, 2020.
  • A Debt Sustainability Analysis prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the International Development Association.
  • A Statement by the Executive Director for Bangladesh.

The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.

Copies of this report are available to the public from

International Monetary Fund Publication Services

PO Box 92780 Washington, D.C. 20090

Telephone: (202) 623-7430 Fax: (202) 623-7201

E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org

Price: $18.00 per printed copy

International Monetary Fund

Washington, D.C.

© 2020 International Monetary Fund

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

PR20/226

IMF Executive Board Approves a US$732 Million

Disbursement to Bangladesh to Address the COVID-19

Pandemic

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

  • The IMF Executive Board approves the 60th request for emergency financial assistance to help its member countries address the challenges posed by COVID-19.
  • Bangladesh's economy has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with weaker domestic demand and a sharp decline in exports and remittances.
  • To address the urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal needs, the IMF approved US$ 732 million emergency assistance for Bangladesh under the Rapid Credit Facility and the Rapid Financing Instrument.
  • The government has scaled up health and social protection expenditures to mitigate the pandemic's impact on the population and adopted several stimulus measures to preserve economic activity.

Washington, DC - May 29, 2020 The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved a disbursement of SDR 177.77 million (about US$ 244 million or 16.67 percent of quota) under the Rapid Credit Facility(RCF), and a purchase of SDR 355.53 million (about US$ 488 million or 33.33 percent of quota) under the Rapid Financing Instrument(RFI). This will help finance the health, social protection and macroeconomic stabilization measures, meet the urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal needs arising from the COVID-19 outbreak, and catalyze additional support from the international community.

The COVID-19 pandemic is severely impacting the Bangladeshi economy. Two major sources of external financing, namely exports of Ready-Made Garments (RMG) and remittance inflows, are projected to decline rapidly. Necessary policy responses to prevent a domestic pandemic, including the shutdown of major cities, will inevitably affect economic activities and slow growth.

The authorities have started implementing several measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and preserve the country's macroeconomic prospects. In addition to increasing health expenditures, the government's immediate response has focused on expanding food distribution and cash transfer programs to vulnerable populations, ensuring the payment of wages in export-oriented industries, and facilitating the provision of working capital to businesses and farmers.

The authorities remain committed to promoting strong and inclusive growth while preserving macroeconomic stability. Key policy challenges include tax revenue mobilization, addressing the non-performing loans in the banking sector, and improving infrastructure and governance to enhance the business environment and attract foreign direct investment.

The IMF continues to monitor Bangladesh's situation closely and stands ready to provide further advice and support if needed. The authorities have also committed to put in place targeted transparency and accountability measures to ensure the appropriate use of emergency financing.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

2

Following the Executive Board's discussion on Bangladesh, Ms. Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, issued the following statement:

"The outbreak of COVID-19 is severely affecting the two main sources of Bangladesh's external earnings, exports of ready-made garments and remittances. Together with the measures to contain the spread of the virus in the country, the outbreak is expected to result in a significant slowdown of economic growth and the emergence of fiscal and balance of payments needs. The IMF's emergency financial assistance will help cover the financing gap and support the authorities' effort to contain the adverse impact of the outbreak and catalyze additional support from the international community.

"The authorities have responded quickly to the COVID-19 outbreak with a comprehensive set of measures aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic, providing immediate relief to the most vulnerable households and affected businesses, and preserving the country's macroeconomic prospects. A temporary increase in the fiscal deficit is necessary, and it will be important to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of all emergency spending.

"The Bangladesh Bank took appropriate steps to ease liquidity conditions and allow the financial sector to support the economy. Further easing could be considered if the economic situation deteriorates and inflation remains moderate. A gradual increase in exchange rate flexibility should be allowed to adjust to the external shock while preserving foreign reserves.

"Once the crisis abates, the authorities are committed to re-focus on addressing banking sector problems, including nonperforming loans and the poor performance of the state-owned commercial banks. They are also committed to ensuring fiscal discipline and debt sustainability by broadening the tax base and strengthening tax administration and compliance."

More information:

IMF Lending Tracker (emergency financing request approved by the IMF Executive Board) https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/COVID-Lending-Tracker

IMF Executive Board calendar https://www.imf.org/external/NP/SEC/bc/eng/index.aspx

IMF Factsheet: The IMF's Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) https://www.imf.org/en/About/Factsheets/Sheets/2016/08/02/21/08/Rapid-Credit-Facility

IMF Factsheet: The IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) https://www.imf.org/en/About/Factsheets/Sheets/2016/08/02/19/55/Rapid-Financing-Instrument

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

May 21, 2020

REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Context. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to severely affect the Bangladeshi economy. Remittance inflows have already started to decline in March. Exports also declined sharply in April with cancellation of several billion USD orders for the Ready- Made Garment industry. As a result, an immediate external financing gap of about USD 2.9 billion has emerged along a fiscal financing gap of about USD 2.8 billion.

Request for Fund Support. The authorities are seeking financial assistance under the exogenous shock window of the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to address the urgent balance of payments needs posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the attached Letter of Intent, the authorities request a disbursement of 16.67 percent of quota, SDR 177.77 million, from PRGT resources and a purchase of 33.33 percent of quota, SDR 355.53 million, from GRA resources, with the full amount to become available upon Board approval and to be used for budget support. Staff supports the request. Public debt is at a low risk of distress, and there is adequate capacity to repay the Fund. IMF financing is expected to play a catalytic role in securing additional financing from Bangladesh's development partners.

Macroeconomic Policies. The authorities have been actively addressing economic shocks created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fiscal policy sets priorities to provide additional funds to the Ministry of Health and address those who are severely affected by the pandemic while monetary and financial sector policies intend to ensure adequate liquidity to the banking system and support access to credit. Prudent macroeconomic policies before the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly a relatively low level of public debt supported by the authorities' strong commitment to keep fiscal deficits under control, provide vital policy space for Bangladesh's pandemic-response efforts. The authorities remain committed to promoting strong and inclusive growth while preserving macroeconomic stability. Key policy challenges include tax revenue mobilization, addressing the high level of non-performing loans in the banking sector, and improving infrastructure and governance to enhance the business environment and attract foreign direct investment.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Approved By

An IMF team consisting of Daisaku Kihara (head), Jiri Jonas,

Anne-Marie Gulde-

Racha Moussa, Ragnar Gudmundsson, Muhammad Imam Hussain,

Wolf (APD) and

Fan Qi (all APD), Evan Curtis Tanner (ICD), and Arindam Roy (MCM)

Kevin Fletcher (SPR)

held discussions with the Bangladeshi authorities by teleconference

during May 3-7, 2020. Surjit Singh Bhalla and Bhupal Singh (both

OED) participated in the teleconferences. Gulrukh Gamwalla-Khadivi

and Biying Zhu (both APD) contributed to this report.

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION _________________________________________________________________________________ 4

IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC AND OUTLOOK___________________________________________________ 4

A. Pre-Pandemic Conditions ______________________________________________________________________ 4

B. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic _____________________________________________________________ 4

POLICY DISCUSSIONS ___________________________________________________________________________ 8

A. Fiscal Policy ____________________________________________________________________________________ 8

B. Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy____________________________________________________________ 8

  1. Financial Sector Policy_________________________________________________________________________10
  2. Structural Reforms ____________________________________________________________________________12

FUND SUPPORT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT __________________________________________________________________________________ 12

STAFF APPRAISAL _____________________________________________________________________________ 14

BOX

1. Stimulus Package to Address the COVID-19 Outbreak _________________________________________ 9

FIGURES

  1. Recent Macroeconomic Developments________________________________________________________15
  2. Recent Fiscal and Monetary Developments ___________________________________________________16
  3. Monetary and Financial Market Developments ________________________________________________17
  4. Banking Sector Conditions ____________________________________________________________________18
  5. External Sector Developments_________________________________________________________________19

TABLES

  1. Selected Economic Indicators, FY2016-22 _____________________________________________________20
  2. Near and Medium-Term Indicators, FY2017-25 _______________________________________________21
  3. Balance of Payments, FY2017-25 ______________________________________________________________22

2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

4a. Central Government Operations, FY2017-25 _________________________________________________23

4b. Central Government Operations, FY2017-25_________________________________________________24

  1. Monetary Accounts, FY2017-25 _______________________________________________________________25
  2. Financial Soundness Indicators, 2009-18 ______________________________________________________26
  3. External Financing Requirements and Sources, FY2020-25 ____________________________________27
  4. Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-30____________________________________________28

APPENDIX

I. Letter of Intent _________________________________________________________________________________29

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

INTRODUCTION

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to severely affect the Bangladeshi economy, leading to an urgent balance of payments (BOP) need. Two major sources of external financing, namely exports of Ready-MadeGarments (RMG) and remittance inflows, are projected to decline rapidly. Necessary policy responses to prevent a domestic pandemic, including the shutdown of major cities, will also stall economic activities and slow down growth. The BOP financing gap is estimated to be about USD 2.9 billion, and the fiscal financing gap is estimated to be about

USD 2.8 billion.

The authorities have requested financing support from the Fund to address the urgent financing needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bangladesh is a presumed blend country and one-thirdof the financing is expected to be under the exogenous shock window of the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and two-thirdswill be from the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). The financing provided by the Fund is expected to help maintain confidence and catalyze support from other development partners.

IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC AND OUTLOOK

A. Pre-Pandemic Conditions

Before the pandemic, economic growth was projected to be strong at above 7 percent. After reaching 8.2 percent in FY191, growth was expected to be around 7½ percent in FY20. Private consumption remained robust with stronger remittance inflows. CPI inflation had been around the Bangladesh Bank (BB) target of 5.5 percent with increases in non-foodinflation offset by a decline in food inflation. The current account deficit was projected to decline to about 1 percent of GDP in FY20, about 0.7 percentage points lower than in FY19. Foreign exchange reserves were expected to be above USD 32 billion at the end of FY20, which would cover about 5.4 months of prospective imports of goods and services.

B. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing, raising concerns. The first imported case was identified on March 8th, and as of May 14th, there were 18,863 officially confirmed cases and 283 deaths. To contain the spread of the virus, the government declared a national holiday from March 26th to May 30th, prompting the closure of government and private offices, as well as restrictions on public transport and individual movement. A majority of factory owners complied with recommendations from industry associations to close their factories, notably in the RMG sector. Localized outbreaks have led to the imposition of stricter lockdowns in parts of Dhaka and as a

1 The fiscal year in Bangladesh ends in June. FY20 ends in June 2020.

4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

Sources: Bangladesh Bank and staff projections
Q4
FY19
Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
FY20 FY20 FY21 FY21 FY21 FY21
Q1 Q2
FY20 FY20
18,000
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
-
Exports Remittances Pre-COVIDImports
Imports Pre-COVIDExports
Pre-COVIDRemittances
20,000
Impact of COVID-19on Exports, Imports and Remittances
(in millions of U.S. dollars)

BANGLADESH

precautionary measure in Rohingya refugee camps. As health risks mount and economic hardship grows, ensuring food security and preserving social stability are priorities.

GDP growth is projected at 3.8 percent for FY20, about 3½ percentage points less than pre-COVID projections. Growth is projected to decline by about 4½ percentage points relative to FY19, the largest one-yeardecline in the last three decades. In this baseline, the negative impact from COVID-19is concentrated in the last quarter of FY20 and the first quarter of FY21. Growth in the first half of FY20 was in line with pre-pandemicprojections as indicated by high frequency indicators, including industrial production and cargo vessel traffic. Domestic activity is projected to decline as policies to limit the spread of COVID-19are implemented and the national shutdown mandated by the government aims to keep people indoors. The large share of workers in the informal sector2 and in daily paid work3 indicates that a substantial part of the labor force is highly vulnerable to the COVID-19shock. Gradual recovery is projected to start in the second quarter of FY21. Despite signs of disruptions in the domestic food supply chain, overall inflation is projected to remain broadly unchanged, owing partly to a bumper harvest in the agriculture sector.

The current account deficit (CAD) is projected to widen in FY21 and FY22 owing to

the negative impact from COVID-19.Remittances grew by 20 percent in the first 8 months of FY20 but have started to decline in

March and April by 11 percent and 25 percent y/y, respectively. Continued remittance weakness in the

coming months will slow FY20 growth to 1.4 percent and lead to a 7 percent fall in FY21. Some

Bangladeshi diaspora workers have elected to return, while those that remain are likely to experience job losses amid a stall in economic

activity.4 Some countries have also officially asked Bangladesh to repatriate its undocumented workers. After a modest decline in the first three quarters in FY20, exports in April contracted by 83 percent y/y. COVID-19 has heavily affected the RMG sector, with reports of more than

USD 3 billion in garment orders already cancelled and shutdowns in many factories5. An estimated

3.5 million Bangladeshis work in the garment sector, and around one million workers have been reportedly laid off. Exports are projected to contract by around 18 percent in FY20 and further decline by 1 percent in FY21 as demand from major trade partners remains weak. The impact on the CAD in FY20 is partially offset by the decline in energy prices and the slowdown in imports with the

2 According to the latest labor force survey (Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, Labor Force Survey 2016/17), around 85 percent of employment in Bangladesh is informal, translating to around 52 million workers.

3 Of the estimated 24 million paid workers (i.e. not self-employed) around 35 percent are paid daily. (Ibid.)

4 Around 50 percent of expatriate Bangladeshi workers are in Gulf countries.

5 RMGs make up more than 80 percent of exports in Bangladesh. The U.S. and Europe are the destination of 80 percent of RMG exports.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

deficit projected at 2.2 percent of GDP. As the domestic economy begins to recover, the CAD is expected to widen to 3½ percent of GDP in FY21.

Bangladesh: The Impact of COVID-19 on Selected Economic Indicators 1/

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY20

FY21

Est.

Pre-COVID

Proj.

(annual percent change)

Real GDP

7.3

7.9

8.2

7.4

7.3

3.8

5.7

CPI inflation, annual average

5.4

5.8

5.5

5.7

5.6

5.7

5.6

Current account balance (percent of GDP)

-0.5

-3.5

-1.7

-1.0

-1.5

-2.2

-3.5

Exports of Goods

1.7

6.7

10.1

-1.5

7.0

-17.9

-0.8

Imports of Goods

9.0

25.2

1.8

1.0

10.0

-8.8

4.8

Remittances

-14.5

17.3

9.6

18.0

7.0

1.4

-7.1

Gross official reserves (in millions of USD) 2/

33,471

32,838

32,762

32,747

33,165

30,652

26,778

(In months of imports of goods and services)

6.4

6.0

5.9

5.4

5.0

5.6

4.8

Central government operations

(in percent of GDP)

Overall balance (including grants)

-3.3

-4.6

-5.3

-5.7

-5.4

-6.3

-6.1

(excluding grants)

-3.4

-4.7

-5.3

-5.8

-5.5

-6.3

-6.1

Primary balance (excluding grants)

-1.7

-2.8

-3.2

-3.8

-3.4

-4.4

-3.8

Public sector total debt 3/

33.4

34.6

35.9

36.9

38.2

39.1

40.7

Of which : External debt

13.7

14.9

14.9

14.9

15.4

16.0

15.8

Memorandum item:

75

173

Fiscal gap (in billions of taka)

in percent of GDP

0.3

0.6

BOP gap (in millions of USD)

1,678

1,200

in percent of GDP

0.5

0.3

Nominal GDP (in billions of taka)

19,758

22,505

25,425

28,910

32,737

27,759

31,009

Sources: Bangladesh authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1/ Fiscal year begins July 1.

2/ Gross and net international reserves for the projection period do not include valuation adjustments. Net international reserves are reported at market exchange rates.

3/ Includes central government's gross debt, including debt owed to the IMF, plus domestic bank borrowing by nonfinancial public sector and public enterprises' external borrowing supported by government guarantees, including short-termoil-related suppliers' credits.

The BOP financing gap is estimated at around USD 2.9 billion, equivalent to

0.9 percent of GDP. It is important for Bangladesh to maintain sufficient reserve coverage at around 4.8 months of imports, given heightened risks posed by COVID-19.6 Maintaining reserve buffers will increase the ability of Bangladesh to withstand the large uncertainties relating to the duration of the pandemic and its impact on major sources of foreign exchange and will help

6 The level of this import coverage is broadly in line with the reserve adequacy assessment of 4.8 months of imports for credit-constrained economies under a large economic shock, which is appropriate given the large uncertainties arising from the COVID-19.

6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

preserve market confidence. Bangladesh has maintained a healthy level of foreign exchange reserves in past years with coverage around 6 months of prospective imports since FY14. The financing need is borne out of the heightened risks and uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 shock which require more reserve buffers than in less uncertain times.

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to worsen the fiscal position. Before the outbreak, the authorities had been pursuing broadly disciplined fiscal policy, keeping the deficit at or below 5 percent of GDP, with the public debt-to-GDPratio relatively low and stable. However, efforts to increase low tax revenue collection, including the launch of the modernized VAT in FY20, have so far not been successful with lower preferential VAT rates applied to many items.7 In FY20, the fiscal situation became more challenging even before the COVID-19outbreak. During July 2019-January2020, revenues increased by only about 2 percent, while expenditures grew by almost 20 percent, reflecting strong growth of both current spending and development spending. The fiscal deficit during this period almost doubled to Tk 650 billion (2.3 percent of GDP), and the authorities planned to increase non-taxrevenue to keep the deficit close to 5 percent of GDP. Following the outbreak, even weaker tax revenues and higher spending related to COVID-19are projected to increase the deficit to over 6 percent of GDP. Most of the higher FY20 deficit will be financed by banks through investment in government securities as the issuance of National Savings Certificates (NSC), a major source of financing in previous years, has been reduced in response to government efforts to prevent abuse of the system and increase in source tax.8 However, a fiscal financing gap of about 0.9 percent of GDP is estimated for FY20-FY21,as the projected large increase in government borrowing from banks would constrain private credit growth.9

Risks to the outlook are clearly tilted downward. External risks include a prolonged COVID-19outbreak that would delay and slow down recovery in exports and remittance inflows. Oversupply in the oil market could continue to slow down economic activity in Middle East countries which are the most important source of remittances for Bangladesh. Domestically, a larger outbreak of COVID-19might require longer containment measures by the authorities, which could increase social discontent, further weaken domestic demand, and disrupt the lives of Bangladeshi people, particularly those who are vulnerable. The already-weakbanking sector could face further challenges

  1. While the new on-line system for registration has been successfully introduced, numerous challenges have yet to be addressed to achieve the full automation of the new VAT system. Introduction of software for online submission of VAT returns and online payment as well as installation of Electronic Fiscal Devices at shops have not yet been implemented, and business are still submitting VAT returns manually. In addition, there remain ambiguities about some aspects of the VAT law.
  2. NSC includes different types of savings schemes. Some schemes target certain qualified segments of the population such as pensioners and female. NSCs have higher yield than bank deposits, and the scheme has been increasingly misused, resulting in rapidly growing issuance and high interest costs for the government.
  3. The fiscal gap was estimated, taking into account the amount of banks' purchases of government securities that can be accommodated while allowing for banks' private sector credit expansion envisaged under the authorities' stimulus program.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 7

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

in maintaining its asset quality and providing necessary support to the private sector, against increased government borrowing.

POLICY DISCUSSIONS

A. Fiscal Policy

To contain and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the authorities announced a stimulus package amounting to close to Tk 1 trillion (about 3.6 percent of GDP), consisting of fiscal and regulatory measures.10 The package, and the revised FY20 budget issued earlier, include support for the health sector, transfer programs for the vulnerable, and support for various industries affected by COVID-19.(please see Box 1 for more details)

The prompt fiscal response to the adverse shock to mitigate economic disruptions and assist the population is welcome. In the near term, the authorities should be prepared to quickly scale up relief efforts if the crisis worsens and to seek additional external financing and grants to support these efforts. However, the shock also underscores the need to address the long-standinglow level of tax revenue to help build fiscal buffers and provide more space for the authorities to respond to adverse shocks going forward. Bangladesh has had a long-standingweakness in tax revenue mobilization. The authorities recognize that the COVID-19outbreak further underscored the urgency of strengthening tax policy and reforming organization and operation of tax administration. This could include targeted focus on data analytics to ensure relief measures are properly targeted, and revenue is safeguarded as much as possible during the crisis. In addition, once the crisis is over, the authorities intend to reverse the crisis-relatedspending. While public debt is presently relatively low, below 40 percent of GDP, it is now projected to increase. These policies and reforms will be necessary to continue to ensure debt sustainability.

B. Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy

BB has eased monetary policy and is taking several other steps to contain the negative fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak:

  • Reduction of the repo rate in two steps by 75 basis points (bps) to 5.25 percent and the cash reserve requirement (CRR) by 150 bps to 3.5 percent on a daily basis and to 4 percent on a bi-weekly average basis.
  • Expanded provision of the repo facility and initiating outright purchase of treasury bonds and bills from the secondary market at the market rate from banks and nonbank financial institutions after these institutions meet the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR).

10 With a large part of the package channeled through the banking system, the main impact on fiscal accounts results from weaker revenue collection, offset partly by a reduction in capital spending due to outbreak-related disruptions.

8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Box 1. Stimulus Package to Address the COVID-19 Outbreak

The Bangladesh authorities have announced a series of stimulus packages with a total size of close to

Tk 1 trillion (about 3.6 percent of GDP). Nevertheless, most of the packages are composed of bank loans using bank's own capital with some support by BB's refinancing schemes, implying much smaller fiscal costs of around Tk 275 billion.

COVID-19Response Plan. Provision of an additional Tk 2.5 billion to fund the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan by the Ministry of Health.

Support for health care sector. Provision of Tk 7 billion for the salary of the newly recruited doctors and medical staff; Tk 1.25 billion for the salary and allowance of the nursing institutes; provision of Tk 7.5 billion for the compensation against the COVID-19 related health risks of government officials, doctors, and field administration staff; and of Tk 1 billion honoraria for government doctors, nurses, and health-workers who treat COVID-19 patients.

Transfer programs for the vulnerable. Transfer programs that benefit the poor, workers in the informal economy, and other vulnerable populations, including: (i) Tk 21.3 billion subsidy to housing scheme for the homeless; (ii) Tk 12.5 billion cash assistance to jobless poor; (iii) Tk 27.54 billion food allocation; and

  1. Tk 8.15 billion expansion of allowance program for the old age, widows and financially insolvent persons with a disability.

Support for agriculture sector. Tk 95 billion agriculture subsidy program; Tk 8.6 billion additional procurement from farmers; and Tk 2 billion for agricultural machinery.

Wage support for the export industries. Tk 50 billion funds from the budget to finance salaries of about

4 million workers in the export industries for three months, which will be channeled to banks by BB as loans.

Interest payment subsidies for working capital. Interest payment subsidies for working capital loans by banks to businesses: (i) Tk 300 billion loans to COVID-19 impacted industries and service sector firms and

  1. Tk 200 billion loans to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs). BB has launched two revolving refinance schemes of Tk 150 billion for (i) and Tk 100 billion for (ii) to ensure adequate liquidity of banks.

Export facilitation. Facilitation of exports by increasing the size of BB's Export Development Fund by USD 1.5 billion to USD 5 billion with lower interest rates.

Refinance schemes by BB. Tk 50 billion Pre-shipment Credit Refinance Scheme to provide short-term working capital for raw materials, manufacturing, insurance and freight based on evidence of an export commitment; Tk 50 billion for refinancing scheme to support the working capital of small and medium farmers; and Tk 30 billion scheme to assist the COVID-19 affected low-income professionals, farmers, and marginal/micro-businessmen.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

  • BB raised the advance/investment-deposit ratio (ADR/IDR) by 2.0 percentage points, increasing ADR to 87 percent for the conventional banks, and IDR to 92 percent for the Shariah-based banks.
  • Private and public banks were instructed to provide a minimum level of banking services during the national shutdown to facilitate financial transactions for clients.
  • Relaxation of foreign exchange regulations for trade and some specific non-trade transactions. This includes: (i) relaxing import financing requirements and allowing banks to provide advances of up to USD 0.5 million for imports of COVID-19 related drugs and other essential items; and
    1. easing the regulations for banks to release foreign exchange to Bangladeshi nationals visiting abroad on account of travel and medical treatment.
  • Liquidity provision in foreign exchange markets by selling USD.

These measures should ease liquidity pressures and allow the financial sector to support the economy. In case of further deterioration of the economic situation and/or declining inflation, BB could consider further cuts in the repo rate or ease liquidity through reduction in the CRR and, if required, use of liquidity buffers under the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR). The authorities should continue to gradually permit more exchange rate flexibility which would help buffer the economy against external shocks and preserve the level of reserves.11

Looking ahead, the authorities remain committed to modernizing the monetary framework. With IMF technical assistance, the authorities plan to move from targeting monetary aggregates to interest rate targeting, to better align the monetary policy framework with the development of the economy and improve monetary policy transmission.

C. Financial Sector Policy

The banking sector is expected to play an important role in channeling assistance to the economy. A substantial portion of the recently unveiled stimulus package will be provided via subsidized bank loans to targeted recipients. BB has also asked banks to keep loan, lease, and advance classification unchanged until June 30th, though upward classification changes are allowed.

11 The de-Jure exchange rate regime is floating. The de-facto exchange rate arrangement is classified as crawl-like, and BB intervenes in spot markets to limit volatility of the exchange rate against the USD.

10INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

All banks are asked by BB to temporarily suspend interest payments during April and May. However, as noted above, bank credit to the government has increased sharply in FY20 as a result of the higher deficit and reduced financing from NSC issuance, while bank deposits also grew as funds were diverted from NSCs. During July-January FY20, net credit to government (NCG) increased by

Tk 516 billion (1.9 percent of GDP), compared to a Tk 42 billion increase (0.2 percent of GDP) during the same period in FY19. With budget financing needs projected to increase in the period ahead, demand for banks to finance government borrowing is likely to grow.

Credit and Deposits, FY19 and FY20

(change during the period in billions taka)

800

July-Jan FY19

July-Jan FY20

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Net NSC

Deposits

Private Credit

NCG

Sources: Bangladesh Bank, staff calculation

Faced with rising demand for bank lending, the authorities are taking measures to provide the necessary headroom to the banking sector and alleviate risks of crowding out private sector credit to support the economy. Lending from BB for financing working capital loans to industries and CMSMEs will provide banks with additional resources of 0.9 percent of GDP. The government's initiative to draw upon emergency loans from international financial institutions will also reduce demand for bank lending. Adequate liquidity support will be required from BB to ensure smooth and unconstrained credit flow to the private sector credit, especially if the recovery rate for the banking sector deteriorates.

BB will also need to monitor closely banking sector conditions given the elevated level of nonperforming loans (NPLs). Controlling stressed assets of the banking sector will be imperative with banks bearing the entire credit risk for the stimulus package routed through banks. Effective supervision by BB needs to continue while strengthening the corporate governance of commercial banks. Loans under the stimulus package should be effectively targeted and monitored by the authorities with necessary due diligence and risk assessment considerations by banks to preserve banking soundness while providing support where most needed. Banks can be encouraged to undertake prudent loan re-negotiationstargeted to loans that have deteriorated due to the shock, but loan reporting, classification and provisioning standards should not be eased, as it is important to maintain an accurate picture of banks' financial condition. BB should take actions to preserve banks' capital resources by temporarily suspending the distribution of capital, including dividends, share buybacks, and increases in executive compensation and discretionary bonus payments.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 11

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Following the crisis, the authorities will have to re-focus on addressing the banking sector problems, particularly those for state-owned commercial banks (SOCBs). Before the Covid-19pandemic, reported NPLs approached 9 percent as of December 2019 with SOCBs' NPLs reaching 24 percent. The authorities have already started amending several laws to enforce more discipline, but repeated loan rescheduling, regulatory forbearance, and failure to deal with weak and insolvent banks hindered progress. In order to strengthen the banking sector, the authorities should focus on: (i) introducing effective and risk-basedsupervision and avoid regulatory forbearance;

  1. strengthening corporate governance in private commercial banks; (iii) ensuring that classification and provisioning requirements are in line with Basel standards; (iv) addressing the poor financial performance of SOCBs through improved governance and risk management, a more level playing field, and a clear definition of the public mandate with transparent budget support; and (v) putting in place a framework for the effective resolution of weak banks.

D. Structural Reforms

To sustain robust economic performance in the medium-term, the authorities will need to step up their reform efforts, while upgrading the country's economic policy framework. Improvements in infrastructure, governance, and stepping up anti-corruptionefforts will be necessary to enhance the business environment and attract FDI. This will also promote further diversification of the economy. Bangladesh should continue to make progress in strengthening the effectiveness of the AML/CFT framework in line with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force. As a matter of priority, the authorities should amend the procurement rules to make the beneficial ownership information of awarded companies publicly available. Addressing climate change risks through continuous efforts in mitigation and adaptation will be required to enhance the resilience and sustainability of economic growth.

FUND SUPPORT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT

Given the urgency of the situation, a disbursement/purchase of a blend of RCF and RFI is the most appropriate instrument for Fund assistance to Bangladesh. Bangladesh is facing a temporary shock due to the COVID-19pandemic. The BOP need is temporary and expected to be resolved within one year without major policy adjustments as global health and economic conditions normalize.

Staff consider access at 50 percent of quota with a blend of RCF and RFI to be appropriate given the scale of the urgent needs and the size of the economy. The BOP need is estimated at USD 2.9 billion, equivalent to 0.9 percent of GDP. Because Bangladesh is a presumed blender based on the income criteria, access under the exogenous shock window will blend RCF-RFIresources in the ratio of 1:2 with 16.67 percent of quota, SDR 177.77 million, from PRGT resources and 33.33 percent of quota, SDR 355.53 million, from GRA resources. Financing from the IMF would total about USD 728 million, or 25 percent of the financing gap. Disbursements from the World Bank

12INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

amounting to USD 350 million and the ADB amounting to USD 600 million are also expected to go toward filling the financing gap. The authorities do not plan to apply for the Debt Service Suspension Initiative supported by the G20 and Paris Club at this time. Outstanding access with the IMF would increase to 96.3 percent of quota and remain below allowable limits.12

Capacity to repay the Fund under this access would remain adequate. IMF financing of 50 percent of quota would increase the Fund's exposure to Bangladesh to 0.4 percent of GDP and

4.6 percent of foreign exchange reserves. Total repayments would peak in 2024 at 0.7 percent of government revenue and 0.6 percent of exports of goods and services.

Bangladesh continues to be assessed at low risk of external and overall debt distress. The updated debt sustainability analysis (DSA) capturing the impact of the COVID-19pandemic shock shows that debt remains at a low risk of debt distress. Despite the adverse shock to growth and exports, all external debt indicators are below their respective thresholds under the baseline and stress-testscenarios. Public debt also remains below its indicative benchmark under the baseline and stress-testscenarios.

Staff supports the authorities' request to channel the RCF/RFI financing to the budget. The fiscal deficit is projected to be over 6 percent in FY20 and FY21, with risks of even higher deficits. Large government borrowing would risk crowding out private sector credit growth. The disbursement of Fund assistance to the budget would free banks' limited resources to provide the needed support to the economy. Staff emphasize the importance of safeguarding Fund and other financial assistance to ensure that it is used to address the immediate needs resulting from COVID-

19. The authorities are committed to use crisis resources transparently and effectively, including through ex-post auditing of COVID-19 related spending and transparency in procurement process. They will also seek to amend procurement rules to make the beneficial ownership information of awarded companies publicly available as soon as feasible.

In line with the IMF safeguards policy, the authorities have committed to undergoing a new safeguards assessment. The previous assessment was concluded in July 2011. The assessment is to be completed before the Board approval of any subsequent arrangement to which the safeguards policy applies. BB and the Ministry of Finance will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to: (i) commit to maintaining funds received from the IMF in a government account at the central bank, pending their use, and (ii) clarify the responsibilities for repaying Fund resources.

12 As of end-April, Bangladesh has outstanding credit to the Fund equivalent to 46.3 percent of quota from the 2012 to 2015 Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 13

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

STAFF APPRAISAL

The COVID-19 pandemic will significantly impact the Bangladeshi economy. Necessary policies to contain the outbreak will inevitably slow down domestic economic activities. A sharp decline in exports and remittances is also expected to negatively impact the economy and weaken the external position. GDP growth in FY20 is projected to decline to 3.8 percent, about

3½ percentage lower than pre-pandemic projections. The fiscal deficit is also expected to widen to over 6 percent of GDP.

Based on these developments, the country is expected to face urgent external financing needs. Estimates point to a BOP need of around USD 2.9 billion, equivalent to 0.9 percent of GDP, and a fiscal financing gap of a similar size is also expected to emerge.

The authorities have started implementing several measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and preserve the country's macroeconomic prospects. In addition to increasing health expenditures, the government's immediate response has focused on expanding food distribution and cash transfer programs to vulnerable populations, ensuring the payment of wages in export-orientedindustries, and facilitating the provision of working capital to businesses and farmers. As focus shifts to economic recovery efforts, the authorities remain committed to promoting inclusive growth, while strengthening financial-sectorand external stability, preserving fiscal sustainability, and enhancing good governance.

Staff supports the authorities' request for a disbursement/purchase under a blend of RCF and RFI in the ratio of 1:2 with 16.67 percent of quota, SDR 177.77 million, from PRGT resources and 33.33 percent of quota, SDR 355.53 million, from GRA resources. Staff's support is based on the urgent BOP need arising from a major external shock caused by the COVID-19pandemic. While the risks to the outlook are firmly tilted downward, Bangladesh continues to be assessed at low risk of debt distress and its capacity to repay the Fund remains adequate.

14INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Figure 1. Bangladesh: Recent Macroeconomic Developments

Bangladesh has consistently exhibited strong growth….

…. and standards of living have improved significantly.

Bangladesh: Real GDP Growth

10

(y/y, in percent)

8

Other low-income countries

Asian low-income countries

6

Bangladesh

4

2

0 -2-4

80,000

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

GDP per capita

(In 2005-06 taka prices)

1995

1997

1999

2001

2003

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

1997

1999

2001

2003

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

Source: WEO

Exports are highly concentrated in ready-made garments…

Total and Garment Exports

25

(In percent of GDP)

25

20

20

15

15

10

10

5

Readymade garments exports

5

0

Total exports

0

2001

2004

2007

2010

2013

2016

2019

Source: Bangladesh Bank

Source: WEO

…and the services sector has the largest share in output.

GDP by Activity

100

(In

percent)

100

80

80

60

60

40

40

20

20

0

0

FY95

FY00

FY05

FY10

FY17

FY18

FY19

Agriculture

Industry

Services

Source: Bangladesh Bank

Poverty has declined significantly…

… yet income inequality has been broadly stable.

Poverty Headcount Ratios 1/

100(in percent of population)

80

60

40

20

0

1991

1995

2000

2005

2010

2016

Poverty headcount ratio at $3.20 a day (2011 PPP)

Poverty headcount ratio at national upper poverty lines 1/ Sources: Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) & WDI

1/ In 1995 redefined from caloric intake to cost of basic needs

Income Inequality: Gini Index

40

40

30

30

20

20

10

10

0 0

1991 1995 2000 2005 2010 2016 Source: World Development Indicators

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 15

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Figure 2. Bangladesh: Recent Fiscal and Monetary Developments

Inflation has remained around BB's target of 5.5 percent…

Inflation Rates

12% (y-y, in percent)

Food

Nonfood

10%

Overall

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

Mar-15

Mar-12

Mar-13

Mar-14

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

Source: Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics

Gross international reserves have increased in dollar terms and remained stable at around 6 months of imports…

Gross International Reserves

(in USD and MOI)

40,000

8

35,000

7

30,000

6

25,000

5

20,000

4

15,000

3

10,000

2

5,000

1

0

0

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

GIR (USD, mn)

GIR (in months of prospective imports, RHS) Source: Bangladesh Bank

… with food inflation offsetting non-food inflation.

Contributions to Inflation

10% (y-y, in percent)

8%

Food

Nonfood

Headline

6%

4%

2%

0%

Dec-12

Dec-13

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

Source: Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics

  • and fiscal revenues as percent of GDP have been stagnant and below budget targets.

Central Government Revenue

24

(In percent of GDP)

24

21

Other (incl. grants)

21

VAT and supplementary duties

18

Customs duties

18

Taxes on income and profits

15

Budget target (total revenues)

15

12

12

9

9

6

6

3

3

0

0

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Source: Ministry of Finance

Fiscal expenditure as percent of GDP have remained below budget targets…

Central Government Expenditure

24

(In percent of GDP)

24

21

ADP expenditure

Other expenditure

21

Subsidies and net lending

Pay and allowances

18

Budget target (total expend.)

18

15

15

12

12

9

9

6

6

3

3

0 0

FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Source: Ministry of Finance

… but public debt remains low.

Public Debt

50

(In percent of GDP)

50

Domestic debt

40

40

External debt

30

30

20

20

10

10

0

0

FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Source: Ministry of Finance

16INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Figure 3. Bangladesh: Monetary and Financial Market Developments

Reserve money growth has moderated recently…

Contributions to Reserve Money Growth

90

(in percent, year-on-year)

Other Net Domestic Assets

75

Net Claims on Government

60

Net Foreign Assets

45

Reserve Money

30

15

0

-15

-30

Jun-11

Jun-12

Jun-13

Jun-14

Jun-15

Jun-16

Jun-17

Jun-18

Jun-19

Source: Bangladesh Bank

BB has been recently increasing liquidity.

Liquidity Management Operations

(net effect by instrument, in bn Taka) 300

200

100

0

-100

FX Tran.

Repo

-200

BB Bills

Islamic Bonds

Loans

T Bills

-300

BGTBs

Net Policy Effect

Sep-16

Dec-16

Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17

Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18

Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Sources: Bangladesh Bank; and IMF Staff calculations

The spread between NSC and deposit rates persists.

Postal Savings, NSC and Commercial Banks' Rates

(percentage points) 30

25 National Savings Certificate (NSC) rate (3 months)

20 NSC rate (5-year BGD certicates)

15 Deposit Rate

10

5

0

Jan-14Sep-14May-15Jan-16

Sep-16

May-17

Jan-18

Sep-18

May-19

Jan-20

Source: Bangladesh Bank

…with a similar trend for broad money.

Contributions to Broad Money Growth

45

(in percent, year on year)

Claims on the Private Sector

Net claims on central government

30

Net foreign assets

Other Domestic Assets

Broad money

15

0

-15

Jun-11

Jun-12

Jun-13

Jun-14

Jun-15

Jun-16

Jun-17

Jun-18

Jun-19

Source: Bangladesh Bank

Lending and deposit rates have been broadly stable while call money rates have increased somewhat.

Interest Rates

(in percent)

15

10

5

Deposit Rate

Commercial Lending Rate

0

Call Money Rate

Jan-13Jul-13Jan-14Jul-14Jan-15Jul-15Jan-16Jul-16Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18Jul-18Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20

Source: Bangladesh Bank

The Dhaka stock market has declined recently.

Dhaka Stock Market Performance

12,000

(3 month moving average)

1,500

Dhaka Stock Index

10,000

Turnover (bn Taka, RHS)

1,200

Price Volatility (3MM St.Dev., RHS)

8,000

900

6,000

600

4,000

2,000

300

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

0

Source: Bloomberg

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 17

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Figure 4. Bangladesh: Banking Sector Conditions

NPLs remain high, particularly in SOCBs.

Non-Performing Loans

35

(in percent of total loans)

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

18 18 19 19 19 18 18 19 19 19 18 18 19 19 19 18 18 19 19 19

- - - - 19- - - - - 19- - - - - 19- - - - - 19-

- Jun

- Jun -

Jun

- Jun

Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec

Banking

SOCBs

PCBs

FCBs

Sector

Source: Bangladesh Bank

The loan-to-deposit ratio fell recently…

Loan-to-Deposit Ratio

100

(In percent)

Loan to deposit ratio (incl. gov't. deposits)

95

Loan to deposit ratio (excl. gov't. deposits)

90

85

80

75

70

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: Bangladesh Bank

Bank credit goes mainly to industry and services…

Share in Bank Advances by Economic Purposes

(In percent) 100

80

60

40

20

0

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Other

Trade and commerce

Transport

Construction (incl. housing)

Industry

Agriculture

Source: Bangladesh Bank

Private and foreign banks have sufficient capital but SOCBs remain undercapitalized.

Capital Adequacy Ratio

35 (in percent)

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

18 18 19 19 19

18 18 19 19 19

18 18 19 19 19

18 18 19 19 19

- - - - 19- - - - - 19- - - - - 19- - - - - 19-

Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec

- Jun

- Jun

- Jun

- Jun

Banking

SOCBs

PCBs

FCBs

Sector

Source: Bangladesh Bank

…despite continued growth in domestic credit growth.

Bank Credit to Private Sector and Total Domestic

(Change in percent, y/y)

35

30

Private Credit

Domestic Credit

25

20

15

10

5

0

Oct -10May-11Dec-11Jul-12

Feb-13Sep-13Apr-14

Nov-14

Jun-15

Jan-16

Aug-16

Oct -17May-18Dec-18Jul-19

Feb-20

Mar-10

Mar-17

Source: Bangladesh Bank.

…which also contribute most to private credit growth.

Contribution to Bank Credit by Economic Purposes

(In percentage points, y/y)

30

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

25

Industry

Trade and Commerce

20

Transport

Construction (incl. housing)

15

Other

10

5

0 -5

FY9 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19

Source: Bangladesh Bank.

18INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Figure 5. Bangladesh: External Sector Developments

RMG exports are the primary driver of exports…

Exports by Commodity

14%(Contribution to growth, year-year, in percent)

12%

RMG

Other

Total

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

-2%

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Source: Bangladesh Bank

* = y-o-y from July to May

…and export growth in CY2019 moderated.

Selected Asia: Exports of Goods

(Year-on-year percent change)

25%

Jan '16- Dec '16

Jan '17- Dec '17

20%

Jan '18- Dec '18

Jan '19- Dec '19

15%

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

Source: Bangladesh Bank and Haver Analytics

Major export destination exhibited lower demand…

… with imports declining for intermediate goods.

Exports of Apparel to Major Destinations

Imports by Commodity

(Year-on-year percent change)

30%(Contribution to growth, year-year, in percent)

25

United States

Germany

United Kingdom

World

20%

20

15

10%

10

0%

5

-10%

Foodstuffs

0

-20%

Petroleum Related Products

RMG Related Products

2018Q1

2018Q2

2018Q3

2018Q4

2019Q1

2019Q2

2019Q3

2019Q4

Cap. Machinery, Iron & Steel

-5

-30%

Others

-10

Total

-40%

-15

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Source: Bangladesh Bank

Source: International Trade Statistics

* = y-o-y from July to April

Remittance growth was strong in CY2019…

Workers' Remittances, Jan. 2016- Dec. 2019

(Year-on-year percent change)

50

40

30

20

10

0

-10

Remittances

-20

hp filter

-30

-40

2016-03

2016-062016-092016-122017-032017-062017-092017-122018-03

2018-06

2018-09

2018-122019-032019-06

2019-09

2019-12

Sources: Bangladesh Bank and Staff Calculations.

… contributing to an improvement in the CAD.

Current and Financial Account Balance (in percent of GDP)

4

3

2

1

0

-1

-2

-3

Foreign direct investment

Portfolio investment

Medium and long-term loans

Other capital

-4

Financal account

Current Account Balance

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Sources: data from authorities

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 19

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Table 1. Bangladesh: Selected Economic Indicators, FY2016-221/

I. Social and Demographic Indicators

Population (2017, millions; estimate)

165

Infant mortality (2016, per thousand live birth

GDP per capita (2017, U.S. dollars)

1517

Life expectancy at birth (2016, years)

Labor force participation rate (2017, percent; national measure)

58

Adult literacy (2016, percent of people)

Poverty headcount ratio (2016, national measure, percent)

24

Population dependency ratio (2017,

Gini index (2016,World Bank estimate)

32

Population growth (FY16, y/y, percent;

28.0

71.6

73.0

50.0

1.1

II. Macroeconomic Indicators

FY13

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

Est.

Proj.

National income and prices (annual percent change)

Real GDP

7.1

7.3

7.9

8.2

3.8

5.7

8.0

GDP deflator

6.7

6.3

5.6

4.5

5.2

5.6

5.5

CPI inflation (annual average)

5.9

5.4

5.8

5.5

5.7

5.6

5.5

CPI inflation (end of period)

5.5

5.9

5.5

5.5

5.7

5.6

5.5

Nonfood CPI inflation (end of period)

4.2

7.5

6.0

5.4

5.8

5.6

5.6

Central government operations (percent of GDP)

Total revenue and grants

10.1

10.2

9.7

9.7

8.2

8.7

9.7

Total revenue

10.0

10.2

9.6

9.7

8.2

8.7

9.7

Tax

8.8

9.0

8.6

8.7

7.0

7.8

8.7

Nontax

1.2

1.2

1.0

1.0

1.2

1.0

1.0

Grants

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total expenditure

13.4

13.6

14.3

15.0

14.5

14.8

15.2

Current expenditure

8.3

8.3

7.9

8.7

9.0

9.6

9.0

Annual Development Program (ADP)

4.4

4.1

5.3

5.2

4.6

4.4

5.5

Other expenditures

0.8

1.1

1.0

1.0

0.9

0.8

0.7

Overall balance (including grants)

-3.4

-3.3

-4.6

-5.3

-6.3

-6.1

-5.5

(Excluding grants)

-3.5

-3.4

-4.7

-5.3

-6.3

-6.1

-5.5

Primary balance (excluding grants)

-1.6

-1.7

-2.8

-3.2

-4.4

-3.8

-3.1

Total central government debt (percent of GDP)

33.3

33.4

34.6

35.9

39.1

40.7

41.1

Money and credit (end of fiscal year; percent change)

Credit to private sector by the banking system

16.8

15.7

16.9

11.3

8.5

11.9

12.3

Reserve money

30.1

16.3

4.0

5.3

3.9

7.3

12.7

Broad money (M2)

16.3

10.9

9.2

9.9

11.3

13.4

16.7

Balance of payments (billions of U.S. dollars)

Exports, f.o.b.

33.4

34.0

36.3

39.9

32.8

32.5

37.8

(Annual percent change)

8.9

1.7

6.7

10.1

-17.9

-0.8

16.1

Imports, f.o.b.

-39.9

-43.5

-54.5

-55.4

-50.6

-53.0

-54.0

(Annual percent change)

5.9

9.0

25.2

1.8

-8.8

4.8

2.0

Current account balance

4.3

-1.3

-9.6

-5.3

-7.1

-11.9

-6.6

(Percent of GDP)

1.9

-0.5

-3.5

-1.7

-2.2

-3.5

-1.8

Capital and financial account balance

1.4

4.6

9.5

6.0

3.7

7.0

7.6

Of which : Foreign direct investment

1.3

1.7

1.9

2.7

1.7

2.8

3.0

Overall balance

5.0

3.2

-0.9

0.0

-3.5

-4.9

1.0

Gross official reserves (billions of U.S. dollars) 2/

30.2

33.4

32.9

32.6

30.7

26.8

27.6

In months of prospective imports of goods and services

7.2

6.3

6.0

6.2

5.6

4.8

4.6

Exchange rate (taka per U.S. dollar; period average)

78.3

79.1

82.1

84.0

Exchange rate (taka per U.S. dollar; end-period)

78.4

80.6

83.7

85.5

Nominal effective rate (2010=100; period average)

102.0

103.0

95.1

94.9

Real effective rate (2010=100; period average)

132.2

138.3

132.3

132.3

Memorandum item:

Nominal GDP (billions of taka)

11,989

17,329

19,758

22,505

25,425

27,759

31,009

35,302

Sources: Bangladesh authorities; World Bank, World Development Indicators ; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1/ Fiscal year begins July 1.

`

2/ Excludes deposits held in offshore accounts of resident financial institutions, noninvestment grade sovereign bonds, and foreign exchange

overdrafts provided by BB to domestic banks.

20INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Table 2. Bangladesh: Near and Medium-Term Indicators, FY2017-251/

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

Est.

Proj.

(Annual percent change)

Real GDP

7.3

7.9

8.2

3.8

5.7

8.0

7.3

7.3

7.3

GDP deflator

6.3

5.6

4.5

5.2

5.6

5.5

6.2

6.2

6.2

CPI inflation (annual average)

5.4

5.8

5.5

5.7

5.6

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

CPI inflation (end of period)

5.9

5.5

5.5

5.7

5.6

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Credit to private sector (end of period)

15.7

16.9

11.3

8.5

11.9

12.3

12.6

12.9

13.0

(In percent of GDP)

Gross national savings

29.8

27.4

29.1

25.5

24.1

29.3

28.8

27.9

27.8

Public national savings

1.9

1.7

1.0

-0.9

-0.8

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.6

Private national savings

27.9

25.7

28.1

26.4

24.9

28.5

28.1

27.3

27.2

Gross investment

30.5

31.2

31.6

27.7

27.6

31.0

30.7

29.8

29.6

Public investment

7.4

8.0

8.0

7.0

6.7

8.1

7.7

6.9

6.7

Private investment

23.1

23.3

23.5

20.7

20.9

22.9

22.9

22.9

22.9

Net exports of goods and services

-5.2

-8.6

-6.1

-7.0

-7.5

-5.4

-5.3

-5.1

-4.9

Exports of goods and services

15.0

14.8

15.3

12.6

11.6

12.2

12.0

11.8

11.6

Imports of goods and services

20.3

23.4

21.4

19.6

19.1

17.7

17.3

16.9

16.5

Current account balance

-0.5

-3.5

-1.7

-2.2

-3.5

-1.8

-1.8

-1.8

-1.9

Central government operations

Total revenue and grants

10.2

9.7

9.7

8.2

8.7

9.7

9.9

9.8

9.8

Of which : Tax revenue

9.0

8.6

8.7

7.0

7.8

8.7

8.9

8.9

8.8

Total expenditure

13.6

14.3

15.0

14.5

14.8

15.2

15.1

14.5

14.4

Of which : Annual Development Program (ADP)

4.1

5.3

5.2

4.6

4.4

5.5

5.3

4.7

4.6

Overall balance (including grants)

-3.3

-4.6

-5.3

-6.3

-6.1

-5.5

-5.2

-4.6

-4.6

(excluding grants)

-3.4

-4.7

-5.3

-6.3

-6.1

-5.5

-5.2

-4.7

-4.6

Primary balance (excluding grants)

-1.7

-2.8

-3.2

-4.4

-3.8

-3.1

-2.6

-2.0

-1.9

Public sector total debt 2/

33.4

34.6

35.9

39.1

40.7

41.1

41.1

40.7

40.3

Of which : External debt

13.7

14.9

14.9

16.0

15.8

15.3

14.7

14.4

14.0

Memorandum item:

Nominal GDP (in billions of taka)

19,758

22,505

25,425

27,759

31,009

35,302

40,217

45,816

52,194

Sources: Bangladesh authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1/ Fiscal year begins July 1.

2/ Includes central government's gross debt, including debt owed to the IMF, plus domestic bank borrowing by nonfinancial public sector and public enterprises' external borrowing supported by government guarantees, including short-termoil-related suppliers' credits.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 21

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Table 3. Bangladesh: Balance of Payments, FY2017-251/

(in millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

Est.

Proj.

Current account balance 2/

-1,331

-9,567

-5,254

-7,109

-11,892

-6,642

-7,641

-8,368

-9,222

Trade balance

-9,472

-18,178

-15,494

-17,758

-20,435

-16,250

-17,217

-18,236

-19,306

Exports (f.o.b.)

34,019

36,285

39,945

32,793

32,543

37,788

40,603

43,632

46,892

Of which : Ready-made garment sector

28,150

30,615

34,133

27,874

27,662

32,120

34,368

36,774

39,348

Imports (f.o.b.) 2/

-43,491

-54,463

-55,439

-50,551

-52,978

-54,038

-57,820

-61,868

-66,199

Of which : Crude oil and petroleum products

-3,112

-2,583

-3,214

-1,522

-1,607

-2,015

-2,276

-2,539

-2,803

Services

-3,288

-4,202

-3,715

-4,612

-5,248

-4,308

-4,570

-4,848

-5,140

Income

-1,870

-2,641

-2,930

-1,845

-2,118

-2,322

-2,576

-2,851

-3,218

Transfers

13,299

15,454

16,885

17,105

15,909

16,237

16,723

17,567

18,443

Official current transfers 3/

59

52

23

15

30

40

40

50

50

Private transfers

13,240

15,402

16,862

17,090

15,879

16,197

16,683

17,517

18,393

Of which : Workers' remittances

12,769

14,982

16,420

16,642

15,463

15,772

16,245

17,058

17,911

Capital and financial account balance 4/

4,647

9,476

5,971

3,651

7,000

7,602

7,717

9,452

10,407

Capital account

400

331

233

80

150

150

150

150

150

Financial account

4,247

9,145

5,738

3,571

6,850

7,452

7,567

9,302

10,257

Foreign direct investment

1,653

1,912

2,650

1,700

2,752

3,030

3,317

4,084

4,966

Portfolio investment

457

349

172

50

275

303

332

408

497

Medium- and long-term loans, net

2,170

5,015

5,418

4,221

3,822

4,119

3,919

4,810

4,794

Government, net

2,323

4,874

4,752

4,171

3,822

4,119

3,919

4,810

4,794

Disbursements

3,218

5,987

5,954

5,451

5,322

5,669

5,657

6,524

6,542

Amortization

-895

-1,113

-1,202

-1,280

-1,500

-1,550

-1,738

-1,714

-1,748

Other long-term loans, net

-153

141

666

50

0

0

0

0

0

Other capital

-33

1,869

-2,502

-2,400

0

0

0

0

0

Short-term loans and trade credits, net

-155

238

-2,694

-2,400

0

0

0

0

0

Commercial banks, net

122

1,631

192

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other items, net

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Errors and omissions

-147

-766

-705

0

0

0

0

0

0

Overall balance

3,169

-857

12

-3,458

-4,892

960

75

1,085

1,185

Financing items

-3,169

857

-12

3,458

4,892

-960

-75

-1,085

-1,185

Change in gross international reserves (GIR) (+ = increase)

Contribution from financing

3,169

-857

12

-3,458

-4,892

960

75

1,085

1,185

Net use of IMF resources

39

394

-406

611

-183

-171

-257

-316

-202

of which: IMF financing (RCF disbursement/RFI purchase)

728

0

0

0

0

0

World Bank 4/

350

0

0

0

0

0

ADB 4/

600

0

0

0

0

0

Unidentified gap

0

1,200

0

0

0

0

Change in GIR excluding valuation changes

3,208

-463

-394

-1,898

-3,874

789

-181

769

983

Memorandum items:

Current account balance (percent of GDP)

-0.5

-3.5

-1.7

-2.2

-3.5

-1.8

-1.8

-1.8

-1.9

Exports (annual percent change)

1.7

6.7

10.1

-17.9

-0.8

16.1

7.4

7.5

7.5

Imports (annual percent change)

9.0

25.2

1.8

-8.8

4.8

2.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

Remittances (annual percent change)

-14.5

17.3

9.6

1.4

-7.1

2.0

3.0

5.0

5.0

Foreign direct investment (percent of GDP)

0.7

0.7

0.9

0.5

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.9

1.0

Medium- and long-term external public debt

33,671

39,935

44,165

50,243

53,340

56,699

59,897

63,926

68,241

(Percent of GDP)

13.7

14.9

14.9

16.0

15.8

15.3

14.7

14.4

14.0

Gross official reserves 5/

33,407

32,944

32,550

30,652

26,778

27,567

27,385

28,155

29,137

(In months of imports of goods and services)

6.3

6.0

6.2

5.6

4.8

4.6

4.3

4.1

4.0

Gross official reserves (excluding Asian Clearing Union liabilities) 5/

32,608

32,491

33,117

29,528

24,480

25,257

25,177

26,170

27,303

(In months of imports of goods and services)

6.2

5.9

6.3

5.4

4.4

4.2

3.9

3.8

3.7

Net international reserves 5/

29,970

29,879

30,596

27,138

22,246

23,205

23,281

24,366

25,550

Nominal GDP

249,695

274,006

302,524

318,955

344,009

378,784

414,564

453,724

496,583

Sources: Bangladesh authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1/ Fiscal year begins July 1.

2/ Imports are based on customs data.

3/ Excludes official capital grants reported in the capital account.

4/ Of identified amounts some are pending approval and some are to be disbursed in 2020 after June.

5/ Gross and net international reserves for the projection period do not include valuation adjustments. Net international reserves are reported at market exchange rates.

22INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Table 4a. Bangladesh: Central Government Operations, FY2017-251/

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

Prel.

Proj.

(In billions of taka)

Total revenue and grants

2,019

2,174

2,476

2,265

2,709

3,424

3,979

4,512

5,116

Total revenue

2,008

2,166

2,474

2,263

2,706

3,420

3,975

4,507

5,111

Tax revenue

1,778

1,943

2,223

1,938

2,406

3,078

3,586

4,063

4,606

National Board of Revenue (NBR) taxes

1,715

1,871

2,132

1,838

2,295

2,951

3,441

3,898

4,418

Of which : VAT and supplementary duties

953

1,047

1,158

993

1,206

1,555

1,858

2,103

2,381

Taxes on income and profits

525

590

702

583

781

1,067

1,216

1,385

1,578

Customs and excise duties

238

221

257

246

290

308

344

385

429

Non-NBR taxes

63

72

92

100

112

127

145

165

188

Nontax revenue

230

222

251

326

300

342

389

443

505

Foreign grants

11

9

2

1

3

4

4

5

5

Total expenditure

2,679

3,219

3,814

4,021

4,588

5,370

6,084

6,642

7,500

Current expenditure

1,635

1,789

2,222

2,501

2,967

3,173

3,692

4,227

4,809

Pay and allowances

488

478

541

575

642

731

832

948

1,080

Goods and services

216

235

340

402

499

468

513

582

665

Interest payments

339

418

522

545

716

850

1,066

1,237

1,401

Subsidies and transfers 2/

590

656

817

978

1,108

1,122

1,278

1,456

1,659

Annual Development Program (ADP)

818

1,195

1,328

1,268

1,368

1,940

2,129

2,145

2,415

Non-ADP capital spending

191

152

172

158

156

158

160

162

164

Net lending 3/

25

12

21

24

27

30

33

37

42

Other expenditures 4/

11

70

70

70

70

70

70

70

70

Overall balance (including grants)

-660

-1,044

-1,337

-1,756

-1,879

-1,946

-2,105

-2,130

-2,384

(Excluding grants)

-671

-1,053

-1,339

-1,757

-1,881

-1,950

-2,109

-2,135

-2,389

Primary balance (including grants)

-320

-627

-815

-1,211

-1,163

-1,097

-1,039

-893

-983

(Excluding grants)

-332

-635

-817

-1,212

-1,165

-1,100

-1,043

-898

-988

Net financing

660

1,044

1,337

1,756

1,879

1,946

2,105

2,130

2,384

External

110

256

399

363

345

384

380

486

504

Disbursements

182

331

500

474

480

528

549

659

688

Amortization

-72

-75

-101

-111

-135

-144

-169

-173

-184

Domestic

550

788

938

1,393

1,534

1,562

1,725

1,644

1,880

Banks

-84

117

459

1,043

1,064

1,107

1,207

1,054

1,207

of which: Fiscal Gap

0

0

0

75

173

0

0

0

0

Nonbanks 5/

634

671

479

350

470

455

518

591

673

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 23

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Table 4b. Bangladesh: Central Government Operations, FY2017-251/

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

Prel.

Proj.

(In percent of GDP)

Total revenue and grants

10.2

9.7

9.7

8.2

8.7

9.7

9.9

9.8

9.8

Total revenue

10.2

9.6

9.7

8.2

8.7

9.7

9.9

9.8

9.8

Tax revenue

9.0

8.6

8.7

7.0

7.8

8.7

8.9

8.9

8.8

National Board of Revenue (NBR) taxes

8.7

8.3

8.4

6.6

7.4

8.4

8.6

8.5

8.5

Of which : VAT and supplementary duties

4.8

4.7

4.6

3.6

3.9

4.4

4.6

4.6

4.6

Taxes on income and profits

2.7

2.6

2.8

2.1

2.5

3.0

3.0

3.0

3.0

Customs and excise duties

1.2

1.0

1.0

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.8

0.8

Non-NBR taxes

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Nontax revenue

1.2

1.0

1.0

1.2

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

Foreign grants

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total expenditure

13.6

14.3

15.0

14.5

14.8

15.2

15.1

14.5

14.4

Current expenditure

8.3

7.9

8.7

9.0

9.6

9.0

9.2

9.2

9.2

Pay and allowances

2.5

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

Goods and services

1.1

1.0

1.3

1.4

1.6

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.3

Interest payments

1.7

1.9

2.1

2.0

2.3

2.4

2.7

2.7

2.7

Subsidies and transfers 2/

3.0

2.9

3.2

3.5

3.6

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Annual Development Program (ADP)

4.1

5.3

5.2

4.6

4.4

5.5

5.3

4.7

4.6

Non-ADP capital spending

1.0

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.3

Net lending 3/

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Other expenditures 4/

0.1

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

Overall balance (including grants)

-3.3

-4.6

-5.3

-6.3

-6.1

-5.5

-5.2

-4.6

-4.6

(Excluding grants)

-3.4

-4.7

-5.3

-6.3

-6.1

-5.5

-5.2

-4.7

-4.6

Primary balance (including grants)

-1.6

-2.8

-3.2

-4.4

-3.7

-3.1

-2.6

-1.9

-1.9

(Excluding grants)

-1.7

-2.8

-3.2

-4.4

-3.8

-3.1

-2.6

-2.0

-1.9

Net financing

3.3

4.6

5.3

6.3

6.1

5.5

5.2

4.6

4.6

External

0.6

1.1

1.6

1.3

1.1

1.1

0.9

1.1

1.0

Disbursements

0.9

1.5

2.0

1.7

1.5

1.5

1.4

1.4

1.3

Amortization

-0.4

-0.3

-0.4

-0.4

-0.4

-0.4

-0.4

-0.4

-0.4

Domestic

2.8

3.5

3.7

5.0

4.9

4.4

4.3

3.6

3.6

Banks

-0.4

0.5

1.8

3.8

3.4

3.1

3.0

2.3

2.3

of which: Fiscal Gap

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Nonbanks 5/

3.2

3.0

1.9

0.3

1.5

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.3

Total central government debt (percent of GDP)

33.4

34.6

35.9

39.1

40.7

41.1

41.1

40.7

40.3

Nominal GDP (in billions of taka)

19,758

22,505

25,425

27,759

31,009

35,302

40,217

45,816

52,194

Sources: Bangladesh authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1/ Fiscal year begins July 1. Cash basis, unless otherwise specified.

2/ Comprise budget allocations for safety net programs and other social-related spending, pensions and gratuities, and direct subsidies for food and to the agriculture and export sectors. Other subsidy-related costs (i.e., lending to large energy-relatedstate-owned enterprises (SOEs)) are included in net lending.

3/ Excludes net financing of autonomous and semi-autonomous government bodies, and government lending funds. Includes special bonds issued to the commercial banks for the noncash issued to the state-owned securitization of past subsidy-related

with the earlier treatment in the fiscal accounts of similar

4/ Includes food account surplus (+)/deficit (-) and extraordinary expenditures.

5/ Includes National Savings Certificates, net purchase of Treausry securities by nonbank entities, and financing through the General Provident Fund.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

BANGLADESH

Table 5. Bangladesh: Monetary Accounts, FY2017-25

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) balance sheet

(End of period; in billions of taka)

Net foreign assets

2,122

2,330

2,351

2,412

2,048

2,216

2,314

2,520

2,751

Net domestic assets

124

7

111

145

697

878

1204

1508

1862

Net credit to central government 1/

114

170

269

236

221

221

221

221

221

Credit to other nonfinancial public sector

12

12

12

52

52

92

92

132

132

Credit to deposit money banks

43

55

52

84

124

124

124

124

124

Other items, net

-44

-229

-223

-226

300

441

768

1032

1385

Reserve money 2/

2,247

2,337

2,462

2,557

2,744

3,093

3,518

4,028

4,613

Currency

1,513

1,549

1,704

1,836

1,923

2,128

2,397

2,743

3,140

Reserves

727

780

750

721

821

965

1121

1285

1474

(Contributions to reserve money growth)

Net foreign assets

0.2

9.2

0.9

2.5

-14.3

6.1

3.2

5.9

5.7

Net domestic assets

16.4

-5.2

4.4

1.4

21.6

6.6

10.6

8.6

8.8

Of which : Net credit to central government

-3.2

2.5

4.3

-1.4

-0.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Reserve money (year-on-year percentage change)

16.6

4.0

5.3

3.9

7.3

12.7

13.7

14.5

14.5

Monetary survey

(End of period; in billions of taka)

Net foreign assets

2,359

2,546

2,616

2,466

2,103

2,273

2,374

2,583

2,817

Bangladesh Bank

2,122

2,330

2,351

2,412

2,048

2,216

2,314

2,520

2,751

Commercial banks

237

216

265

54

56

58

60

63

65

Net domestic assets

7,795

8,546

9,572

11,103

13,280

15,685

18,402

21,208

24,428

Domestic credit

8,842

10,131

11,378

13,303

15,700

18,347

21,330

24,430

27,971

Net credit to central government 1/

909

863

1,039

2,082

3,146

4,254

5,460

6,514

7,721

Credit to other nonfinancial public sector

91

104

128

139

156

177

202

230

262

Credit to nonbank financial institutions

82

88

111

122

134

148

163

179

197

Credit to private sector

7,761

9,075

10,100

10,960

12,264

13,769

15,505

17,507

19,791

Other items, net

-1,047

-1,585

-1,806

-2,200

-2,420

-2,662

-2,928

-3,221

-3,543

Broad money (M2)

10,154

11,092

12,188

13,569

15,383

17,959

20,776

23,791

27,245

(Year-on-year percent change)

Net foreign assets

1.2

8.0

2.8

-5.8

-14.7

8.1

4.4

8.8

9.1

Net domestic assets

14.2

9.6

12.0

16.0

19.6

18.1

17.3

15.3

15.2

Domestic credit

6.8

14.6

12.3

16.9

18.0

16.9

16.3

14.5

14.5

Of which : Net credit to central government

-35.5

-5.0

20.3

100.4

51.1

35.2

28.4

19.3

18.5

Credit to private sector

15.7

16.9

11.3

8.5

11.9

12.3

12.6

12.9

13.0

Broad money (M2)

10.9

9.2

9.9

11.3

13.4

16.7

15.7

14.5

14.5

Memorandum items:

Required domestic cash reserves (in billions of taka)

512

524

536

689

784

921

1,070

1,227

1,407

Excess domestic cash reserves (in billions of taka)

215

256

214

32

37

43

50

58

66

Broad money multiplier

4.5

4.7

5.0

5.3

5.6

5.8

5.9

5.9

5.9

Broad money velocity

1.9

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.9

1.9

1.9

Sources: Bangladesh authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1/ Includes special bonds issued to the commercial banks for the noncash issued to the state-owned securitization of past subsidy-related loans

made to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation. Excludes government lending fund and net credit to autonomous and semi-autonomous government bodies. Excluded items are included in "Other items, net."

2/ Liabilities arising from banks' foreign currency clearing accounts at BB and nonbank deposits at BB are included in "Other items, net."

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

BANGLADESH

Table 6. Bangladesh: Financial Soundness Indicators, 2009-18

(in percent)

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Capital adequacy

Regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets

11.6

9.3

11.4

10.5

11.5

11.3

10.8

10.8

10.8

10.5

State-owned commercial banks

9.0

8.9

11.7

8.1

10.8

8.3

6.4

5.9

5.0

1.9

Private commercial banks

12.1

10.1

11.5

11.4

12.6

12.5

12.4

12.4

12.5

12.8

Foreign commercial banks

28.1

15.6

21.0

20.6

20.2

22.6

25.6

25.4

24.9

26

Asset quality

Nonperforming loans to total loans

9.2

7.3

6.1

10.0

8.9

10.0

8.8

9.2

9.3

10.3

State-owned commercial banks

21.4

15.7

11.3

23.9

19.8

22.2

21.5

25.1

26.5

30.0

Private commercial banks

3.9

3.2

2.9

4.6

4.5

4.9

4.9

4.6

4.9

5.5

Foreign commercial banks

2.3

3.0

3.0

3.5

5.5

7.3

7.8

9.6

7.0

6.5

Loan provisions to total nonperforming loans

61.3

62.7

67.4

44.4

61.6

56.1

92.9

74.3

50.5

50.3

Loan provisions to total loans

5.6

4.6

4.1

4.4

5.5

5.6

8.2

6.8

4.7

5.2

Management

Expenditure-Income Ratio 1/

72.6

70.8

68.6

74.0

77.8

76.1

76.3

76.6

74.7

80.3

State-owned commercial banks

75.6

80.7

62.7

73.2

84.1

84.1

84.5

90.2

81.3

83.9

Private commercial banks

72.6

67.6

71.7

76.0

77.9

75.8

75.5

73.5

73.8

78.4

Foreign commercial banks

59.0

64.7

47.3

49.6

50.4

46.8

47.0

45.7

46.6

44.3

Earnings

Return on equity (BB)

21.7

21.0

17.0

8.2

11.0

8.1

10.5

9.4

9.6

3.9

State-owned commercial banks

24.9

18.4

19.7

-11.9

10.9

-13.6

-1.5

-6.0

-17.2

-13.5

Private commercial banks

21.0

20.9

15.7

10.2

9.8

10.3

10.8

11.1

12.0

11.0

Foreign commercial banks

22.4

17.0

16.6

17.3

16.9

17.7

14.6

13.1

11.3

12.4

Return on assets (BB)

1.4

1.8

1.5

0.6

0.9

0.6

0.8

0.7

0.7

0.3

State-owned commercial banks

1.0

1.1

1.3

-0.6

0.6

-0.6

0.0

-0.2

0.2

-1.3

Private commercial banks

1.6

2.1

1.6

0.9

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

0.9

0.8

Foreign commercial banks

3.2

2.9

3.2

3.3

3.0

3.4

2.9

2.6

2.2

2.2

Liquidity

Liquidity Ratio 1/

20.6

23.0

25.4

27.1

32.5

32.7

26.5

24.9

19.9

20.3

State-owned commercial banks

25.1

27.2

31.3

29.2

44.3

42.0

41.4

40.0

30.4

31.7

Private commercial banks

18.2

21.5

23.5

26.3

28.0

28.2

19.7

17.8

14.8

21.5

Foreign commercial banks

31.8

32.1

34.1

37.5

46.2

56.9

51.8

48.2

43.8

46.8

Sources: Bangladesh Bank

1/ June 2018

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

BANGLADESH

Table 7. Bangladesh: External Financing Requirements and Sources, FY2020-25

(in millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

Financing Requirements

8522.0

13604.4

8403.2

9676.5

10446.7

11221.8

Current account deficit excluding grants

7124.3

11921.6

6682.5

7681.4

8417.6

9272.3

Public sector loan amortization

1280.0

1500.0

1550.0

1738.5

1713.5

1747.8

Interest and amortization payments on existing Fund loans

117.7

182.8

170.7

256.7

315.6

201.7

Financing Sources

6843.7

12404.0

8403.2

9676.5

10446.7

11221.8

Capital account balance

80.0

150.0

150.0

150.0

150.0

150.0

Net foreign direct investment

1700.0

2752.1

3030.3

3316.5

4083.5

4965.8

Porfolio inflows

50.0

275.2

303.0

331.7

408.4

496.6

Public sector grants

15.0

30.0

40.0

40.0

50.0

50.0

Public sector loan disbursements

5451.0

5322.3

5668.8

5657.0

6524.0

6542.3

Other capital flows (net)

-2350.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Change in reserves (+ decrease)

1897.7

3874.4

-788.9

181.4

-769.2

-982.9

Financing Gap 1/

1678.2

1200.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Finacing from IMF (RCF disbursement/RFI purchase)

728.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

World Bank

350.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

ADB

600.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other (unidentified)

0.0

1200.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Sources: data from authorities; and IMF staff projections.

1/ Of identified amounts some are pending approval and some are to be disbursed in 2020 after June.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL 28

Table 8. Bangladesh: Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-30

(in millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Repayment based on existing credit

(in millions of SDRs)

73.14

127.99

118.85

91.42

45.71

36.57

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Principal

Charges and interest

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Repayment based on existing and prospective credit

(in millions of SDRs)

Total Principal

73.14

127.99

118.85

180.31

223.48

143.23

35.55

35.55

35.55

35.55

17.78

of which: Extended Credit Facility

73.14

127.99

118.85

91.42

45.71

36.57

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

of which: Rapid Credit Facility

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

17.78

35.55

35.55

35.55

35.55

17.78

of which: Emergency Assistance

0.00

0.00

0.00

88.88

177.77

88.88

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Total Charges and interest

3.35

3.74

3.74

3.66

2.25

0.46

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

of which: Extended Credit Facility

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

of which: Rapid Credit Facility

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

of which: Emergency Assistance

3.35

3.73

3.73

3.65

2.25

0.46

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Total Principal and Charges and interest

0.63

0.71

0.42

0.09

0.09

0.08

0.07

0.03

In percent of government revenue

0.40

0.61

0.47

In percent of exports of goods and services

0.26

0.46

0.37

0.52

0.59

0.35

0.08

0.08

0.07

0.07

0.03

In percent of GDP

0.03

0.05

0.05

0.06

0.07

0.04

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.00

Total Outstanding Fund obligations based on existing credit

In millions of SDRs

420.54

292.55

173.70

82.28

36.57

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

In percent of IMF Quota

39.43

27.43

16.29

7.71

3.43

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Total Outstanding Fund obligations based on existing and prospective credit

In millions of SDRs

953.84

825.85

707.00

526.70

303.22

159.99

124.44

88.88

53.33

17.78

0.00

In millions of USD

1,302.44

1,145.87

984.36

735.32

424.44

224.78

174.83

124.87

74.93

24.98

0.00

In percent of government revenue

5.01

3.82

2.68

1.79

0.95

0.46

0.33

0.22

0.12

0.04

0.00

In percent of exports of goods and services

3.24

2.87

2.12

1.48

0.79

0.39

0.28

0.19

0.10

0.03

0.00

In percent of GDP

0.41

0.33

0.26

0.18

0.09

0.05

0.03

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.00

In percent of IMF Quota

89.43

77.43

66.29

49.38

28.43

15.00

11.67

8.33

5.00

1.67

0.00

Memorandum items

Nominal GDP (millions of USD)

318,955

344,009

378,784

414,564

453,724

496,583

542,984

592,612

646,777

704,573

767,534

Exports of goods and services (millions of USD)

40,257

39,951

46,389

49,845

53,564

57,566

61,867

66,490

71,458

76,797

82,535

Government revenue (millions of USD)

26,007

30,023

36,696

40,973

44,633

48,624

52,937

57,550

62,569

67,926

73,746

Gross international reserves (millions of USD)

30,652

26,778

27,567

27,385

28,155

29,137

31,152

33,889

37,792

43,078

49,933

IMF Quota (millions of SDR)

1,066.6

1,066.6

1,066.6

1,066.6

1,066.6

1,066.6

1,066.6

1,066.6

1,066.6

1,066.6

1,066.6

Source: IMF staff estimates and projections.

BANGLADESH

BANGLADESH

Appendix I. Letter of Intent

May 20, 2020

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva

Managing Director

International Monetary Fund

Washington, D.C. 20431

Dear Ms. Georgieva,

The Bangladesh economy has undergone a major transformation over the past decade. Macroeconomic stability has been preserved, and Bangladesh is in a stronger position. This has led to higher reserves, lower public debt as a share of GDP, and lower underlying inflation. This change has also been spearheaded by the rapid expansion of the garment industry and inflow of remittances, the lifeline for many rural families, which have helped reduce poverty and raise employment in rural communities, particularly for women.

The COVID-19 outbreak is having a significant adverse impact on the Bangladeshi economy and has resulted in an urgent balance of payments need. The outbreak will result in a major disruption of two main sources of external financing, exports of Ready-Made Garments (RMG) and remittance inflows in FY20 and FY21. In FY19, these two sources generated about USD 50 billion (about

17 percent of GDP) of foreign receipts. In addition, policy responses implemented to prevent the domestic spread of the pandemic, including the shutdown of major cities, will also adversely affect domestic economic activity and reduce growth. Current estimates point to an external financing gap of about USD 2.9 billion or 0.9 percent of GDP, and a fiscal financing gap of similar size is also projected to emerge. This estimate is subject to downside risks should a more adverse impact from COVID-19 materialize. In this regard, financing from the IMF and other multilateral lenders will be critical early on to control the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its adverse economic impact.

As a result of the outbreak, the current account deficit is expected to expand to around 2.2 percent of GDP in FY20. The RMG sector accounts for more than eighty percent of the country's exports, and the industry has been hard hit by the cancellation or postponement of several billion US dollars in orders from major retailers in importing countries. Exports are projected to decline by about

18 percent in FY20. At the same time, many migrant workers are based in Gulf countries that are affected by the abrupt decline in oil prices, and remittances have started to decline. In March, remittances fell by about 11 percent y/y, following 20 percent growth in the first 8 months of FY20. In April, remittances declined further by around 25 percent y/y. Overall in FY20, remittances are projected to grow by 1.4 percent. The current account deficit is projected to expand further to around 3½ percent in FY21 as remittances are expected to further decline and as export growth remains weak while imports start to increase.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

BANGLADESH

In addition to its impact on the balance of payments, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have significant adverse impacts on economic growth and fiscal revenues. In FY20, growth is projected to decline by about half, compared to about 8 percent in FY19. The fiscal position is projected to weaken substantially as well. Before the outbreak, we have been pursuing a policy of keeping the deficits at or below 5 percent of GDP, and the public debt-to-GDP ratio has been relatively stable at around 35 percent. In FY20, we launched a reformed VAT which is expected to boost revenue collection in the medium term. However, with the COVID-19 outbreak, the fiscal situation is expected to weaken. The disruption of economic activity is expected to weaken tax revenues, which in combination with COVID-19 related spending, is expected to further increase the deficit to over 6 percent of GDP. Most of this deficit (close to 4 percent of GDP) is expected to be financed by domestic banks. Bank lending to the government has already increased sharply before the COVID- 19 outbreak as the issuance of national savings certificates (NSC), a major source of financing in previous years, has been reduced in order to reform the system. This high demand for bank borrowing could complicate banks' ability to play the envisaged role in supporting the economy (see below), particularly in case of deposit outflows and reduced liquidity. The use of RCF/RFI funds to finance part of the temporary increased budget deficit would mitigate this risk and free bank credit to support the economy.

The government has responded actively to contain and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and declared a stimulus package of Tk 991.09 billion. To contain the outbreak, the government declared a general holiday from March 26th to April 4th, which has been extended until May 30th: government offices, private offices, and courts were closed, commercial banks operated shorter hours and individuals have been requested to stay home except to collect daily necessities and emergency supplies. To mitigate the impact on the economy and the population, a series of fiscal, monetary and regulatory measures have been put in place.

At end-March, the Ministry of Finance issued a revised budget for FY20 that includes additional resources to fund the Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, including compensation and honoraria to the front line health workers exposed to the pandemic while on duty, purchase of medical and surgical requisites (MS&R), as well as covering quarantine expenditures for medical institutes. It also expanded existing transfer programs that benefit the poor. Increased allocation has been made to the Open Market Sale (OMS) program to facilitate the purchase of rice at one-third of the market price. The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has distributed more than 325,000 Metric tons of food at the district level and has a plan to provide food support to 5 million more families through ration cards under the Food-Friendly Program during FY20. The government also intends to increase allowances for the elderly, widows and financially insolvent disabled persons, provide housing for the homeless, and develop cash transfer programs to reach the urban poor. In addition, we have announced a

Tk 50 billion stimulus package for exporting industries to pay worker salaries. These funds will be channeled by Bangladesh Bank (BB) through commercial banks. The scheme is expected to benefit close to 4 million workers for a three-month period. The Ministry of Finance will also subsidize interest payments on up to Tk 500 billion in working capital loans by scheduled banks to businesses. In addition, an agricultural subsidy of Tk 107 billion, including for seeds, fertilizer, innovation,

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

BANGLADESH

mechanization and irrigation, is to be included in the FY20/21 Budget. The National Board of Revenue has suspended duties and taxes on imports of medical supplies, including protective equipment and test kits. The government has approached international financial institutions seeking immediate needs for health sector and budget support, and similar requests have been addressed to bilateral development partners.

On its part, BB's main priority has been to ensure adequate liquidity in the financial system so that banks and other financial institutions can provide the necessary support to the economy. The measures implemented thus far include:

  • Reduction in the repo rate in two steps from 6 percent to 5.25 percent.
  • Reduction of the cash reserve requirement (CRR) in two steps from 5 percent to 3.5 percent (daily-basis) and from 5.5 percent to 4 percent (bi-weekly basis).
  • To support their operations and provide liquidity, BB expanded a repo facility to purchase treasury bonds and bills at the market rate from banks and nonbank financial institutions after these institutions meet the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR).
  • BB's Export Development Fund was raised to USD 5 billion from USD 3.5 billion, with the interest rate now fixed at 2 percent.
  • BB has also taken measures to relieve late fees for credit cards, extend tenures of trade instruments, and ensure access to financial services.
  • BB has also relaxed foreign exchange regulations for trade and some specific non-trade transactions and provided liquidity to foreign exchange markets by selling USD.

With the support of BB, the banking sector is expected to play an important role in channeling assistance to the economy. While banks will bear credit risks of these activities and are expected to use their own capital for the majority of the funding, they will be receiving some limited financial support. Specifically, banks will:

  • Provide 2-year loans with 6 months grace period up to Tk 50 billion (financed by the budget and channeled to banks by BB at zero interest rate) with a 2 percent one-time service charge to finance salaries and allowances for workers in export industries.
  • Provide Tk 300 billion loans to existing clients in industry and services to finance working capital using their own capital, at an interest rate of 9 percent with the government providing a subsidy to banks for 4.5 percent. BB has launched a refinance scheme (revolving) of Tk150 billion to ensure available liquidity for these loans.
  • Provide Tk 200 billion loans to SMEs and cottage industry to finance working capital using their own capital, at interest rate 9 percent with government providing subsidy to banks for 5 percent. BB has launched a revolving refinance scheme of Tk 100 billion to facilitate these loans.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

BANGLADESH

  • Lend from the two refinancing schemes provided by BB: Tk 50 billion Pre-shipment Credit Refinance Scheme and Tk 50 billion Special Incentive Re-financing Scheme for the agricultural sector. Banks will borrow from the schemes at 3 percent (1 percent) and lend at 6 percent
    (4 percent).
  • Lend from BB's newly launched refinance scheme of Tk 30 billion for COVID-19 affected low- income professionals, farmers, and marginal/micro businessmen. BB will charge banks interest of 1 percent, and banks will charge micro-finance institutions (MFIs) 3.5 percent interest. At the client level, MFIs will charge a maximum interest rate of 9 percent.

Following the emergency response to the crisis and stabilization of the economy, we intend to re-focus on addressing banking sector problems, including nonperforming loans and poor performance of SOCBs. Before the Covid-19 outbreak, we have already started amending several laws to enforce more banking sector discipline. Looking ahead, we are committed to address the issues as a matter of priority by ensuring effective banking sector supervision, strengthening corporate governance of commercial banks, and improving the financial performance of SOCBs.

At the same time, following the temporary widening as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are committed to bring the fiscal deficit gradually back to 5 percent of GDP while ensuring smooth recovery of economy. We recognize that restoring fiscal discipline and debt sustainability, while allowing the government to provide the necessary public services and investment, will require an improvement in revenue performance. With the ongoing Fund technical assistance, we are determined to strengthen tax administration, reduce tax exemptions, broaden the tax base, and strengthen tax compliance.

Against this background, the Government of Bangladesh requests emergency financing from the IMF in the equivalent of SDR 533.3 million (about USD 728 million), equivalent to 50 percent of quota with a 1:2 ratio under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) with

  1. percent of quota, SDR 177.77 million, from PRGT resources and 33.33 percent of quota, SDR
  1. million, from GRA resources. The IMF assistance will help meet the urgent foreign exchange needs stemming from the disruptions to remittances and RMG exports as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the near-term pressure on balance of payments and on the budget. The Fund's assistance is also expected to catalyze additional financial assistance in the form of grants and concessional loans from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and bilateral partners.

Bangladesh commits to undergo a safeguard assessment, provide Fund staff with access to its central bank's most recently completed external audit reports, and authorize its external auditors to hold discussions with Fund staff. The Ministry of Finance and BB are finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding on their respective roles and responsibilities for servicing financial obligations to the Fund. We are committed to ensuring that crisis resources are used transparently and effectively. Toward that end, we will ensure that applicants for COVID-19 related contracts provide their beneficial ownership information to the government and that this information is appropriately recorded and made available to audit authorities and will publish online (i) an audit of COVID-19

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

BANGLADESH

related expenditures and other government subsidized programs by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General within 12 months and (ii) crisis-related public procurement contracts and related documents, including the names of the companies awarded the contract and ex-post validation of delivery. We will seek to adopt reforms to allow publication of beneficial ownership information of companies awarded public procurement contracts as soon as feasible.

  1. affirms that it will support the recovery efforts, in its capacity as the counterparty for Fund lending to Bangladesh. The resources provided under the RCF/RFI will be lent to the Treasury. BB will make all efforts to avoid monetary financing of government credit operations. The Government does not intend to introduce measures or policies that would exacerbate balance of payments difficulties, including not to introduce or intensify exchange and trade restrictions that would compound these difficulties.

We authorize the Fund to publish this Letter of Intent and the staff report for the request for disbursement under the RCF/RFI.

Sincerely yours,

/s/

/s/

Mr. A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal

Mr. Fazle Kabir

Minister of Finance of Bangladesh

Governor of Central Bank of Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

BANGLADESH

REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT

May 21, 2020 FACILITY AND PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING

INSTRUMENT-DEBT SUSTAINABILITY ANALYSIS1

Approved By

Prepared by

Anne-MarieGulde-Wolf and Kevin Fletcher

International Monetary Fund

(IMF) and Marcello Estevão (IDA)

International Development Association

Bangladesh: Joint Fund-Bank Debt Sustainability Analysis1

Risk of external debt distress

Low2

Overall risk of debt distress

Low

Granularity in the risk rating

Tool not applicable

Application of judgement

No

Macroeconomic projections

Growth is projected at 3.8 percent in FY20 compared

with a pre-pandemic projection above 7 percent. The

current account deficit (CAD) is projected at

2.2 percent compared to around 1 percent before the

pandemic. The CAD deterioration is due to lower

exports, as ready-made garment (RMG) orders are

being cancelled into the summer, and remittances

decline, as workers are being asked to return to

Bangladesh and as economic activity declines in their

destination economies. COVID-19 will also impact FY21

through the same channels with growth projected at

1 This joint World Bank/IMF Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) has been prepared in the context of the 2020 request for emergency financing from the Fund. The macroeconomic framework underlying this DSA update is the same as that included in the staff report of the 2020 RFI/RCF request which reflects recent global and domestic developments. The current macroeconomic framework reflects currently available information. However, updates with respect to the economic impact and policy response to the COVID-19 crisis are rapidly evolving and risks are heavily tilted to the downside.

BANGLADESH

Bangladesh: Joint Fund-Bank Debt Sustainability Analysis (concluded)

  1. percent (compared to 7.3 percent pre-pandemic) and the CAD projected at 3.5 percent (compared to
  1. percent pre-pandemic).The fiscal deficit is projected to worsen to around 6.3 percent of GDP in FY20 due to lower revenues and higher expenditure as the government increases expenditures in an effort to counter the negative economic impact from COVID-19.

Financing strategy

The COVID-19 shock is projected to disrupt the

execution of externally financed projects in FY20 but

external PPG debt-to-GDP ratios over the long run are

broadly similar to the last DSA. Domestic financing is

projected to remain an important source of deficit

financing as in the past and as assumed in the last DSA.

Financing-gap-filling funds from the IMF, World Bank,

ADB, and other unidentified sources are included in this

DSA.3 Unidentified funds are assumed to be semi-

concessional with a grant element around 14 percent.

Realism tools flagged

No

  1. Debt coverage includes debt guaranteed by the government.
  2. The composite indicator for Bangladesh is 3.06 based on the October 2019 WEO and suggests a strong debt-carrying capacity.
  3. The authorities do not plan to apply for the Debt Service Suspension Initiative supported by the G20 and Paris Club at this time. The initiative provides a time-bound suspension of official bilateral debt service payments to IDA-eligible and least developed countries.

Bangladesh remains at a low risk of external and a low overall risk of debt distress. This assessment stands despite the economic shock caused by COVID-19. External debt indicators are below their thresholds and the public debt level is below the benchmark under the baseline and stress test scenarios. Risks to the baseline are tilted downward. Under the baseline, the impact from COVID-19 is concentrated in Q4 of FY202 and Q1 of FY21 with some recovery in Q2 of FY21 and growth gradually resumes thereafter though output remains below pre-pandemic projections. Should the impact from COVID-19 be more protracted, debt indicators will worsen but are expected to remain below thresholds. Future infrastructure projects will be financed with external debt, but favorable debt dynamics in the medium-term keep PPG external debt stable. The authorities should continue to increase tax revenues and seek concessional financing to the extent possible. Staff commend recent reforms to the sale of National Savings Certificates (NSCs) and advise further reform to pricing so that the domestic debt market has more space to develop.

2 The fiscal year begins in July and ends in June. The years in tables and charts refer to fiscal years.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

BANGLADESH

Figure 1. Bangladesh: Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt Under

Alternative Scenarios, 2020−2030

60

PV of debt-to GDP ratio

300

PV of debt-to-exports ratio

50

40

30

20

10

0

Most extreme shock: Non-debt flows

-10

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

25

Debt service-to-exports ratio

20

15

10

5

Most extreme shock: Exports

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Baseline

Historical scenario

250

200

150

100

50

0

Most extreme shock: Exports

-50

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

25

Debt service-to-revenue ratio

20

15

10

5

Most extreme shock: One-time depreciation

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Most extreme shock 1/

Threshold

Customization of Default Settings

Borrowing assumptions on additional financing needs resulting from the stress tests*

Size

Interactions

Default

User defined

Shares of marginal debt

No

No

External PPG MLT debt

100%

Tailored Stress

Terms of marginal debt

Combined CL

No

Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD

2.9%

2.9%

Natural disaster

No

No

USD Discount rate

5.0%

5.0%

Commodity price

n.a.

n.a.

Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)

19

19

Market financing

n.a.

n.a.

Avg. grace period

5

5

Note: "Yes" indicates any change to the size or interactions of

* Note: All the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests are

the default settings for the stress tests. "n.a." indicates that the

assumed to be covered by PPG external MLT debt in the external DSA. Default terms of marginal

stress test does not apply.

debt are based on baseline 10-year projections.

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

BANGLADESH

Figure 2. Bangladesh: Indicators of Public Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2020−2030

80

PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio

70

60

50

40

30

20

Most extreme shock: Natural disaster

10

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

600

PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio

160

Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio

500

140

120

400

100

300

80

200

60

40

100

Most extreme shock: Natural disaster

20

Most extreme shock: Natural disaster

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Baseline

Most extreme shock 1/

TOTAL public debt benchmark

Historical scenario

Borrowing assumptions on additional financing needs resulting from the stress

Default

User defined

tests*

Shares of marginal debt

External PPG medium and long-term

13%

13%

Domestic medium and long-term

59%

59%

Domestic short-term

28%

28%

Terms of marginal debt

External MLT debt

Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD

2.9%

2.9%

Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)

19

19

Avg. grace period

5

5

Domestic MLT debt

Avg. real interest rate on new borrowing

3.8%

3.8%

Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)

3

3

Avg. grace period

1

1

Domestic short-term debt

Avg. real interest rate

1.4%

1.4%

  • Note: The public DSA allows for domestic financing to cover the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests in the public DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections.

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

BANGLADESH

Figure 3. Bangladesh: Drivers of Debt Dynamics - Baseline Scenario

External debt

Gross Nominal PPG External Debt (in percent of GDP; DSA vintages)

Current DSA

Debt-creating flows (percent of GDP)

20

Unexpected Changes in Debt 1/ (past 5 years, percent of GDP)

80

Previous DSA

proj.

70

DSA-2014

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Residual

Price and

10

exchange rate

Real GDP

0

growth

Nominal interest rate -10

Current account + FDI

-20

Change in

PPG debt 3/

5-year5-year historical projected change change

20

Interquartile

15

range (25-75)

10

Change in PPG debt 3/

5

0

Median

-5

-10

Contribution of

Distribution across LICs 2/

unexpected

Public debt

Gross Nominal Public Debt

(in percent of GDP; DSA vintages)

Debt-creating flows (percent of GDP)

Unexpected Changes in Debt 1/ (past 5 years, percent of GDP)

Current DSA

proj.

Previous DSA

80

DSA-2014

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Residual 20

Other debt

10

creating flows

Real Exchange rate

depreciation 0

Real GDP

growth

Real interest

-10

rate

Primary deficit

-20

Change in debt

5-year5-year historical projected change change

20

Interquartile

15

range (25-75)

10

5

Change in debt

0

-5

Median

Contribution of

Distribution across LICs 2/

-10

unexpected

1/ Difference between anticipated and actual contributions on debt ratios. 2/ Distribution across LICs for which LIC DSAs were produced.

3/ Given the relatively low private external debt for average low-income countries, a ppt change in PPG external debt should be largely explained by the drivers of the external debt dynamics equation.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

BANGLADESH

Figure 4. Bangladesh: Realism Tools

3-Year Adjustment in Primary Balance

(Percentage points of GDP)

14

Distribution 1/

12

Projected 3-yr adjustment

3-year PB adjustment greater

10

than 2.5 percentage points of

GDP in approx. top quartile

8

6

4

2

0

more

-4.5

-4.0

-3.5

-3.0

-2.5-2.0-1.5-1.0-0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5

2.0

2.5

3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 5.5 6.0 6.5 7.0 7.5

8.0

Fiscal Adjustment and Possible Growth Paths 1/

10

1

9

8

GDP

7

0

of

In percent

6

percentage points

5

4

3

-1

In

2

1

0

-2

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Baseline

Multiplier = 0.2

Multiplier = 0.4

Multiplier = 0.6

Multiplier = 0.8

1/ Data cover Fund-supported programs for LICs (excluding emergency financing) approved since 1990. The size of 3-year adjustment from program inception is found on the horizontal axis; the percent of sample is found on the vertical axis.

Public and Private Investment Rates

(percent of GDP)

32

30

28

26

24

22

20

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

2024

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2025

Gov. Invest. - Prev. DSA

Gov. Invest. - Curr. DSA

Priv. Invest. - Prev. DSA

Priv. Invest. - Curr. DSA

1/ Bars refer to annual projected fiscal adjustment (right-hand side scale) and lines show possible real GDP growth paths under different fiscal multipliers (left-hand side scale).

Contribution to Real GDP growth

(percent, 5-year average)

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Historical

Projected (Prev. DSA)

Projected (Curr. DSA)

Contribution of other factors

Contribution of government capital

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

7 FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL

Table 1. Bangladesh: External Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2017−2040 1/

(In percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

Actual

Projections

Average 8/

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2030

2040

Historical

Projections

External debt (nominal) 1/

18.0

20.0

18.5

18.7

18.3

16.2

15.6

15.2

14.8

14.1

16.5

18.7

15.4

Definition of external/domestic debt

Currency-based

of which: public and publicly guaranteed (PPG)

13.7

14.9

14.9

16.0

15.8

15.3

14.7

14.4

14.0

13.6

16.3

15.9

14.4

Is there a material difference between the

No

Change in external debt

-0.5

2.0

-1.4

0.2

-0.5

-2.1

-0.6

-0.4

-0.4

0.0

0.0

two criteria?

Identified net debt-creating flows

-2.2

1.2

-1.0

1.0

1.7

-0.4

0.0

-0.1

-0.2

-0.5

1.5

-2.9

0.0

Non-interest current account deficit

-0.1

2.8

1.1

1.7

2.9

1.4

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.6

4.5

-0.5

1.6

Deficit in balance of goods and services

5.1

8.2

6.3

7.0

7.5

5.4

5.3

5.1

4.9

4.2

5.7

6.8

5.2

Exports

15.1

14.9

15.4

12.6

11.6

12.2

12.0

11.8

11.6

10.8

11.4

Debt Accumulation

Imports

20.2

23.1

21.8

19.6

19.1

17.7

17.3

16.9

16.5

15.0

17.0

1.8

30

Net current transfers (negative = inflow)

-5.3

-5.6

-5.6

-5.4

-4.6

-4.3

-4.0

-3.9

-3.7

-3.1

-1.6

-8.0

-3.9

of which: official

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.7

0.2

1.6

25

Other current account flows (negative = net inflow)

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.5

1.4

Net FDI (negative = inflow)

-0.7

-0.7

-0.9

-0.5

-0.8

-0.8

-0.8

-0.9

-1.0

-1.5

-2.5

-0.8

-1.0

Endogenous debt dynamics 2/

-1.5

-0.9

-1.2

-0.1

-0.5

-0.9

-0.7

-0.7

-0.6

-0.5

-0.5

1.2

20

Contribution from nominal interest rate

0.6

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.5

1.0

Contribution from real GDP growth

-1.2

-1.3

-1.5

-0.7

-1.0

-1.3

-1.1

-1.0

-1.0

-0.9

-1.0

15

Contribution from price and exchange rate changes

-0.9

-0.3

-0.4

0.8

Residual 3/

1.7

0.8

-0.4

-0.8

-2.1

-1.7

-0.6

-0.3

-0.3

0.5

-1.5

2.5

-0.4

0.6

10

of which: exceptional financing

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Sustainability indicators

0.4

5

0.2

PV of PPG external debt-to-GDP ratio

...

...

10.7

11.7

11.6

11.3

11.0

10.8

10.7

10.6

13.9

PV of PPG external debt-to-exports ratio

...

...

69.5

92.7

99.9

92.2

91.5

91.9

92.2

98.8

122.8

0.0

0

PPG debt service-to-exports ratio

4.4

5.1

5.3

7.7

8.0

7.2

7.2

6.9

6.6

7.6

10.0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

PPG debt service-to-revenue ratio

6.5

7.9

8.4

11.9

10.7

9.2

8.8

8.3

7.8

8.6

11.5

Gross external financing need (Million of U.S. dollars)

9043.8

18626.3

17297.3

16506.2

17600.9

12158.9

7997.3

7992.6

7698.1

8371.8

57151.8

Debt Accumulation

Key macroeconomic assumptions

Grant-equivalent financing (% of GDP)

Grant element of new borrowing (% right scale)

Real GDP growth (in percent)

7.3

7.9

8.2

3.8

5.7

8.0

7.3

7.3

7.3

6.8

6.5

6.8

6.7

GDP deflator in US dollar terms (change in percent)

5.1

1.7

2.1

1.6

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.6

4.4

2.0

External debt (nominal) 1/

Effective interest rate (percent) 4/

3.6

4.4

3.5

3.1

3.1

2.2

2.4

2.4

2.8

2.8

3.2

2.3

2.9

Growth of exports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent)

1.8

8.5

14.5

-13.9

-0.8

16.1

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

9.7

10.7

5.6

20

of which: Private

Growth of imports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent)

9.3

25.4

4.3

-5.0

4.8

2.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

12.0

11.4

5.3

Grant element of new public sector borrowing (in percent)

...

...

...

24.2

25.7

25.4

24.5

22.9

21.8

19.7

17.9

...

22.5

18

Government revenues (excluding grants, in percent of GDP)

10.2

9.6

9.7

8.2

8.7

9.7

9.9

9.8

9.8

9.6

9.9

10.1

9.5

16

Aid flows (in Million of US dollars) 5/

3358.0

6092.7

5977.0

1556.3

1571.3

1581.3

1581.3

1591.3

1591.3

1595.3

1607.3

Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of GDP) 6/

...

...

...

0.6

0.4

0.4

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.4

...

0.4

14

Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of external financing) 6/

...

...

...

24.4

26.1

26.0

25.0

23.4

22.4

20.1

18.0

...

22.9

12

Nominal GDP (Million of US dollars)

249,695

274,006

302,524

318,955

344,009

378,784

414,564

453,724

496,583

767,534

1,767,004

10

Nominal dollar GDP growth

12.8

9.7

10.4

5.4

7.9

10.1

9.4

9.4

9.4

8.9

9.3

11.5

8.8

Memorandum items:

8

6

PV of external debt 7/

...

...

14.4

14.4

14.1

12.3

11.9

11.7

11.4

11.1

14.1

4

In percent of exports

...

...

93.1

114.2

121.6

100.1

98.8

98.7

98.5

103.2

124.6

2

Total external debt service-to-exports ratio

24.7

29.2

32.4

31.3

25.8

21.5

10.4

9.9

9.3

9.6

10.7

PV of PPG external debt (in Million of US dollars)

32457.2

37307.4

39923.9

42786.2

45609.9

49221.0

53059.3

81566.2

246348.2

0

(PVt-PVt-1)/GDPt-1 (in percent)

1.6

0.8

0.8

0.7

0.9

0.8

1.1

1.7

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Non-interest current account deficit that stabilizes debt ratio

0.5

0.8

2.5

1.5

3.4

3.4

2.1

1.9

1.9

1.5

4.5

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Includes both public and private sector external debt.

2/ Derived as [r - g - ρ(1+g)]/(1+g+ρ+gρ) times previous period debt ratio, with r = nominal interest rate; g = real GDP growth rate, and ρ = growth rate of GDP deflator in U.S. dollar terms.

3/ Includes exceptional financing (i.e., changes in arrears and debt relief); changes in gross foreign assets; and valuation adjustments. For projections also includes contribution from price and exchange rate changes. 4/ Current-yearinterest payments divided by previous period debt stock.

5/ Defined as grants, concessional loans, and debt relief.

6/ Grant-equivalent financing includes grants provided directly to the government and through new borrowing (difference between the face value and the PV of new debt). 7/ Assumes that PV of private sector debt is equivalent to its face value.

8/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years.

BANGLADESH

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

Table 2. Bangladesh: Public Sector Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2017−2040

(In percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

Actual

Projections

Average 6/

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2030

2040

Historical

Projections

Public sector debt 1/

33.4

34.6

35.9

39.1

40.7

41.1

41.1

40.7

40.3

41.1

43.5

35.0

40.5

Definition of external/domestic

Currency-based

of which: external debt

13.7

14.9

14.9

16.0

15.8

15.3

14.7

14.4

14.0

13.6

16.3

15.9

14.4

debt

of which: local-currency denominated

Change in public sector debt

0.0

1.2

1.3

3.2

1.6

0.4

0.0

-0.5

-0.3

0.4

-0.4

Is there a material difference

No

Identified debt-creating flows

-0.2

1.3

1.1

3.0

1.7

0.4

0.0

-0.4

-0.3

0.4

0.0

-0.1

0.5

between the two criteria?

Primary deficit

1.6

2.8

3.2

4.4

3.7

3.1

2.6

1.9

1.9

2.3

1.8

1.8

2.6

Revenue and grants

10.2

9.7

9.7

8.2

8.7

9.7

9.9

9.8

9.8

9.6

9.9

10.2

9.5

Public sector debt 1/

of which: grants

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Primary (noninterest) expenditure

11.8

12.4

12.9

12.5

12.5

12.8

12.5

11.8

11.7

11.9

11.6

12.0

12.1

of which: local-currency denominated

Automatic debt dynamics

-1.9

-1.5

-2.1

-1.3

-2.1

-2.7

-2.5

-2.3

-2.2

-1.9

-1.7

Contribution from interest rate/growth differential

-1.6

-1.6

-2.1

-1.3

-2.1

-2.7

-2.5

-2.3

-2.2

-1.9

-1.7

of which: foreign-currency denominated

of which: contribution from average real interest rate

0.7

0.8

0.5

0.0

0.1

0.3

0.3

0.5

0.6

0.7

1.0

of which: contribution from real GDP growth

-2.3

-2.4

-2.6

-1.3

-2.1

-3.0

-2.8

-2.8

-2.8

-2.6

-2.7

45

Contribution from real exchange rate depreciation

-0.2

0.1

0.0

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

40

Other identified debt-creating flows

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

35

Privatization receipts (negative)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

30

Recognition of contingent liabilities (e.g., bank recapitalization)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

25

Debt relief (HIPC and other)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

20

Other debt creating or reducing flow (please specify)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

15

Residual

0.3

-0.1

0.2

0.2

-0.1

0.0

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.0

-0.4

-0.2

0.0

10

Sustainability indicators

5

0

PV of public debt-to-GDP ratio 2/

...

...

31.9

35.0

36.7

37.4

37.6

37.3

37.2

38.4

41.1

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

PV of public debt-to-revenue and grants ratio

327.7

428.6

420.2

385.2

380.0

379.2

379.6

399.3

416.9

Debt service-to-revenue and grants ratio 3/

57.8

50.1

54.6

74.3

87.9

93.9

98.5

101.3

107.3

116.8

110.3

Gross financing need 4/

8.2

8.0

9.0

10.4

11.4

12.2

12.3

11.9

12.4

13.6

12.6

Key macroeconomic and fiscal assumptions

Real GDP growth (in percent)

7.3

7.9

8.2

3.8

5.7

8.0

7.3

7.3

7.3

6.8

6.5

6.8

6.7

Average nominal interest rate on external debt (in percent)

1.3

1.8

2.1

1.9

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.4

2.6

3.2

1.3

2.4

Average real interest rate on domestic debt (in percent)

3.9

4.9

2.8

-0.4

0.1

1.3

1.1

1.8

2.1

2.5

3.0

4.3

1.6

Real exchange rate depreciation (in percent, + indicates depreciation)

-1.8

0.5

-0.1

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

-2.4

...

Inflation rate (GDP deflator, in percent)

6.3

5.6

4.5

5.2

5.6

5.5

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.7

7.0

6.5

6.1

Growth of real primary spending (deflated by GDP deflator, in percent)

10.1

13.4

12.5

0.4

5.4

10.7

4.6

1.5

6.3

8.3

6.2

9.2

6.0

Primary deficit that stabilizes the debt-to-GDP ratio 5/

1.6

1.6

1.9

1.1