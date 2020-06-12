MarketScreener Homepage > News > Economy & Forex > All News News : Economy & Forex Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Economy Currencies / Forex Cryptocurrencies Economic Events Press releases Bangladesh : Requests for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Bangladesh » 0 06/12/2020 | 01:38pm EDT Send by mail :

BANGLADESH IMF Country Report No. 20/187 June 2020 REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR BANGLADESH In the context of the Requests for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument, the following documents have been released and are included in this package: A Press Release including a statement by the Chair of the Executive Board.

including a statement by the Chair of the Executive Board. The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on May 29, 2020, following discussions that ended on May 7. 2020, with the officials of Bangladesh on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on May 21, 2020.

prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on May 29, 2020, following discussions that ended on May 7. 2020, with the officials of Bangladesh on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on May 21, 2020. A Debt Sustainability Analysis prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the International Development Association.

prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the International Development Association. A Statement by the Executive Director for Bangladesh. The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents. Copies of this report are available to the public from International Monetary Fund • Publication Services PO Box 92780 • Washington, D.C. 20090 Telephone: (202) 623-7430• Fax: (202) 623-7201 E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org Price: $18.00 per printed copy International Monetary Fund Washington, D.C. © 2020 International Monetary Fund ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution PR20/226 IMF Executive Board Approves a US$732 Million Disbursement to Bangladesh to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE The IMF Executive Board approves the 60th request for emergency financial assistance to help its member countries address the challenges posed by COVID-19.

COVID-19. Bangladesh's economy has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with weaker domestic demand and a sharp decline in exports and remittances.

COVID-19 pandemic with weaker domestic demand and a sharp decline in exports and remittances. To address the urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal needs, the IMF approved US$ 732 million emergency assistance for Bangladesh under the Rapid Credit Facility and the Rapid Financing Instrument.

balance-of-payments and fiscal needs, the IMF approved US$ 732 million emergency assistance for Bangladesh under the Rapid Credit Facility and the Rapid Financing Instrument. The government has scaled up health and social protection expenditures to mitigate the pandemic's impact on the population and adopted several stimulus measures to preserve economic activity. Washington, DC - May 29, 2020 The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved a disbursement of SDR 177.77 million (about US$ 244 million or 16.67 percent of quota) under the Rapid Credit Facility(RCF), and a purchase of SDR 355.53 million (about US$ 488 million or 33.33 percent of quota) under the Rapid Financing Instrument(RFI). This will help finance the health, social protection and macroeconomic stabilization measures, meet the urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal needs arising from the COVID-19 outbreak, and catalyze additional support from the international community. The COVID-19 pandemic is severely impacting the Bangladeshi economy. Two major sources of external financing, namely exports of Ready-Made Garments (RMG) and remittance inflows, are projected to decline rapidly. Necessary policy responses to prevent a domestic pandemic, including the shutdown of major cities, will inevitably affect economic activities and slow growth. The authorities have started implementing several measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and preserve the country's macroeconomic prospects. In addition to increasing health expenditures, the government's immediate response has focused on expanding food distribution and cash transfer programs to vulnerable populations, ensuring the payment of wages in export-oriented industries, and facilitating the provision of working capital to businesses and farmers. The authorities remain committed to promoting strong and inclusive growth while preserving macroeconomic stability. Key policy challenges include tax revenue mobilization, addressing the non-performing loans in the banking sector, and improving infrastructure and governance to enhance the business environment and attract foreign direct investment. The IMF continues to monitor Bangladesh's situation closely and stands ready to provide further advice and support if needed. The authorities have also committed to put in place targeted transparency and accountability measures to ensure the appropriate use of emergency financing. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution 2 Following the Executive Board's discussion on Bangladesh, Ms. Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, issued the following statement: "The outbreak of COVID-19 is severely affecting the two main sources of Bangladesh's external earnings, exports of ready-made garments and remittances. Together with the measures to contain the spread of the virus in the country, the outbreak is expected to result in a significant slowdown of economic growth and the emergence of fiscal and balance of payments needs. The IMF's emergency financial assistance will help cover the financing gap and support the authorities' effort to contain the adverse impact of the outbreak and catalyze additional support from the international community. "The authorities have responded quickly to the COVID-19 outbreak with a comprehensive set of measures aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic, providing immediate relief to the most vulnerable households and affected businesses, and preserving the country's macroeconomic prospects. A temporary increase in the fiscal deficit is necessary, and it will be important to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of all emergency spending. "The Bangladesh Bank took appropriate steps to ease liquidity conditions and allow the financial sector to support the economy. Further easing could be considered if the economic situation deteriorates and inflation remains moderate. A gradual increase in exchange rate flexibility should be allowed to adjust to the external shock while preserving foreign reserves. "Once the crisis abates, the authorities are committed to re-focus on addressing banking sector problems, including nonperforming loans and the poor performance of the state-owned commercial banks. They are also committed to ensuring fiscal discipline and debt sustainability by broadening the tax base and strengthening tax administration and compliance." More information: IMF Lending Tracker (emergency financing request approved by the IMF Executive Board) https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/COVID-Lending-Tracker IMF Executive Board calendar https://www.imf.org/external/NP/SEC/bc/eng/index.aspx IMF Factsheet: The IMF's Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) https://www.imf.org/en/About/Factsheets/Sheets/2016/08/02/21/08/Rapid-Credit-Facility IMF Factsheet: The IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) https://www.imf.org/en/About/Factsheets/Sheets/2016/08/02/19/55/Rapid-Financing-Instrument ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH May 21, 2020 REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Context. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to severely affect the Bangladeshi economy. Remittance inflows have already started to decline in March. Exports also declined sharply in April with cancellation of several billion USD orders for the Ready- Made Garment industry. As a result, an immediate external financing gap of about USD 2.9 billion has emerged along a fiscal financing gap of about USD 2.8 billion. Request for Fund Support. The authorities are seeking financial assistance under the exogenous shock window of the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to address the urgent balance of payments needs posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the attached Letter of Intent, the authorities request a disbursement of 16.67 percent of quota, SDR 177.77 million, from PRGT resources and a purchase of 33.33 percent of quota, SDR 355.53 million, from GRA resources, with the full amount to become available upon Board approval and to be used for budget support. Staff supports the request. Public debt is at a low risk of distress, and there is adequate capacity to repay the Fund. IMF financing is expected to play a catalytic role in securing additional financing from Bangladesh's development partners. Macroeconomic Policies. The authorities have been actively addressing economic shocks created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fiscal policy sets priorities to provide additional funds to the Ministry of Health and address those who are severely affected by the pandemic while monetary and financial sector policies intend to ensure adequate liquidity to the banking system and support access to credit. Prudent macroeconomic policies before the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly a relatively low level of public debt supported by the authorities' strong commitment to keep fiscal deficits under control, provide vital policy space for Bangladesh's pandemic-response efforts. The authorities remain committed to promoting strong and inclusive growth while preserving macroeconomic stability. Key policy challenges include tax revenue mobilization, addressing the high level of non-performing loans in the banking sector, and improving infrastructure and governance to enhance the business environment and attract foreign direct investment. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Approved By An IMF team consisting of Daisaku Kihara (head), Jiri Jonas, Anne-Marie Gulde- Racha Moussa, Ragnar Gudmundsson, Muhammad Imam Hussain, Wolf (APD) and Fan Qi (all APD), Evan Curtis Tanner (ICD), and Arindam Roy (MCM) Kevin Fletcher (SPR) held discussions with the Bangladeshi authorities by teleconference during May 3-7, 2020. Surjit Singh Bhalla and Bhupal Singh (both OED) participated in the teleconferences. Gulrukh Gamwalla-Khadivi and Biying Zhu (both APD) contributed to this report. CONTENTS INTRODUCTION _________________________________________________________________________________ 4 IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC AND OUTLOOK___________________________________________________ 4 A. Pre-Pandemic Conditions ______________________________________________________________________ 4 B. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic _____________________________________________________________ 4 POLICY DISCUSSIONS ___________________________________________________________________________ 8 A. Fiscal Policy ____________________________________________________________________________________ 8 B. Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy____________________________________________________________ 8 Financial Sector Policy_________________________________________________________________________ 10 Structural Reforms ____________________________________________________________________________ 12 FUND SUPPORT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT __________________________________________________________________________________ 12 STAFF APPRAISAL _____________________________________________________________________________ 14 BOX 1. Stimulus Package to Address the COVID-19 Outbreak _________________________________________ 9 FIGURES Recent Macroeconomic Developments________________________________________________________ 15 Recent Fiscal and Monetary Developments ___________________________________________________ 16 Monetary and Financial Market Developments ________________________________________________ 17 Banking Sector Conditions ____________________________________________________________________ 18 External Sector Developments_________________________________________________________________ 19 TABLES Selected Economic Indicators, FY2016-22 _____________________________________________________ 20 Near and Medium-Term Indicators, FY2017-25 _______________________________________________ 21 Balance of Payments, FY2017-25 ______________________________________________________________ 22 2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH 4a. Central Government Operations, FY2017-25 _________________________________________________23 4b. Central Government Operations, FY2017-25_________________________________________________24 Monetary Accounts, FY2017-25 _______________________________________________________________ 25 Financial Soundness Indicators, 2009-18 ______________________________________________________ 26 External Financing Requirements and Sources, FY2020-25 ____________________________________ 27 Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-30____________________________________________ 28 APPENDIX I. Letter of Intent _________________________________________________________________________________29 INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH INTRODUCTION The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to severely affect the Bangladeshi economy, leading to an urgent balance of payments (BOP) need. Two major sources of external financing, namely exports of Ready-MadeGarments (RMG) and remittance inflows, are projected to decline rapidly. Necessary policy responses to prevent a domestic pandemic, including the shutdown of major cities, will also stall economic activities and slow down growth. The BOP financing gap is estimated to be about USD 2.9 billion, and the fiscal financing gap is estimated to be about USD 2.8 billion. The authorities have requested financing support from the Fund to address the urgent financing needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bangladesh is a presumed blend country and one-thirdof the financing is expected to be under the exogenous shock window of the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and two-thirdswill be from the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). The financing provided by the Fund is expected to help maintain confidence and catalyze support from other development partners. IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC AND OUTLOOK A. Pre-Pandemic Conditions Before the pandemic, economic growth was projected to be strong at above 7 percent. After reaching 8.2 percent in FY191, growth was expected to be around 7½ percent in FY20. Private consumption remained robust with stronger remittance inflows. CPI inflation had been around the Bangladesh Bank (BB) target of 5.5 percent with increases in non-foodinflation offset by a decline in food inflation. The current account deficit was projected to decline to about 1 percent of GDP in FY20, about 0.7 percentage points lower than in FY19. Foreign exchange reserves were expected to be above USD 32 billion at the end of FY20, which would cover about 5.4 months of prospective imports of goods and services. B. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing, raising concerns. The first imported case was identified on March 8th, and as of May 14th, there were 18,863 officially confirmed cases and 283 deaths. To contain the spread of the virus, the government declared a national holiday from March 26th to May 30th, prompting the closure of government and private offices, as well as restrictions on public transport and individual movement. A majority of factory owners complied with recommendations from industry associations to close their factories, notably in the RMG sector. Localized outbreaks have led to the imposition of stricter lockdowns in parts of Dhaka and as a 1 The fiscal year in Bangladesh ends in June. FY20 ends in June 2020. 4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution Sources: Bangladesh Bank and staff projections Q4 FY19 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY20 FY20 FY21 FY21 FY21 FY21 Q1 Q2 FY20 FY20 18,000 16,000 14,000 12,000 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 - Exports Remittances Pre-COVID Imports Imports Pre-COVID Exports Pre-COVID Remittances 20,000 Impact of COVID-19 on Exports, Imports and Remittances (in millions of U.S. dollars) BANGLADESH precautionary measure in Rohingya refugee camps. As health risks mount and economic hardship grows, ensuring food security and preserving social stability are priorities. GDP growth is projected at 3.8 percent for FY20, about 3½ percentage points less than pre-COVID projections. Growth is projected to decline by about 4½ percentage points relative to FY19, the largest one-yeardecline in the last three decades. In this baseline, the negative impact from COVID-19is concentrated in the last quarter of FY20 and the first quarter of FY21. Growth in the first half of FY20 was in line with pre-pandemicprojections as indicated by high frequency indicators, including industrial production and cargo vessel traffic. Domestic activity is projected to decline as policies to limit the spread of COVID-19are implemented and the national shutdown mandated by the government aims to keep people indoors. The large share of workers in the informal sector2 and in daily paid work3 indicates that a substantial part of the labor force is highly vulnerable to the COVID-19shock. Gradual recovery is projected to start in the second quarter of FY21. Despite signs of disruptions in the domestic food supply chain, overall inflation is projected to remain broadly unchanged, owing partly to a bumper harvest in the agriculture sector. The current account deficit (CAD) is projected to widen in FY21 and FY22 owing to the negative impact from COVID-19.Remittances grew by 20 percent in the first 8 months of FY20 but have started to decline in March and April by 11 percent and 25 percent y/y, respectively. Continued remittance weakness in the coming months will slow FY20 growth to 1.4 percent and lead to a 7 percent fall in FY21. Some Bangladeshi diaspora workers have elected to return, while those that remain are likely to experience job losses amid a stall in economic activity.4 Some countries have also officially asked Bangladesh to repatriate its undocumented workers. After a modest decline in the first three quarters in FY20, exports in April contracted by 83 percent y/y. COVID-19 has heavily affected the RMG sector, with reports of more than USD 3 billion in garment orders already cancelled and shutdowns in many factories5. An estimated 3.5 million Bangladeshis work in the garment sector, and around one million workers have been reportedly laid off. Exports are projected to contract by around 18 percent in FY20 and further decline by 1 percent in FY21 as demand from major trade partners remains weak. The impact on the CAD in FY20 is partially offset by the decline in energy prices and the slowdown in imports with the 2 According to the latest labor force survey (Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, Labor Force Survey 2016/17), around 85 percent of employment in Bangladesh is informal, translating to around 52 million workers. 3 Of the estimated 24 million paid workers (i.e. not self-employed) around 35 percent are paid daily. (Ibid.) 4 Around 50 percent of expatriate Bangladeshi workers are in Gulf countries. 5 RMGs make up more than 80 percent of exports in Bangladesh. The U.S. and Europe are the destination of 80 percent of RMG exports. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH deficit projected at 2.2 percent of GDP. As the domestic economy begins to recover, the CAD is expected to widen to 3½ percent of GDP in FY21. Bangladesh: The Impact of COVID-19 on Selected Economic Indicators 1/ FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY20 FY21 Est. Pre-COVID Proj. (annual percent change) Real GDP 7.3 7.9 8.2 7.4 7.3 3.8 5.7 CPI inflation, annual average 5.4 5.8 5.5 5.7 5.6 5.7 5.6 Current account balance (percent of GDP) -0.5 -3.5 -1.7 -1.0 -1.5 -2.2 -3.5 Exports of Goods 1.7 6.7 10.1 -1.5 7.0 -17.9 -0.8 Imports of Goods 9.0 25.2 1.8 1.0 10.0 -8.8 4.8 Remittances -14.5 17.3 9.6 18.0 7.0 1.4 -7.1 Gross official reserves (in millions of USD) 2/ 33,471 32,838 32,762 32,747 33,165 30,652 26,778 (In months of imports of goods and services) 6.4 6.0 5.9 5.4 5.0 5.6 4.8 Central government operations (in percent of GDP) Overall balance (including grants) -3.3 -4.6 -5.3 -5.7 -5.4 -6.3 -6.1 (excluding grants) -3.4 -4.7 -5.3 -5.8 -5.5 -6.3 -6.1 Primary balance (excluding grants) -1.7 -2.8 -3.2 -3.8 -3.4 -4.4 -3.8 Public sector total debt 3/ 33.4 34.6 35.9 36.9 38.2 39.1 40.7 Of which : External debt 13.7 14.9 14.9 14.9 15.4 16.0 15.8 Memorandum item: 75 173 Fiscal gap (in billions of taka) in percent of GDP 0.3 0.6 BOP gap (in millions of USD) 1,678 1,200 in percent of GDP 0.5 0.3 Nominal GDP (in billions of taka) 19,758 22,505 25,425 28,910 32,737 27,759 31,009 Sources: Bangladesh authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Fiscal year begins July 1. 2/ Gross and net international reserves for the projection period do not include valuation adjustments. Net international reserves are reported at market exchange rates. 3/ Includes central government's gross debt, including debt owed to the IMF, plus domestic bank borrowing by nonfinancial public sector and public enterprises' external borrowing supported by government guarantees, including short-termoil-related suppliers' credits. The BOP financing gap is estimated at around USD 2.9 billion, equivalent to 0.9 percent of GDP. It is important for Bangladesh to maintain sufficient reserve coverage at around 4.8 months of imports, given heightened risks posed by COVID-19.6 Maintaining reserve buffers will increase the ability of Bangladesh to withstand the large uncertainties relating to the duration of the pandemic and its impact on major sources of foreign exchange and will help 6 The level of this import coverage is broadly in line with the reserve adequacy assessment of 4.8 months of imports for credit-constrained economies under a large economic shock, which is appropriate given the large uncertainties arising from the COVID-19. 6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH preserve market confidence. Bangladesh has maintained a healthy level of foreign exchange reserves in past years with coverage around 6 months of prospective imports since FY14. The financing need is borne out of the heightened risks and uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 shock which require more reserve buffers than in less uncertain times. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to worsen the fiscal position. Before the outbreak, the authorities had been pursuing broadly disciplined fiscal policy, keeping the deficit at or below 5 percent of GDP, with the public debt-to-GDPratio relatively low and stable. However, efforts to increase low tax revenue collection, including the launch of the modernized VAT in FY20, have so far not been successful with lower preferential VAT rates applied to many items.7 In FY20, the fiscal situation became more challenging even before the COVID-19outbreak. During July 2019-January2020, revenues increased by only about 2 percent, while expenditures grew by almost 20 percent, reflecting strong growth of both current spending and development spending. The fiscal deficit during this period almost doubled to Tk 650 billion (2.3 percent of GDP), and the authorities planned to increase non-taxrevenue to keep the deficit close to 5 percent of GDP. Following the outbreak, even weaker tax revenues and higher spending related to COVID-19are projected to increase the deficit to over 6 percent of GDP. Most of the higher FY20 deficit will be financed by banks through investment in government securities as the issuance of National Savings Certificates (NSC), a major source of financing in previous years, has been reduced in response to government efforts to prevent abuse of the system and increase in source tax.8 However, a fiscal financing gap of about 0.9 percent of GDP is estimated for FY20-FY21,as the projected large increase in government borrowing from banks would constrain private credit growth.9 Risks to the outlook are clearly tilted downward. External risks include a prolonged COVID-19outbreak that would delay and slow down recovery in exports and remittance inflows. Oversupply in the oil market could continue to slow down economic activity in Middle East countries which are the most important source of remittances for Bangladesh. Domestically, a larger outbreak of COVID-19might require longer containment measures by the authorities, which could increase social discontent, further weaken domestic demand, and disrupt the lives of Bangladeshi people, particularly those who are vulnerable. The already-weakbanking sector could face further challenges While the new on-line system for registration has been successfully introduced, numerous challenges have yet to be addressed to achieve the full automation of the new VAT system. Introduction of software for online submission of VAT returns and online payment as well as installation of Electronic Fiscal Devices at shops have not yet been implemented, and business are still submitting VAT returns manually. In addition, there remain ambiguities about some aspects of the VAT law. NSC includes different types of savings schemes. Some schemes target certain qualified segments of the population such as pensioners and female. NSCs have higher yield than bank deposits, and the scheme has been increasingly misused, resulting in rapidly growing issuance and high interest costs for the government. The fiscal gap was estimated, taking into account the amount of banks' purchases of government securities that can be accommodated while allowing for banks' private sector credit expansion envisaged under the authorities' stimulus program. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 7 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH in maintaining its asset quality and providing necessary support to the private sector, against increased government borrowing. POLICY DISCUSSIONS A. Fiscal Policy To contain and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the authorities announced a stimulus package amounting to close to Tk 1 trillion (about 3.6 percent of GDP), consisting of fiscal and regulatory measures.10 The package, and the revised FY20 budget issued earlier, include support for the health sector, transfer programs for the vulnerable, and support for various industries affected by COVID-19.(please see Box 1 for more details) The prompt fiscal response to the adverse shock to mitigate economic disruptions and assist the population is welcome. In the near term, the authorities should be prepared to quickly scale up relief efforts if the crisis worsens and to seek additional external financing and grants to support these efforts. However, the shock also underscores the need to address the long-standinglow level of tax revenue to help build fiscal buffers and provide more space for the authorities to respond to adverse shocks going forward. Bangladesh has had a long-standingweakness in tax revenue mobilization. The authorities recognize that the COVID-19outbreak further underscored the urgency of strengthening tax policy and reforming organization and operation of tax administration. This could include targeted focus on data analytics to ensure relief measures are properly targeted, and revenue is safeguarded as much as possible during the crisis. In addition, once the crisis is over, the authorities intend to reverse the crisis-relatedspending. While public debt is presently relatively low, below 40 percent of GDP, it is now projected to increase. These policies and reforms will be necessary to continue to ensure debt sustainability. B. Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy BB has eased monetary policy and is taking several other steps to contain the negative fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak: Reduction of the repo rate in two steps by 75 basis points (bps) to 5.25 percent and the cash reserve requirement (CRR) by 150 bps to 3.5 percent on a daily basis and to 4 percent on a bi-weekly average basis.

bi-weekly average basis. Expanded provision of the repo facility and initiating outright purchase of treasury bonds and bills from the secondary market at the market rate from banks and nonbank financial institutions after these institutions meet the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR). 10 With a large part of the package channeled through the banking system, the main impact on fiscal accounts results from weaker revenue collection, offset partly by a reduction in capital spending due to outbreak-related disruptions. 8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Box 1. Stimulus Package to Address the COVID-19 Outbreak The Bangladesh authorities have announced a series of stimulus packages with a total size of close to Tk 1 trillion (about 3.6 percent of GDP). Nevertheless, most of the packages are composed of bank loans using bank's own capital with some support by BB's refinancing schemes, implying much smaller fiscal costs of around Tk 275 billion. COVID-19Response Plan. Provision of an additional Tk 2.5 billion to fund the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan by the Ministry of Health. Support for health care sector. Provision of Tk 7 billion for the salary of the newly recruited doctors and medical staff; Tk 1.25 billion for the salary and allowance of the nursing institutes; provision of Tk 7.5 billion for the compensation against the COVID-19 related health risks of government officials, doctors, and field administration staff; and of Tk 1 billion honoraria for government doctors, nurses, and health-workers who treat COVID-19 patients. Transfer programs for the vulnerable. Transfer programs that benefit the poor, workers in the informal economy, and other vulnerable populations, including: (i) Tk 21.3 billion subsidy to housing scheme for the homeless; (ii) Tk 12.5 billion cash assistance to jobless poor; (iii) Tk 27.54 billion food allocation; and Tk 8.15 billion expansion of allowance program for the old age, widows and financially insolvent persons with a disability. Support for agriculture sector. Tk 95 billion agriculture subsidy program; Tk 8.6 billion additional procurement from farmers; and Tk 2 billion for agricultural machinery. Wage support for the export industries. Tk 50 billion funds from the budget to finance salaries of about 4 million workers in the export industries for three months, which will be channeled to banks by BB as loans. Interest payment subsidies for working capital. Interest payment subsidies for working capital loans by banks to businesses: (i) Tk 300 billion loans to COVID-19 impacted industries and service sector firms and Tk 200 billion loans to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs). BB has launched two revolving refinance schemes of Tk 150 billion for (i) and Tk 100 billion for (ii) to ensure adequate liquidity of banks. Export facilitation. Facilitation of exports by increasing the size of BB's Export Development Fund by USD 1.5 billion to USD 5 billion with lower interest rates. Refinance schemes by BB. Tk 50 billion Pre-shipment Credit Refinance Scheme to provide short-term working capital for raw materials, manufacturing, insurance and freight based on evidence of an export commitment; Tk 50 billion for refinancing scheme to support the working capital of small and medium farmers; and Tk 30 billion scheme to assist the COVID-19 affected low-income professionals, farmers, and marginal/micro-businessmen. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH BB raised the advance/investment-deposit ratio (ADR/IDR) by 2.0 percentage points, increasing ADR to 87 percent for the conventional banks, and IDR to 92 percent for the Shariah-based banks.

advance/investment-deposit ratio (ADR/IDR) by 2.0 percentage points, increasing ADR to 87 percent for the conventional banks, and IDR to 92 percent for the Shariah-based banks. Private and public banks were instructed to provide a minimum level of banking services during the national shutdown to facilitate financial transactions for clients.

Relaxation of foreign exchange regulations for trade and some specific non-trade transactions. This includes: (i) relaxing import financing requirements and allowing banks to provide advances of up to USD 0.5 million for imports of COVID-19 related drugs and other essential items; and

non-trade transactions. This includes: (i) relaxing import financing requirements and allowing banks to provide advances of up to USD 0.5 million for imports of COVID-19 related drugs and other essential items; and easing the regulations for banks to release foreign exchange to Bangladeshi nationals visiting abroad on account of travel and medical treatment.

Liquidity provision in foreign exchange markets by selling USD. These measures should ease liquidity pressures and allow the financial sector to support the economy. In case of further deterioration of the economic situation and/or declining inflation, BB could consider further cuts in the repo rate or ease liquidity through reduction in the CRR and, if required, use of liquidity buffers under the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR). The authorities should continue to gradually permit more exchange rate flexibility which would help buffer the economy against external shocks and preserve the level of reserves.11 Looking ahead, the authorities remain committed to modernizing the monetary framework. With IMF technical assistance, the authorities plan to move from targeting monetary aggregates to interest rate targeting, to better align the monetary policy framework with the development of the economy and improve monetary policy transmission. C. Financial Sector Policy The banking sector is expected to play an important role in channeling assistance to the economy. A substantial portion of the recently unveiled stimulus package will be provided via subsidized bank loans to targeted recipients. BB has also asked banks to keep loan, lease, and advance classification unchanged until June 30th, though upward classification changes are allowed. 11 The de-Jure exchange rate regime is floating. The de-facto exchange rate arrangement is classified as crawl-like, and BB intervenes in spot markets to limit volatility of the exchange rate against the USD. 10INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH All banks are asked by BB to temporarily suspend interest payments during April and May. However, as noted above, bank credit to the government has increased sharply in FY20 as a result of the higher deficit and reduced financing from NSC issuance, while bank deposits also grew as funds were diverted from NSCs. During July-January FY20, net credit to government (NCG) increased by Tk 516 billion (1.9 percent of GDP), compared to a Tk 42 billion increase (0.2 percent of GDP) during the same period in FY19. With budget financing needs projected to increase in the period ahead, demand for banks to finance government borrowing is likely to grow. Credit and Deposits, FY19 and FY20 (change during the period in billions taka) 800 July-Jan FY19 July-Jan FY20 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Net NSC Deposits Private Credit NCG Sources: Bangladesh Bank, staff calculation Faced with rising demand for bank lending, the authorities are taking measures to provide the necessary headroom to the banking sector and alleviate risks of crowding out private sector credit to support the economy. Lending from BB for financing working capital loans to industries and CMSMEs will provide banks with additional resources of 0.9 percent of GDP. The government's initiative to draw upon emergency loans from international financial institutions will also reduce demand for bank lending. Adequate liquidity support will be required from BB to ensure smooth and unconstrained credit flow to the private sector credit, especially if the recovery rate for the banking sector deteriorates. BB will also need to monitor closely banking sector conditions given the elevated level of nonperforming loans (NPLs). Controlling stressed assets of the banking sector will be imperative with banks bearing the entire credit risk for the stimulus package routed through banks. Effective supervision by BB needs to continue while strengthening the corporate governance of commercial banks. Loans under the stimulus package should be effectively targeted and monitored by the authorities with necessary due diligence and risk assessment considerations by banks to preserve banking soundness while providing support where most needed. Banks can be encouraged to undertake prudent loan re-negotiationstargeted to loans that have deteriorated due to the shock, but loan reporting, classification and provisioning standards should not be eased, as it is important to maintain an accurate picture of banks' financial condition. BB should take actions to preserve banks' capital resources by temporarily suspending the distribution of capital, including dividends, share buybacks, and increases in executive compensation and discretionary bonus payments. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 11 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Following the crisis, the authorities will have to re-focus on addressing the banking sector problems, particularly those for state-owned commercial banks (SOCBs). Before the Covid-19pandemic, reported NPLs approached 9 percent as of December 2019 with SOCBs' NPLs reaching 24 percent. The authorities have already started amending several laws to enforce more discipline, but repeated loan rescheduling, regulatory forbearance, and failure to deal with weak and insolvent banks hindered progress. In order to strengthen the banking sector, the authorities should focus on: (i) introducing effective and risk-basedsupervision and avoid regulatory forbearance; strengthening corporate governance in private commercial banks; (iii) ensuring that classification and provisioning requirements are in line with Basel standards; (iv) addressing the poor financial performance of SOCBs through improved governance and risk management, a more level playing field, and a clear definition of the public mandate with transparent budget support; and (v) putting in place a framework for the effective resolution of weak banks. D. Structural Reforms To sustain robust economic performance in the medium-term, the authorities will need to step up their reform efforts, while upgrading the country's economic policy framework. Improvements in infrastructure, governance, and stepping up anti-corruptionefforts will be necessary to enhance the business environment and attract FDI. This will also promote further diversification of the economy. Bangladesh should continue to make progress in strengthening the effectiveness of the AML/CFT framework in line with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force. As a matter of priority, the authorities should amend the procurement rules to make the beneficial ownership information of awarded companies publicly available. Addressing climate change risks through continuous efforts in mitigation and adaptation will be required to enhance the resilience and sustainability of economic growth. FUND SUPPORT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT Given the urgency of the situation, a disbursement/purchase of a blend of RCF and RFI is the most appropriate instrument for Fund assistance to Bangladesh. Bangladesh is facing a temporary shock due to the COVID-19pandemic. The BOP need is temporary and expected to be resolved within one year without major policy adjustments as global health and economic conditions normalize. Staff consider access at 50 percent of quota with a blend of RCF and RFI to be appropriate given the scale of the urgent needs and the size of the economy. The BOP need is estimated at USD 2.9 billion, equivalent to 0.9 percent of GDP. Because Bangladesh is a presumed blender based on the income criteria, access under the exogenous shock window will blend RCF-RFIresources in the ratio of 1:2 with 16.67 percent of quota, SDR 177.77 million, from PRGT resources and 33.33 percent of quota, SDR 355.53 million, from GRA resources. Financing from the IMF would total about USD 728 million, or 25 percent of the financing gap. Disbursements from the World Bank 12INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH amounting to USD 350 million and the ADB amounting to USD 600 million are also expected to go toward filling the financing gap. The authorities do not plan to apply for the Debt Service Suspension Initiative supported by the G20 and Paris Club at this time. Outstanding access with the IMF would increase to 96.3 percent of quota and remain below allowable limits.12 Capacity to repay the Fund under this access would remain adequate. IMF financing of 50 percent of quota would increase the Fund's exposure to Bangladesh to 0.4 percent of GDP and 4.6 percent of foreign exchange reserves. Total repayments would peak in 2024 at 0.7 percent of government revenue and 0.6 percent of exports of goods and services. Bangladesh continues to be assessed at low risk of external and overall debt distress. The updated debt sustainability analysis (DSA) capturing the impact of the COVID-19pandemic shock shows that debt remains at a low risk of debt distress. Despite the adverse shock to growth and exports, all external debt indicators are below their respective thresholds under the baseline and stress-testscenarios. Public debt also remains below its indicative benchmark under the baseline and stress-testscenarios. Staff supports the authorities' request to channel the RCF/RFI financing to the budget. The fiscal deficit is projected to be over 6 percent in FY20 and FY21, with risks of even higher deficits. Large government borrowing would risk crowding out private sector credit growth. The disbursement of Fund assistance to the budget would free banks' limited resources to provide the needed support to the economy. Staff emphasize the importance of safeguarding Fund and other financial assistance to ensure that it is used to address the immediate needs resulting from COVID- 19. The authorities are committed to use crisis resources transparently and effectively, including through ex-post auditing of COVID-19 related spending and transparency in procurement process. They will also seek to amend procurement rules to make the beneficial ownership information of awarded companies publicly available as soon as feasible. In line with the IMF safeguards policy, the authorities have committed to undergoing a new safeguards assessment. The previous assessment was concluded in July 2011. The assessment is to be completed before the Board approval of any subsequent arrangement to which the safeguards policy applies. BB and the Ministry of Finance will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to: (i) commit to maintaining funds received from the IMF in a government account at the central bank, pending their use, and (ii) clarify the responsibilities for repaying Fund resources. 12 As of end-April, Bangladesh has outstanding credit to the Fund equivalent to 46.3 percent of quota from the 2012 to 2015 Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 13 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH STAFF APPRAISAL The COVID-19 pandemic will significantly impact the Bangladeshi economy. Necessary policies to contain the outbreak will inevitably slow down domestic economic activities. A sharp decline in exports and remittances is also expected to negatively impact the economy and weaken the external position. GDP growth in FY20 is projected to decline to 3.8 percent, about 3½ percentage lower than pre-pandemic projections. The fiscal deficit is also expected to widen to over 6 percent of GDP. Based on these developments, the country is expected to face urgent external financing needs. Estimates point to a BOP need of around USD 2.9 billion, equivalent to 0.9 percent of GDP, and a fiscal financing gap of a similar size is also expected to emerge. The authorities have started implementing several measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and preserve the country's macroeconomic prospects. In addition to increasing health expenditures, the government's immediate response has focused on expanding food distribution and cash transfer programs to vulnerable populations, ensuring the payment of wages in export-orientedindustries, and facilitating the provision of working capital to businesses and farmers. As focus shifts to economic recovery efforts, the authorities remain committed to promoting inclusive growth, while strengthening financial-sectorand external stability, preserving fiscal sustainability, and enhancing good governance. Staff supports the authorities' request for a disbursement/purchase under a blend of RCF and RFI in the ratio of 1:2 with 16.67 percent of quota, SDR 177.77 million, from PRGT resources and 33.33 percent of quota, SDR 355.53 million, from GRA resources. Staff's support is based on the urgent BOP need arising from a major external shock caused by the COVID-19pandemic. While the risks to the outlook are firmly tilted downward, Bangladesh continues to be assessed at low risk of debt distress and its capacity to repay the Fund remains adequate. 14INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Figure 1. Bangladesh: Recent Macroeconomic Developments Bangladesh has consistently exhibited strong growth…. …. and standards of living have improved significantly. Bangladesh: Real GDP Growth 10 (y/y, in percent) 8 Other low-income countries Asian low-income countries 6 Bangladesh 4 2 0 -2-4 80,000 70,000 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 GDP per capita (In 2005-06 taka prices) 1995 1997 1999 2001 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2013 2015 2017 2019 1997 1999 2001 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2013 2015 2017 2019 Source: WEO Exports are highly concentrated in ready-made garments… Total and Garment Exports 25 (In percent of GDP) 25 20 20 15 15 10 10 5 Readymade garments exports 5 0 Total exports 0 2001 2004 2007 2010 2013 2016 2019 Source: Bangladesh Bank Source: WEO …and the services sector has the largest share in output. GDP by Activity 100 (In percent) 100 80 80 60 60 40 40 20 20 0 0 FY95 FY00 FY05 FY10 FY17 FY18 FY19 Agriculture Industry Services Source: Bangladesh Bank Poverty has declined significantly… … yet income inequality has been broadly stable. Poverty Headcount Ratios 1/ 100(in percent of population) 80 60 40 20 0 1991 1995 2000 2005 2010 2016 Poverty headcount ratio at $3.20 a day (2011 PPP) Poverty headcount ratio at national upper poverty lines 1/ Sources: Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) & WDI 1/ In 1995 redefined from caloric intake to cost of basic needs Income Inequality: Gini Index 40 40 30 30 20 20 10 10 0 0 1991 1995 2000 2005 2010 2016 Source: World Development Indicators INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 15 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Figure 2. Bangladesh: Recent Fiscal and Monetary Developments Inflation has remained around BB's target of 5.5 percent… Inflation Rates 12% (y-y, in percent) Food Nonfood 10% Overall 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% Mar-15 Mar-12 Mar-13 Mar-14 Mar-16 Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 Mar-20 Source: Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics Gross international reserves have increased in dollar terms and remained stable at around 6 months of imports… Gross International Reserves (in USD and MOI) 40,000 8 35,000 7 30,000 6 25,000 5 20,000 4 15,000 3 10,000 2 5,000 1 0 0 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 GIR (USD, mn) GIR (in months of prospective imports, RHS) Source: Bangladesh Bank … with food inflation offsetting non-food inflation. Contributions to Inflation 10% (y-y, in percent) 8% Food Nonfood Headline 6% 4% 2% 0% Dec-12 Dec-13 Dec-14 Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 Source: Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and fiscal revenues as percent of GDP have been stagnant and below budget targets. Central Government Revenue 24 (In percent of GDP) 24 21 Other (incl. grants) 21 VAT and supplementary duties 18 Customs duties 18 Taxes on income and profits 15 Budget target (total revenues) 15 12 12 9 9 6 6 3 3 0 0 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Source: Ministry of Finance Fiscal expenditure as percent of GDP have remained below budget targets… Central Government Expenditure 24 (In percent of GDP) 24 21 ADP expenditure Other expenditure 21 Subsidies and net lending Pay and allowances 18 Budget target (total expend.) 18 15 15 12 12 9 9 6 6 3 3 0 0 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Source: Ministry of Finance … but public debt remains low. Public Debt 50 (In percent of GDP) 50 Domestic debt 40 40 External debt 30 30 20 20 10 10 0 0 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Source: Ministry of Finance 16INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Figure 3. Bangladesh: Monetary and Financial Market Developments Reserve money growth has moderated recently… Contributions to Reserve Money Growth 90 (in percent, year-on-year) Other Net Domestic Assets 75 Net Claims on Government 60 Net Foreign Assets 45 Reserve Money 30 15 0 -15 -30 Jun-11 Jun-12 Jun-13 Jun-14 Jun-15 Jun-16 Jun-17 Jun-18 Jun-19 Source: Bangladesh Bank BB has been recently increasing liquidity. Liquidity Management Operations (net effect by instrument, in bn Taka) 300 200 100 0 -100 FX Tran. Repo -200 BB Bills Islamic Bonds Loans T Bills -300 BGTBs Net Policy Effect Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17 Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18 Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Sources: Bangladesh Bank; and IMF Staff calculations The spread between NSC and deposit rates persists. Postal Savings, NSC and Commercial Banks' Rates (percentage points) 30 25 National Savings Certificate (NSC) rate (3 months) 20 NSC rate (5-year BGD certicates) 15 Deposit Rate 10 5 0 Jan-14Sep-14May-15Jan-16 Sep-16 May-17 Jan-18 Sep-18 May-19 Jan-20 Source: Bangladesh Bank …with a similar trend for broad money. Contributions to Broad Money Growth 45 (in percent, year on year) Claims on the Private Sector Net claims on central government 30 Net foreign assets Other Domestic Assets Broad money 15 0 -15 Jun-11 Jun-12 Jun-13 Jun-14 Jun-15 Jun-16 Jun-17 Jun-18 Jun-19 Source: Bangladesh Bank Lending and deposit rates have been broadly stable while call money rates have increased somewhat. Interest Rates (in percent) 15 10 5 Deposit Rate Commercial Lending Rate 0 Call Money Rate Jan-13Jul-13Jan-14Jul-14Jan-15Jul-15Jan-16Jul-16Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18Jul-18Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20 Source: Bangladesh Bank The Dhaka stock market has declined recently. Dhaka Stock Market Performance 12,000 (3 month moving average) 1,500 Dhaka Stock Index 10,000 Turnover (bn Taka, RHS) 1,200 Price Volatility (3MM St.Dev., RHS) 8,000 900 6,000 600 4,000 2,000 300 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 0 Source: Bloomberg INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 17 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Figure 4. Bangladesh: Banking Sector Conditions NPLs remain high, particularly in SOCBs. Non-Performing Loans 35 (in percent of total loans) 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 18 18 19 19 19 18 18 19 19 19 18 18 19 19 19 18 18 19 19 19 - - - - 19- - - - - 19- - - - - 19- - - - - 19- - Jun - Jun - Jun - Jun Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Banking SOCBs PCBs FCBs Sector Source: Bangladesh Bank The loan-to-deposit ratio fell recently… Loan-to-Deposit Ratio 100 (In percent) Loan to deposit ratio (incl. gov't. deposits) 95 Loan to deposit ratio (excl. gov't. deposits) 90 85 80 75 70 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: Bangladesh Bank Bank credit goes mainly to industry and services… Share in Bank Advances by Economic Purposes (In percent) 100 80 60 40 20 0 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Other Trade and commerce Transport Construction (incl. housing) Industry Agriculture Source: Bangladesh Bank Private and foreign banks have sufficient capital but SOCBs remain undercapitalized. Capital Adequacy Ratio 35 (in percent) 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 18 18 19 19 19 18 18 19 19 19 18 18 19 19 19 18 18 19 19 19 - - - - 19- - - - - 19- - - - - 19- - - - - 19- Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec - Jun - Jun - Jun - Jun Banking SOCBs PCBs FCBs Sector Source: Bangladesh Bank …despite continued growth in domestic credit growth. Bank Credit to Private Sector and Total Domestic (Change in percent, y/y) 35 30 Private Credit Domestic Credit 25 20 15 10 5 0 Oct -10May-11Dec-11Jul-12 Feb-13Sep-13Apr-14 Nov-14 Jun-15 Jan-16 Aug-16 Oct -17May-18Dec-18Jul-19 Feb-20 Mar-10 Mar-17 Source: Bangladesh Bank. …which also contribute most to private credit growth. Contribution to Bank Credit by Economic Purposes (In percentage points, y/y) 30 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 25 Industry Trade and Commerce 20 Transport Construction (incl. housing) 15 Other 10 5 0 -5 FY9 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Source: Bangladesh Bank. 18INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Figure 5. Bangladesh: External Sector Developments RMG exports are the primary driver of exports… Exports by Commodity 14%(Contribution to growth, year-year, in percent) 12% RMG Other Total 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% -2% FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Source: Bangladesh Bank * = y-o-y from July to May …and export growth in CY2019 moderated. Selected Asia: Exports of Goods (Year-on-year percent change) 25% Jan '16- Dec '16 Jan '17- Dec '17 20% Jan '18- Dec '18 Jan '19- Dec '19 15% 10% 5% 0% -5% -10% Source: Bangladesh Bank and Haver Analytics Major export destination exhibited lower demand… … with imports declining for intermediate goods. Exports of Apparel to Major Destinations Imports by Commodity (Year-on-year percent change) 30%(Contribution to growth, year-year, in percent) 25 United States Germany United Kingdom World 20% 20 15 10% 10 0% 5 -10% Foodstuffs 0 -20% Petroleum Related Products RMG Related Products 2018Q1 2018Q2 2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 Cap. Machinery, Iron & Steel -5 -30% Others -10 Total -40% -15 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Source: Bangladesh Bank Source: International Trade Statistics * = y-o-y from July to April Remittance growth was strong in CY2019… Workers' Remittances, Jan. 2016- Dec. 2019 (Year-on-year percent change) 50 40 30 20 10 0 -10 Remittances -20 hp filter -30 -40 2016-03 2016-062016-092016-122017-032017-062017-092017-122018-03 2018-06 2018-09 2018-122019-032019-06 2019-09 2019-12 Sources: Bangladesh Bank and Staff Calculations. … contributing to an improvement in the CAD. Current and Financial Account Balance (in percent of GDP) 4 3 2 1 0 -1 -2 -3 Foreign direct investment Portfolio investment Medium and long-term loans Other capital -4 Financal account Current Account Balance FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Sources: data from authorities INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 19 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Table 1. Bangladesh: Selected Economic Indicators, FY2016-221/ I. Social and Demographic Indicators Population (2017, millions; estimate) 165 Infant mortality (2016, per thousand live birth GDP per capita (2017, U.S. dollars) 1517 Life expectancy at birth (2016, years) Labor force participation rate (2017, percent; national measure) 58 Adult literacy (2016, percent of people) Poverty headcount ratio (2016, national measure, percent) 24 Population dependency ratio (2017, Gini index (2016,World Bank estimate) 32 Population growth (FY16, y/y, percent; 28.0 71.6 73.0 50.0 1.1 II. Macroeconomic Indicators FY13 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Est. Proj. National income and prices (annual percent change) Real GDP 7.1 7.3 7.9 8.2 3.8 5.7 8.0 GDP deflator 6.7 6.3 5.6 4.5 5.2 5.6 5.5 CPI inflation (annual average) 5.9 5.4 5.8 5.5 5.7 5.6 5.5 CPI inflation (end of period) 5.5 5.9 5.5 5.5 5.7 5.6 5.5 Nonfood CPI inflation (end of period) 4.2 7.5 6.0 5.4 5.8 5.6 5.6 Central government operations (percent of GDP) Total revenue and grants 10.1 10.2 9.7 9.7 8.2 8.7 9.7 Total revenue 10.0 10.2 9.6 9.7 8.2 8.7 9.7 Tax 8.8 9.0 8.6 8.7 7.0 7.8 8.7 Nontax 1.2 1.2 1.0 1.0 1.2 1.0 1.0 Grants 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total expenditure 13.4 13.6 14.3 15.0 14.5 14.8 15.2 Current expenditure 8.3 8.3 7.9 8.7 9.0 9.6 9.0 Annual Development Program (ADP) 4.4 4.1 5.3 5.2 4.6 4.4 5.5 Other expenditures 0.8 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.7 Overall balance (including grants) -3.4 -3.3 -4.6 -5.3 -6.3 -6.1 -5.5 (Excluding grants) -3.5 -3.4 -4.7 -5.3 -6.3 -6.1 -5.5 Primary balance (excluding grants) -1.6 -1.7 -2.8 -3.2 -4.4 -3.8 -3.1 Total central government debt (percent of GDP) 33.3 33.4 34.6 35.9 39.1 40.7 41.1 Money and credit (end of fiscal year; percent change) Credit to private sector by the banking system 16.8 15.7 16.9 11.3 8.5 11.9 12.3 Reserve money 30.1 16.3 4.0 5.3 3.9 7.3 12.7 Broad money (M2) 16.3 10.9 9.2 9.9 11.3 13.4 16.7 Balance of payments (billions of U.S. dollars) Exports, f.o.b. 33.4 34.0 36.3 39.9 32.8 32.5 37.8 (Annual percent change) 8.9 1.7 6.7 10.1 -17.9 -0.8 16.1 Imports, f.o.b. -39.9 -43.5 -54.5 -55.4 -50.6 -53.0 -54.0 (Annual percent change) 5.9 9.0 25.2 1.8 -8.8 4.8 2.0 Current account balance 4.3 -1.3 -9.6 -5.3 -7.1 -11.9 -6.6 (Percent of GDP) 1.9 -0.5 -3.5 -1.7 -2.2 -3.5 -1.8 Capital and financial account balance 1.4 4.6 9.5 6.0 3.7 7.0 7.6 Of which : Foreign direct investment 1.3 1.7 1.9 2.7 1.7 2.8 3.0 Overall balance 5.0 3.2 -0.9 0.0 -3.5 -4.9 1.0 Gross official reserves (billions of U.S. dollars) 2/ 30.2 33.4 32.9 32.6 30.7 26.8 27.6 In months of prospective imports of goods and services 7.2 6.3 6.0 6.2 5.6 4.8 4.6 Exchange rate (taka per U.S. dollar; period average) 78.3 79.1 82.1 84.0 … … … Exchange rate (taka per U.S. dollar; end-period) 78.4 80.6 83.7 85.5 … … … Nominal effective rate (2010=100; period average) 102.0 103.0 95.1 94.9 … … … Real effective rate (2010=100; period average) 132.2 138.3 132.3 132.3 … … … Memorandum item: Nominal GDP (billions of taka) 11,989 17,329 19,758 22,505 25,425 27,759 31,009 35,302 Sources: Bangladesh authorities; World Bank, World Development Indicators ; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Fiscal year begins July 1. ` 2/ Excludes deposits held in offshore accounts of resident financial institutions, noninvestment grade sovereign bonds, and foreign exchange overdrafts provided by BB to domestic banks. 20INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Table 2. Bangladesh: Near and Medium-Term Indicators, FY2017-251/ FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Est. Proj. (Annual percent change) Real GDP 7.3 7.9 8.2 3.8 5.7 8.0 7.3 7.3 7.3 GDP deflator 6.3 5.6 4.5 5.2 5.6 5.5 6.2 6.2 6.2 CPI inflation (annual average) 5.4 5.8 5.5 5.7 5.6 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 CPI inflation (end of period) 5.9 5.5 5.5 5.7 5.6 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 Credit to private sector (end of period) 15.7 16.9 11.3 8.5 11.9 12.3 12.6 12.9 13.0 (In percent of GDP) Gross national savings 29.8 27.4 29.1 25.5 24.1 29.3 28.8 27.9 27.8 Public national savings 1.9 1.7 1.0 -0.9 -0.8 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.6 Private national savings 27.9 25.7 28.1 26.4 24.9 28.5 28.1 27.3 27.2 Gross investment 30.5 31.2 31.6 27.7 27.6 31.0 30.7 29.8 29.6 Public investment 7.4 8.0 8.0 7.0 6.7 8.1 7.7 6.9 6.7 Private investment 23.1 23.3 23.5 20.7 20.9 22.9 22.9 22.9 22.9 Net exports of goods and services -5.2 -8.6 -6.1 -7.0 -7.5 -5.4 -5.3 -5.1 -4.9 Exports of goods and services 15.0 14.8 15.3 12.6 11.6 12.2 12.0 11.8 11.6 Imports of goods and services 20.3 23.4 21.4 19.6 19.1 17.7 17.3 16.9 16.5 Current account balance -0.5 -3.5 -1.7 -2.2 -3.5 -1.8 -1.8 -1.8 -1.9 Central government operations Total revenue and grants 10.2 9.7 9.7 8.2 8.7 9.7 9.9 9.8 9.8 Of which : Tax revenue 9.0 8.6 8.7 7.0 7.8 8.7 8.9 8.9 8.8 Total expenditure 13.6 14.3 15.0 14.5 14.8 15.2 15.1 14.5 14.4 Of which : Annual Development Program (ADP) 4.1 5.3 5.2 4.6 4.4 5.5 5.3 4.7 4.6 Overall balance (including grants) -3.3 -4.6 -5.3 -6.3 -6.1 -5.5 -5.2 -4.6 -4.6 (excluding grants) -3.4 -4.7 -5.3 -6.3 -6.1 -5.5 -5.2 -4.7 -4.6 Primary balance (excluding grants) -1.7 -2.8 -3.2 -4.4 -3.8 -3.1 -2.6 -2.0 -1.9 Public sector total debt 2/ 33.4 34.6 35.9 39.1 40.7 41.1 41.1 40.7 40.3 Of which : External debt 13.7 14.9 14.9 16.0 15.8 15.3 14.7 14.4 14.0 Memorandum item: Nominal GDP (in billions of taka) 19,758 22,505 25,425 27,759 31,009 35,302 40,217 45,816 52,194 Sources: Bangladesh authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Fiscal year begins July 1. 2/ Includes central government's gross debt, including debt owed to the IMF, plus domestic bank borrowing by nonfinancial public sector and public enterprises' external borrowing supported by government guarantees, including short-termoil-related suppliers' credits. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 21 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Table 3. Bangladesh: Balance of Payments, FY2017-251/ (in millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated) FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Est. Proj. Current account balance 2/ -1,331 -9,567 -5,254 -7,109 -11,892 -6,642 -7,641 -8,368 -9,222 Trade balance -9,472 -18,178 -15,494 -17,758 -20,435 -16,250 -17,217 -18,236 -19,306 Exports (f.o.b.) 34,019 36,285 39,945 32,793 32,543 37,788 40,603 43,632 46,892 Of which : Ready-made garment sector 28,150 30,615 34,133 27,874 27,662 32,120 34,368 36,774 39,348 Imports (f.o.b.) 2/ -43,491 -54,463 -55,439 -50,551 -52,978 -54,038 -57,820 -61,868 -66,199 Of which : Crude oil and petroleum products -3,112 -2,583 -3,214 -1,522 -1,607 -2,015 -2,276 -2,539 -2,803 Services -3,288 -4,202 -3,715 -4,612 -5,248 -4,308 -4,570 -4,848 -5,140 Income -1,870 -2,641 -2,930 -1,845 -2,118 -2,322 -2,576 -2,851 -3,218 Transfers 13,299 15,454 16,885 17,105 15,909 16,237 16,723 17,567 18,443 Official current transfers 3/ 59 52 23 15 30 40 40 50 50 Private transfers 13,240 15,402 16,862 17,090 15,879 16,197 16,683 17,517 18,393 Of which : Workers' remittances 12,769 14,982 16,420 16,642 15,463 15,772 16,245 17,058 17,911 Capital and financial account balance 4/ 4,647 9,476 5,971 3,651 7,000 7,602 7,717 9,452 10,407 Capital account 400 331 233 80 150 150 150 150 150 Financial account 4,247 9,145 5,738 3,571 6,850 7,452 7,567 9,302 10,257 Foreign direct investment 1,653 1,912 2,650 1,700 2,752 3,030 3,317 4,084 4,966 Portfolio investment 457 349 172 50 275 303 332 408 497 Medium- and long-term loans, net 2,170 5,015 5,418 4,221 3,822 4,119 3,919 4,810 4,794 Government, net 2,323 4,874 4,752 4,171 3,822 4,119 3,919 4,810 4,794 Disbursements 3,218 5,987 5,954 5,451 5,322 5,669 5,657 6,524 6,542 Amortization -895 -1,113 -1,202 -1,280 -1,500 -1,550 -1,738 -1,714 -1,748 Other long-term loans, net -153 141 666 50 0 0 0 0 0 Other capital -33 1,869 -2,502 -2,400 0 0 0 0 0 Short-term loans and trade credits, net -155 238 -2,694 -2,400 0 0 0 0 0 Commercial banks, net 122 1,631 192 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other items, net 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Errors and omissions -147 -766 -705 0 0 0 0 0 0 Overall balance 3,169 -857 12 -3,458 -4,892 960 75 1,085 1,185 Financing items -3,169 857 -12 3,458 4,892 -960 -75 -1,085 -1,185 Change in gross international reserves (GIR) (+ = increase) Contribution from financing 3,169 -857 12 -3,458 -4,892 960 75 1,085 1,185 Net use of IMF resources 39 394 -406 611 -183 -171 -257 -316 -202 of which: IMF financing (RCF disbursement/RFI purchase) 728 0 0 0 0 0 World Bank 4/ 350 0 0 0 0 0 ADB 4/ 600 0 0 0 0 0 Unidentified gap 0 1,200 0 0 0 0 Change in GIR excluding valuation changes 3,208 -463 -394 -1,898 -3,874 789 -181 769 983 Memorandum items: Current account balance (percent of GDP) -0.5 -3.5 -1.7 -2.2 -3.5 -1.8 -1.8 -1.8 -1.9 Exports (annual percent change) 1.7 6.7 10.1 -17.9 -0.8 16.1 7.4 7.5 7.5 Imports (annual percent change) 9.0 25.2 1.8 -8.8 4.8 2.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 Remittances (annual percent change) -14.5 17.3 9.6 1.4 -7.1 2.0 3.0 5.0 5.0 Foreign direct investment (percent of GDP) 0.7 0.7 0.9 0.5 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.9 1.0 Medium- and long-term external public debt 33,671 39,935 44,165 50,243 53,340 56,699 59,897 63,926 68,241 (Percent of GDP) 13.7 14.9 14.9 16.0 15.8 15.3 14.7 14.4 14.0 Gross official reserves 5/ 33,407 32,944 32,550 30,652 26,778 27,567 27,385 28,155 29,137 (In months of imports of goods and services) 6.3 6.0 6.2 5.6 4.8 4.6 4.3 4.1 4.0 Gross official reserves (excluding Asian Clearing Union liabilities) 5/ 32,608 32,491 33,117 29,528 24,480 25,257 25,177 26,170 27,303 (In months of imports of goods and services) 6.2 5.9 6.3 5.4 4.4 4.2 3.9 3.8 3.7 Net international reserves 5/ 29,970 29,879 30,596 27,138 22,246 23,205 23,281 24,366 25,550 Nominal GDP 249,695 274,006 302,524 318,955 344,009 378,784 414,564 453,724 496,583 Sources: Bangladesh authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Fiscal year begins July 1. 2/ Imports are based on customs data. 3/ Excludes official capital grants reported in the capital account. 4/ Of identified amounts some are pending approval and some are to be disbursed in 2020 after June. 5/ Gross and net international reserves for the projection period do not include valuation adjustments. Net international reserves are reported at market exchange rates. 22INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Table 4a. Bangladesh: Central Government Operations, FY2017-251/ FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Prel. Proj. (In billions of taka) Total revenue and grants 2,019 2,174 2,476 2,265 2,709 3,424 3,979 4,512 5,116 Total revenue 2,008 2,166 2,474 2,263 2,706 3,420 3,975 4,507 5,111 Tax revenue 1,778 1,943 2,223 1,938 2,406 3,078 3,586 4,063 4,606 National Board of Revenue (NBR) taxes 1,715 1,871 2,132 1,838 2,295 2,951 3,441 3,898 4,418 Of which : VAT and supplementary duties 953 1,047 1,158 993 1,206 1,555 1,858 2,103 2,381 Taxes on income and profits 525 590 702 583 781 1,067 1,216 1,385 1,578 Customs and excise duties 238 221 257 246 290 308 344 385 429 Non-NBR taxes 63 72 92 100 112 127 145 165 188 Nontax revenue 230 222 251 326 300 342 389 443 505 Foreign grants 11 9 2 1 3 4 4 5 5 Total expenditure 2,679 3,219 3,814 4,021 4,588 5,370 6,084 6,642 7,500 Current expenditure 1,635 1,789 2,222 2,501 2,967 3,173 3,692 4,227 4,809 Pay and allowances 488 478 541 575 642 731 832 948 1,080 Goods and services 216 235 340 402 499 468 513 582 665 Interest payments 339 418 522 545 716 850 1,066 1,237 1,401 Subsidies and transfers 2/ 590 656 817 978 1,108 1,122 1,278 1,456 1,659 Annual Development Program (ADP) 818 1,195 1,328 1,268 1,368 1,940 2,129 2,145 2,415 Non-ADP capital spending 191 152 172 158 156 158 160 162 164 Net lending 3/ 25 12 21 24 27 30 33 37 42 Other expenditures 4/ 11 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 Overall balance (including grants) -660 -1,044 -1,337 -1,756 -1,879 -1,946 -2,105 -2,130 -2,384 (Excluding grants) -671 -1,053 -1,339 -1,757 -1,881 -1,950 -2,109 -2,135 -2,389 Primary balance (including grants) -320 -627 -815 -1,211 -1,163 -1,097 -1,039 -893 -983 (Excluding grants) -332 -635 -817 -1,212 -1,165 -1,100 -1,043 -898 -988 Net financing 660 1,044 1,337 1,756 1,879 1,946 2,105 2,130 2,384 External 110 256 399 363 345 384 380 486 504 Disbursements 182 331 500 474 480 528 549 659 688 Amortization -72 -75 -101 -111 -135 -144 -169 -173 -184 Domestic 550 788 938 1,393 1,534 1,562 1,725 1,644 1,880 Banks -84 117 459 1,043 1,064 1,107 1,207 1,054 1,207 of which: Fiscal Gap 0 0 0 75 173 0 0 0 0 Nonbanks 5/ 634 671 479 350 470 455 518 591 673 INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 23 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Table 4b. Bangladesh: Central Government Operations, FY2017-251/ FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Prel. Proj. (In percent of GDP) Total revenue and grants 10.2 9.7 9.7 8.2 8.7 9.7 9.9 9.8 9.8 Total revenue 10.2 9.6 9.7 8.2 8.7 9.7 9.9 9.8 9.8 Tax revenue 9.0 8.6 8.7 7.0 7.8 8.7 8.9 8.9 8.8 National Board of Revenue (NBR) taxes 8.7 8.3 8.4 6.6 7.4 8.4 8.6 8.5 8.5 Of which : VAT and supplementary duties 4.8 4.7 4.6 3.6 3.9 4.4 4.6 4.6 4.6 Taxes on income and profits 2.7 2.6 2.8 2.1 2.5 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 Customs and excise duties 1.2 1.0 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.8 Non-NBR taxes 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 Nontax revenue 1.2 1.0 1.0 1.2 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 Foreign grants 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total expenditure 13.6 14.3 15.0 14.5 14.8 15.2 15.1 14.5 14.4 Current expenditure 8.3 7.9 8.7 9.0 9.6 9.0 9.2 9.2 9.2 Pay and allowances 2.5 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 Goods and services 1.1 1.0 1.3 1.4 1.6 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 Interest payments 1.7 1.9 2.1 2.0 2.3 2.4 2.7 2.7 2.7 Subsidies and transfers 2/ 3.0 2.9 3.2 3.5 3.6 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 Annual Development Program (ADP) 4.1 5.3 5.2 4.6 4.4 5.5 5.3 4.7 4.6 Non-ADP capital spending 1.0 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 Net lending 3/ 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Other expenditures 4/ 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 Overall balance (including grants) -3.3 -4.6 -5.3 -6.3 -6.1 -5.5 -5.2 -4.6 -4.6 (Excluding grants) -3.4 -4.7 -5.3 -6.3 -6.1 -5.5 -5.2 -4.7 -4.6 Primary balance (including grants) -1.6 -2.8 -3.2 -4.4 -3.7 -3.1 -2.6 -1.9 -1.9 (Excluding grants) -1.7 -2.8 -3.2 -4.4 -3.8 -3.1 -2.6 -2.0 -1.9 Net financing 3.3 4.6 5.3 6.3 6.1 5.5 5.2 4.6 4.6 External 0.6 1.1 1.6 1.3 1.1 1.1 0.9 1.1 1.0 Disbursements 0.9 1.5 2.0 1.7 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.3 Amortization -0.4 -0.3 -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 Domestic 2.8 3.5 3.7 5.0 4.9 4.4 4.3 3.6 3.6 Banks -0.4 0.5 1.8 3.8 3.4 3.1 3.0 2.3 2.3 of which: Fiscal Gap 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Nonbanks 5/ 3.2 3.0 1.9 0.3 1.5 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 Total central government debt (percent of GDP) 33.4 34.6 35.9 39.1 40.7 41.1 41.1 40.7 40.3 Nominal GDP (in billions of taka) 19,758 22,505 25,425 27,759 31,009 35,302 40,217 45,816 52,194 Sources: Bangladesh authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Fiscal year begins July 1. Cash basis, unless otherwise specified. 2/ Comprise budget allocations for safety net programs and other social-related spending, pensions and gratuities, and direct subsidies for food and to the agriculture and export sectors. Other subsidy-related costs (i.e., lending to large energy-relatedstate-owned enterprises (SOEs)) are included in net lending. 3/ Excludes net financing of autonomous and semi-autonomous government bodies, and government lending funds. Includes special bonds issued to the commercial banks for the noncash issued to the state-owned securitization of past subsidy-related with the earlier treatment in the fiscal accounts of similar 4/ Includes food account surplus (+)/deficit (-) and extraordinary expenditures. 5/ Includes National Savings Certificates, net purchase of Treausry securities by nonbank entities, and financing through the General Provident Fund. 24INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Table 5. Bangladesh: Monetary Accounts, FY2017-25 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Bangladesh Bank (BB) balance sheet (End of period; in billions of taka) Net foreign assets 2,122 2,330 2,351 2,412 2,048 2,216 2,314 2,520 2,751 Net domestic assets 124 7 111 145 697 878 1204 1508 1862 Net credit to central government 1/ 114 170 269 236 221 221 221 221 221 Credit to other nonfinancial public sector 12 12 12 52 52 92 92 132 132 Credit to deposit money banks 43 55 52 84 124 124 124 124 124 Other items, net -44 -229 -223 -226 300 441 768 1032 1385 Reserve money 2/ 2,247 2,337 2,462 2,557 2,744 3,093 3,518 4,028 4,613 Currency 1,513 1,549 1,704 1,836 1,923 2,128 2,397 2,743 3,140 Reserves 727 780 750 721 821 965 1121 1285 1474 (Contributions to reserve money growth) Net foreign assets 0.2 9.2 0.9 2.5 -14.3 6.1 3.2 5.9 5.7 Net domestic assets 16.4 -5.2 4.4 1.4 21.6 6.6 10.6 8.6 8.8 Of which : Net credit to central government -3.2 2.5 4.3 -1.4 -0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Reserve money (year-on-year percentage change) 16.6 4.0 5.3 3.9 7.3 12.7 13.7 14.5 14.5 Monetary survey (End of period; in billions of taka) Net foreign assets 2,359 2,546 2,616 2,466 2,103 2,273 2,374 2,583 2,817 Bangladesh Bank 2,122 2,330 2,351 2,412 2,048 2,216 2,314 2,520 2,751 Commercial banks 237 216 265 54 56 58 60 63 65 Net domestic assets 7,795 8,546 9,572 11,103 13,280 15,685 18,402 21,208 24,428 Domestic credit 8,842 10,131 11,378 13,303 15,700 18,347 21,330 24,430 27,971 Net credit to central government 1/ 909 863 1,039 2,082 3,146 4,254 5,460 6,514 7,721 Credit to other nonfinancial public sector 91 104 128 139 156 177 202 230 262 Credit to nonbank financial institutions 82 88 111 122 134 148 163 179 197 Credit to private sector 7,761 9,075 10,100 10,960 12,264 13,769 15,505 17,507 19,791 Other items, net -1,047 -1,585 -1,806 -2,200 -2,420 -2,662 -2,928 -3,221 -3,543 Broad money (M2) 10,154 11,092 12,188 13,569 15,383 17,959 20,776 23,791 27,245 (Year-on-year percent change) Net foreign assets 1.2 8.0 2.8 -5.8 -14.7 8.1 4.4 8.8 9.1 Net domestic assets 14.2 9.6 12.0 16.0 19.6 18.1 17.3 15.3 15.2 Domestic credit 6.8 14.6 12.3 16.9 18.0 16.9 16.3 14.5 14.5 Of which : Net credit to central government -35.5 -5.0 20.3 100.4 51.1 35.2 28.4 19.3 18.5 Credit to private sector 15.7 16.9 11.3 8.5 11.9 12.3 12.6 12.9 13.0 Broad money (M2) 10.9 9.2 9.9 11.3 13.4 16.7 15.7 14.5 14.5 Memorandum items: Required domestic cash reserves (in billions of taka) 512 524 536 689 784 921 1,070 1,227 1,407 Excess domestic cash reserves (in billions of taka) 215 256 214 32 37 43 50 58 66 Broad money multiplier 4.5 4.7 5.0 5.3 5.6 5.8 5.9 5.9 5.9 Broad money velocity 1.9 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.9 Sources: Bangladesh authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Includes special bonds issued to the commercial banks for the noncash issued to the state-owned securitization of past subsidy-related loans made to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation. Excludes government lending fund and net credit to autonomous and semi-autonomous government bodies. Excluded items are included in "Other items, net." 2/ Liabilities arising from banks' foreign currency clearing accounts at BB and nonbank deposits at BB are included in "Other items, net." INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 25 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Table 6. Bangladesh: Financial Soundness Indicators, 2009-18 (in percent) 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Capital adequacy Regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets 11.6 9.3 11.4 10.5 11.5 11.3 10.8 10.8 10.8 10.5 State-owned commercial banks 9.0 8.9 11.7 8.1 10.8 8.3 6.4 5.9 5.0 1.9 Private commercial banks 12.1 10.1 11.5 11.4 12.6 12.5 12.4 12.4 12.5 12.8 Foreign commercial banks 28.1 15.6 21.0 20.6 20.2 22.6 25.6 25.4 24.9 26 Asset quality Nonperforming loans to total loans 9.2 7.3 6.1 10.0 8.9 10.0 8.8 9.2 9.3 10.3 State-owned commercial banks 21.4 15.7 11.3 23.9 19.8 22.2 21.5 25.1 26.5 30.0 Private commercial banks 3.9 3.2 2.9 4.6 4.5 4.9 4.9 4.6 4.9 5.5 Foreign commercial banks 2.3 3.0 3.0 3.5 5.5 7.3 7.8 9.6 7.0 6.5 Loan provisions to total nonperforming loans 61.3 62.7 67.4 44.4 61.6 56.1 92.9 74.3 50.5 50.3 Loan provisions to total loans 5.6 4.6 4.1 4.4 5.5 5.6 8.2 6.8 4.7 5.2 Management Expenditure-Income Ratio 1/ 72.6 70.8 68.6 74.0 77.8 76.1 76.3 76.6 74.7 80.3 State-owned commercial banks 75.6 80.7 62.7 73.2 84.1 84.1 84.5 90.2 81.3 83.9 Private commercial banks 72.6 67.6 71.7 76.0 77.9 75.8 75.5 73.5 73.8 78.4 Foreign commercial banks 59.0 64.7 47.3 49.6 50.4 46.8 47.0 45.7 46.6 44.3 Earnings Return on equity (BB) 21.7 21.0 17.0 8.2 11.0 8.1 10.5 9.4 9.6 3.9 State-owned commercial banks 24.9 18.4 19.7 -11.9 10.9 -13.6 -1.5 -6.0 -17.2 -13.5 Private commercial banks 21.0 20.9 15.7 10.2 9.8 10.3 10.8 11.1 12.0 11.0 Foreign commercial banks 22.4 17.0 16.6 17.3 16.9 17.7 14.6 13.1 11.3 12.4 Return on assets (BB) 1.4 1.8 1.5 0.6 0.9 0.6 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.3 State-owned commercial banks 1.0 1.1 1.3 -0.6 0.6 -0.6 0.0 -0.2 0.2 -1.3 Private commercial banks 1.6 2.1 1.6 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.9 0.8 Foreign commercial banks 3.2 2.9 3.2 3.3 3.0 3.4 2.9 2.6 2.2 2.2 Liquidity Liquidity Ratio 1/ 20.6 23.0 25.4 27.1 32.5 32.7 26.5 24.9 19.9 20.3 State-owned commercial banks 25.1 27.2 31.3 29.2 44.3 42.0 41.4 40.0 30.4 31.7 Private commercial banks 18.2 21.5 23.5 26.3 28.0 28.2 19.7 17.8 14.8 21.5 Foreign commercial banks 31.8 32.1 34.1 37.5 46.2 56.9 51.8 48.2 43.8 46.8 Sources: Bangladesh Bank 1/ June 2018 26INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Table 7. Bangladesh: External Financing Requirements and Sources, FY2020-25 (in millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated) FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Financing Requirements 8522.0 13604.4 8403.2 9676.5 10446.7 11221.8 Current account deficit excluding grants 7124.3 11921.6 6682.5 7681.4 8417.6 9272.3 Public sector loan amortization 1280.0 1500.0 1550.0 1738.5 1713.5 1747.8 Interest and amortization payments on existing Fund loans 117.7 182.8 170.7 256.7 315.6 201.7 Financing Sources 6843.7 12404.0 8403.2 9676.5 10446.7 11221.8 Capital account balance 80.0 150.0 150.0 150.0 150.0 150.0 Net foreign direct investment 1700.0 2752.1 3030.3 3316.5 4083.5 4965.8 Porfolio inflows 50.0 275.2 303.0 331.7 408.4 496.6 Public sector grants 15.0 30.0 40.0 40.0 50.0 50.0 Public sector loan disbursements 5451.0 5322.3 5668.8 5657.0 6524.0 6542.3 Other capital flows (net) -2350.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Change in reserves (+ decrease) 1897.7 3874.4 -788.9 181.4 -769.2 -982.9 Financing Gap 1/ 1678.2 1200.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Finacing from IMF (RCF disbursement/RFI purchase) 728.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 World Bank 350.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 ADB 600.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other (unidentified) 0.0 1200.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Sources: data from authorities; and IMF staff projections. 1/ Of identified amounts some are pending approval and some are to be disbursed in 2020 after June. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 27 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL 28 Table 8. Bangladesh: Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Repayment based on existing credit (in millions of SDRs) 73.14 127.99 118.85 91.42 45.71 36.57 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Principal Charges and interest 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Repayment based on existing and prospective credit (in millions of SDRs) Total Principal 73.14 127.99 118.85 180.31 223.48 143.23 35.55 35.55 35.55 35.55 17.78 of which: Extended Credit Facility 73.14 127.99 118.85 91.42 45.71 36.57 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 of which: Rapid Credit Facility 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 17.78 35.55 35.55 35.55 35.55 17.78 of which: Emergency Assistance 0.00 0.00 0.00 88.88 177.77 88.88 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Charges and interest 3.35 3.74 3.74 3.66 2.25 0.46 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 of which: Extended Credit Facility 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 of which: Rapid Credit Facility 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 of which: Emergency Assistance 3.35 3.73 3.73 3.65 2.25 0.46 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Principal and Charges and interest 0.63 0.71 0.42 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.03 In percent of government revenue 0.40 0.61 0.47 In percent of exports of goods and services 0.26 0.46 0.37 0.52 0.59 0.35 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.07 0.03 In percent of GDP 0.03 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.07 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 Total Outstanding Fund obligations based on existing credit In millions of SDRs 420.54 292.55 173.70 82.28 36.57 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 In percent of IMF Quota 39.43 27.43 16.29 7.71 3.43 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Outstanding Fund obligations based on existing and prospective credit In millions of SDRs 953.84 825.85 707.00 526.70 303.22 159.99 124.44 88.88 53.33 17.78 0.00 In millions of USD 1,302.44 1,145.87 984.36 735.32 424.44 224.78 174.83 124.87 74.93 24.98 0.00 In percent of government revenue 5.01 3.82 2.68 1.79 0.95 0.46 0.33 0.22 0.12 0.04 0.00 In percent of exports of goods and services 3.24 2.87 2.12 1.48 0.79 0.39 0.28 0.19 0.10 0.03 0.00 In percent of GDP 0.41 0.33 0.26 0.18 0.09 0.05 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.00 In percent of IMF Quota 89.43 77.43 66.29 49.38 28.43 15.00 11.67 8.33 5.00 1.67 0.00 Memorandum items Nominal GDP (millions of USD) 318,955 344,009 378,784 414,564 453,724 496,583 542,984 592,612 646,777 704,573 767,534 Exports of goods and services (millions of USD) 40,257 39,951 46,389 49,845 53,564 57,566 61,867 66,490 71,458 76,797 82,535 Government revenue (millions of USD) 26,007 30,023 36,696 40,973 44,633 48,624 52,937 57,550 62,569 67,926 73,746 Gross international reserves (millions of USD) 30,652 26,778 27,567 27,385 28,155 29,137 31,152 33,889 37,792 43,078 49,933 IMF Quota (millions of SDR) 1,066.6 1,066.6 1,066.6 1,066.6 1,066.6 1,066.6 1,066.6 1,066.6 1,066.6 1,066.6 1,066.6 Source: IMF staff estimates and projections. BANGLADESH ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Appendix I. Letter of Intent May 20, 2020 Ms. Kristalina Georgieva Managing Director International Monetary Fund Washington, D.C. 20431 Dear Ms. Georgieva, The Bangladesh economy has undergone a major transformation over the past decade. Macroeconomic stability has been preserved, and Bangladesh is in a stronger position. This has led to higher reserves, lower public debt as a share of GDP, and lower underlying inflation. This change has also been spearheaded by the rapid expansion of the garment industry and inflow of remittances, the lifeline for many rural families, which have helped reduce poverty and raise employment in rural communities, particularly for women. The COVID-19 outbreak is having a significant adverse impact on the Bangladeshi economy and has resulted in an urgent balance of payments need. The outbreak will result in a major disruption of two main sources of external financing, exports of Ready-Made Garments (RMG) and remittance inflows in FY20 and FY21. In FY19, these two sources generated about USD 50 billion (about 17 percent of GDP) of foreign receipts. In addition, policy responses implemented to prevent the domestic spread of the pandemic, including the shutdown of major cities, will also adversely affect domestic economic activity and reduce growth. Current estimates point to an external financing gap of about USD 2.9 billion or 0.9 percent of GDP, and a fiscal financing gap of similar size is also projected to emerge. This estimate is subject to downside risks should a more adverse impact from COVID-19 materialize. In this regard, financing from the IMF and other multilateral lenders will be critical early on to control the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its adverse economic impact. As a result of the outbreak, the current account deficit is expected to expand to around 2.2 percent of GDP in FY20. The RMG sector accounts for more than eighty percent of the country's exports, and the industry has been hard hit by the cancellation or postponement of several billion US dollars in orders from major retailers in importing countries. Exports are projected to decline by about 18 percent in FY20. At the same time, many migrant workers are based in Gulf countries that are affected by the abrupt decline in oil prices, and remittances have started to decline. In March, remittances fell by about 11 percent y/y, following 20 percent growth in the first 8 months of FY20. In April, remittances declined further by around 25 percent y/y. Overall in FY20, remittances are projected to grow by 1.4 percent. The current account deficit is projected to expand further to around 3½ percent in FY21 as remittances are expected to further decline and as export growth remains weak while imports start to increase. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 29 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH In addition to its impact on the balance of payments, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have significant adverse impacts on economic growth and fiscal revenues. In FY20, growth is projected to decline by about half, compared to about 8 percent in FY19. The fiscal position is projected to weaken substantially as well. Before the outbreak, we have been pursuing a policy of keeping the deficits at or below 5 percent of GDP, and the public debt-to-GDP ratio has been relatively stable at around 35 percent. In FY20, we launched a reformed VAT which is expected to boost revenue collection in the medium term. However, with the COVID-19 outbreak, the fiscal situation is expected to weaken. The disruption of economic activity is expected to weaken tax revenues, which in combination with COVID-19 related spending, is expected to further increase the deficit to over 6 percent of GDP. Most of this deficit (close to 4 percent of GDP) is expected to be financed by domestic banks. Bank lending to the government has already increased sharply before the COVID- 19 outbreak as the issuance of national savings certificates (NSC), a major source of financing in previous years, has been reduced in order to reform the system. This high demand for bank borrowing could complicate banks' ability to play the envisaged role in supporting the economy (see below), particularly in case of deposit outflows and reduced liquidity. The use of RCF/RFI funds to finance part of the temporary increased budget deficit would mitigate this risk and free bank credit to support the economy. The government has responded actively to contain and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and declared a stimulus package of Tk 991.09 billion. To contain the outbreak, the government declared a general holiday from March 26th to April 4th, which has been extended until May 30th: government offices, private offices, and courts were closed, commercial banks operated shorter hours and individuals have been requested to stay home except to collect daily necessities and emergency supplies. To mitigate the impact on the economy and the population, a series of fiscal, monetary and regulatory measures have been put in place. At end-March, the Ministry of Finance issued a revised budget for FY20 that includes additional resources to fund the Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, including compensation and honoraria to the front line health workers exposed to the pandemic while on duty, purchase of medical and surgical requisites (MS&R), as well as covering quarantine expenditures for medical institutes. It also expanded existing transfer programs that benefit the poor. Increased allocation has been made to the Open Market Sale (OMS) program to facilitate the purchase of rice at one-third of the market price. The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has distributed more than 325,000 Metric tons of food at the district level and has a plan to provide food support to 5 million more families through ration cards under the Food-Friendly Program during FY20. The government also intends to increase allowances for the elderly, widows and financially insolvent disabled persons, provide housing for the homeless, and develop cash transfer programs to reach the urban poor. In addition, we have announced a Tk 50 billion stimulus package for exporting industries to pay worker salaries. These funds will be channeled by Bangladesh Bank (BB) through commercial banks. The scheme is expected to benefit close to 4 million workers for a three-month period. The Ministry of Finance will also subsidize interest payments on up to Tk 500 billion in working capital loans by scheduled banks to businesses. In addition, an agricultural subsidy of Tk 107 billion, including for seeds, fertilizer, innovation, 30INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH mechanization and irrigation, is to be included in the FY20/21 Budget. The National Board of Revenue has suspended duties and taxes on imports of medical supplies, including protective equipment and test kits. The government has approached international financial institutions seeking immediate needs for health sector and budget support, and similar requests have been addressed to bilateral development partners. On its part, BB's main priority has been to ensure adequate liquidity in the financial system so that banks and other financial institutions can provide the necessary support to the economy. The measures implemented thus far include: Reduction in the repo rate in two steps from 6 percent to 5.25 percent.

Reduction of the cash reserve requirement (CRR) in two steps from 5 percent to 3.5 percent (daily-basis) and from 5.5 percent to 4 percent (bi-weekly basis).

(daily-basis) and from 5.5 percent to 4 percent (bi-weekly basis). To support their operations and provide liquidity, BB expanded a repo facility to purchase treasury bonds and bills at the market rate from banks and nonbank financial institutions after these institutions meet the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR).

BB's Export Development Fund was raised to USD 5 billion from USD 3.5 billion, with the interest rate now fixed at 2 percent.

BB has also taken measures to relieve late fees for credit cards, extend tenures of trade instruments, and ensure access to financial services.

BB has also relaxed foreign exchange regulations for trade and some specific non-trade transactions and provided liquidity to foreign exchange markets by selling USD. With the support of BB, the banking sector is expected to play an important role in channeling assistance to the economy. While banks will bear credit risks of these activities and are expected to use their own capital for the majority of the funding, they will be receiving some limited financial support. Specifically, banks will: Provide 2-year loans with 6 months grace period up to Tk 50 billion (financed by the budget and channeled to banks by BB at zero interest rate) with a 2 percent one-time service charge to finance salaries and allowances for workers in export industries.

2-year loans with 6 months grace period up to Tk 50 billion (financed by the budget and channeled to banks by BB at zero interest rate) with a 2 percent one-time service charge to finance salaries and allowances for workers in export industries. Provide Tk 300 billion loans to existing clients in industry and services to finance working capital using their own capital, at an interest rate of 9 percent with the government providing a subsidy to banks for 4.5 percent. BB has launched a refinance scheme (revolving) of Tk150 billion to ensure available liquidity for these loans.

Provide Tk 200 billion loans to SMEs and cottage industry to finance working capital using their own capital, at interest rate 9 percent with government providing subsidy to banks for 5 percent. BB has launched a revolving refinance scheme of Tk 100 billion to facilitate these loans. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 31 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Lend from the two refinancing schemes provided by BB: Tk 50 billion Pre-shipment Credit Refinance Scheme and Tk 50 billion Special Incentive Re-financing Scheme for the agricultural sector. Banks will borrow from the schemes at 3 percent (1 percent) and lend at 6 percent

(4 percent).

Pre-shipment Credit Refinance Scheme and Tk 50 billion Special Incentive Re-financing Scheme for the agricultural sector. Banks will borrow from the schemes at 3 percent (1 percent) and lend at 6 percent (4 percent). Lend from BB's newly launched refinance scheme of Tk 30 billion for COVID-19 affected low- income professionals, farmers, and marginal/micro businessmen. BB will charge banks interest of 1 percent, and banks will charge micro-finance institutions (MFIs) 3.5 percent interest. At the client level, MFIs will charge a maximum interest rate of 9 percent. Following the emergency response to the crisis and stabilization of the economy, we intend to re-focus on addressing banking sector problems, including nonperforming loans and poor performance of SOCBs. Before the Covid-19 outbreak, we have already started amending several laws to enforce more banking sector discipline. Looking ahead, we are committed to address the issues as a matter of priority by ensuring effective banking sector supervision, strengthening corporate governance of commercial banks, and improving the financial performance of SOCBs. At the same time, following the temporary widening as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are committed to bring the fiscal deficit gradually back to 5 percent of GDP while ensuring smooth recovery of economy. We recognize that restoring fiscal discipline and debt sustainability, while allowing the government to provide the necessary public services and investment, will require an improvement in revenue performance. With the ongoing Fund technical assistance, we are determined to strengthen tax administration, reduce tax exemptions, broaden the tax base, and strengthen tax compliance. Against this background, the Government of Bangladesh requests emergency financing from the IMF in the equivalent of SDR 533.3 million (about USD 728 million), equivalent to 50 percent of quota with a 1:2 ratio under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) with percent of quota, SDR 177.77 million, from PRGT resources and 33.33 percent of quota, SDR million, from GRA resources. The IMF assistance will help meet the urgent foreign exchange needs stemming from the disruptions to remittances and RMG exports as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the near-term pressure on balance of payments and on the budget. The Fund's assistance is also expected to catalyze additional financial assistance in the form of grants and concessional loans from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and bilateral partners. Bangladesh commits to undergo a safeguard assessment, provide Fund staff with access to its central bank's most recently completed external audit reports, and authorize its external auditors to hold discussions with Fund staff. The Ministry of Finance and BB are finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding on their respective roles and responsibilities for servicing financial obligations to the Fund. We are committed to ensuring that crisis resources are used transparently and effectively. Toward that end, we will ensure that applicants for COVID-19 related contracts provide their beneficial ownership information to the government and that this information is appropriately recorded and made available to audit authorities and will publish online (i) an audit of COVID-19 32INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH related expenditures and other government subsidized programs by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General within 12 months and (ii) crisis-related public procurement contracts and related documents, including the names of the companies awarded the contract and ex-post validation of delivery. We will seek to adopt reforms to allow publication of beneficial ownership information of companies awarded public procurement contracts as soon as feasible. affirms that it will support the recovery efforts, in its capacity as the counterparty for Fund lending to Bangladesh. The resources provided under the RCF/RFI will be lent to the Treasury. BB will make all efforts to avoid monetary financing of government credit operations. The Government does not intend to introduce measures or policies that would exacerbate balance of payments difficulties, including not to introduce or intensify exchange and trade restrictions that would compound these difficulties. We authorize the Fund to publish this Letter of Intent and the staff report for the request for disbursement under the RCF/RFI. Sincerely yours, /s/ /s/ Mr. A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal Mr. Fazle Kabir Minister of Finance of Bangladesh Governor of Central Bank of Bangladesh INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 33 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT May 21, 2020 FACILITY AND PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-DEBT SUSTAINABILITY ANALYSIS1 Approved By Prepared by Anne-MarieGulde-Wolf and Kevin Fletcher International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Marcello Estevão (IDA) International Development Association Bangladesh: Joint Fund-Bank Debt Sustainability Analysis1 Risk of external debt distress Low2 Overall risk of debt distress Low Granularity in the risk rating Tool not applicable Application of judgement No Macroeconomic projections Growth is projected at 3.8 percent in FY20 compared with a pre-pandemic projection above 7 percent. The current account deficit (CAD) is projected at 2.2 percent compared to around 1 percent before the pandemic. The CAD deterioration is due to lower exports, as ready-made garment (RMG) orders are being cancelled into the summer, and remittances decline, as workers are being asked to return to Bangladesh and as economic activity declines in their destination economies. COVID-19 will also impact FY21 through the same channels with growth projected at 1 This joint World Bank/IMF Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) has been prepared in the context of the 2020 request for emergency financing from the Fund. The macroeconomic framework underlying this DSA update is the same as that included in the staff report of the 2020 RFI/RCF request which reflects recent global and domestic developments. The current macroeconomic framework reflects currently available information. However, updates with respect to the economic impact and policy response to the COVID-19 crisis are rapidly evolving and risks are heavily tilted to the downside. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Bangladesh: Joint Fund-Bank Debt Sustainability Analysis (concluded) percent (compared to 7.3 percent pre-pandemic) and the CAD projected at 3.5 percent (compared to percent pre-pandemic).The fiscal deficit is projected to worsen to around 6.3 percent of GDP in FY20 due to lower revenues and higher expenditure as the government increases expenditures in an effort to counter the negative economic impact from COVID-19. Financing strategy The COVID-19 shock is projected to disrupt the execution of externally financed projects in FY20 but external PPG debt-to-GDP ratios over the long run are broadly similar to the last DSA. Domestic financing is projected to remain an important source of deficit financing as in the past and as assumed in the last DSA. Financing-gap-filling funds from the IMF, World Bank, ADB, and other unidentified sources are included in this DSA.3 Unidentified funds are assumed to be semi- concessional with a grant element around 14 percent. Realism tools flagged No Debt coverage includes debt guaranteed by the government. The composite indicator for Bangladesh is 3.06 based on the October 2019 WEO and suggests a strong debt-carrying capacity. The authorities do not plan to apply for the Debt Service Suspension Initiative supported by the G20 and Paris Club at this time. The initiative provides a time-bound suspension of official bilateral debt service payments to IDA-eligible and least developed countries. Bangladesh remains at a low risk of external and a low overall risk of debt distress. This assessment stands despite the economic shock caused by COVID-19. External debt indicators are below their thresholds and the public debt level is below the benchmark under the baseline and stress test scenarios. Risks to the baseline are tilted downward. Under the baseline, the impact from COVID-19 is concentrated in Q4 of FY202 and Q1 of FY21 with some recovery in Q2 of FY21 and growth gradually resumes thereafter though output remains below pre-pandemic projections. Should the impact from COVID-19 be more protracted, debt indicators will worsen but are expected to remain below thresholds. Future infrastructure projects will be financed with external debt, but favorable debt dynamics in the medium-term keep PPG external debt stable. The authorities should continue to increase tax revenues and seek concessional financing to the extent possible. Staff commend recent reforms to the sale of National Savings Certificates (NSCs) and advise further reform to pricing so that the domestic debt market has more space to develop. 2 The fiscal year begins in July and ends in June. The years in tables and charts refer to fiscal years. 2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Figure 1. Bangladesh: Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2020−2030 60 PV of debt-to GDP ratio 300 PV of debt-to-exports ratio 50 40 30 20 10 0 Most extreme shock: Non-debt flows -10 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 25 Debt service-to-exports ratio 20 15 10 5 Most extreme shock: Exports 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Baseline Historical scenario 250 200 150 100 50 0 Most extreme shock: Exports -50 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 25 Debt service-to-revenue ratio 20 15 10 5 Most extreme shock: One-time depreciation 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Most extreme shock 1/ Threshold Customization of Default Settings Borrowing assumptions on additional financing needs resulting from the stress tests* Size Interactions Default User defined Shares of marginal debt No No External PPG MLT debt 100% Tailored Stress Terms of marginal debt Combined CL No Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD 2.9% 2.9% Natural disaster No No USD Discount rate 5.0% 5.0% Commodity price n.a. n.a. Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 19 19 Market financing n.a. n.a. Avg. grace period 5 5 Note: "Yes" indicates any change to the size or interactions of * Note: All the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests are the default settings for the stress tests. "n.a." indicates that the assumed to be covered by PPG external MLT debt in the external DSA. Default terms of marginal stress test does not apply. debt are based on baseline 10-year projections. Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Figure 2. Bangladesh: Indicators of Public Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2020−2030 80 PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio 70 60 50 40 30 20 Most extreme shock: Natural disaster 10 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 600 PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio 160 Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio 500 140 120 400 100 300 80 200 60 40 100 Most extreme shock: Natural disaster 20 Most extreme shock: Natural disaster 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Baseline Most extreme shock 1/ TOTAL public debt benchmark Historical scenario Borrowing assumptions on additional financing needs resulting from the stress Default User defined tests* Shares of marginal debt External PPG medium and long-term 13% 13% Domestic medium and long-term 59% 59% Domestic short-term 28% 28% Terms of marginal debt External MLT debt Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD 2.9% 2.9% Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 19 19 Avg. grace period 5 5 Domestic MLT debt Avg. real interest rate on new borrowing 3.8% 3.8% Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 3 3 Avg. grace period 1 1 Domestic short-term debt Avg. real interest rate 1.4% 1.4% Note: The public DSA allows for domestic financing to cover the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests in the public DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections. Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented. 4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Figure 3. Bangladesh: Drivers of Debt Dynamics - Baseline Scenario External debt Gross Nominal PPG External Debt (in percent of GDP; DSA vintages) Current DSA Debt-creating flows (percent of GDP) 20 Unexpected Changes in Debt 1/ (past 5 years, percent of GDP) 80 Previous DSA proj. 70 DSA-2014 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Residual Price and 10 exchange rate Real GDP 0 growth Nominal interest rate -10 Current account + FDI -20 Change in PPG debt 3/ 5-year5-year historical projected change change 20 Interquartile 15 range (25-75) 10 Change in PPG debt 3/ 5 0 Median -5 -10 Contribution of Distribution across LICs 2/ unexpected Public debt Gross Nominal Public Debt (in percent of GDP; DSA vintages) Debt-creating flows (percent of GDP) Unexpected Changes in Debt 1/ (past 5 years, percent of GDP) Current DSA proj. Previous DSA 80 DSA-2014 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Residual 20 Other debt 10 creating flows Real Exchange rate depreciation 0 Real GDP growth Real interest -10 rate Primary deficit -20 Change in debt 5-year5-year historical projected change change 20 Interquartile 15 range (25-75) 10 5 Change in debt 0 -5 Median Contribution of Distribution across LICs 2/ -10 unexpected 1/ Difference between anticipated and actual contributions on debt ratios. 2/ Distribution across LICs for which LIC DSAs were produced. 3/ Given the relatively low private external debt for average low-income countries, a ppt change in PPG external debt should be largely explained by the drivers of the external debt dynamics equation. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH Figure 4. Bangladesh: Realism Tools 3-Year Adjustment in Primary Balance (Percentage points of GDP) 14 Distribution 1/ 12 Projected 3-yr adjustment 3-year PB adjustment greater 10 than 2.5 percentage points of GDP in approx. top quartile 8 6 4 2 0 more -4.5 -4.0 -3.5 -3.0 -2.5-2.0-1.5-1.0-0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 5.5 6.0 6.5 7.0 7.5 8.0 Fiscal Adjustment and Possible Growth Paths 1/ 10 1 9 8 GDP 7 0 of In percent 6 percentage points 5 4 3 -1 In 2 1 0 -2 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Baseline Multiplier = 0.2 Multiplier = 0.4 Multiplier = 0.6 Multiplier = 0.8 1/ Data cover Fund-supported programs for LICs (excluding emergency financing) approved since 1990. The size of 3-year adjustment from program inception is found on the horizontal axis; the percent of sample is found on the vertical axis. Public and Private Investment Rates (percent of GDP) 32 30 28 26 24 22 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 2024 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2025 Gov. Invest. - Prev. DSA Gov. Invest. - Curr. DSA Priv. Invest. - Prev. DSA Priv. Invest. - Curr. DSA 1/ Bars refer to annual projected fiscal adjustment (right-hand side scale) and lines show possible real GDP growth paths under different fiscal multipliers (left-hand side scale). Contribution to Real GDP growth (percent, 5-year average) 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Historical Projected (Prev. DSA) Projected (Curr. DSA) Contribution of other factors Contribution of government capital 6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution 7 FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL Table 1. Bangladesh: External Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2017−2040 1/ (In percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) Actual Projections Average 8/ 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2030 2040 Historical Projections External debt (nominal) 1/ 18.0 20.0 18.5 18.7 18.3 16.2 15.6 15.2 14.8 14.1 16.5 18.7 15.4 Definition of external/domestic debt Currency-based of which: public and publicly guaranteed (PPG) 13.7 14.9 14.9 16.0 15.8 15.3 14.7 14.4 14.0 13.6 16.3 15.9 14.4 Is there a material difference between the No Change in external debt -0.5 2.0 -1.4 0.2 -0.5 -2.1 -0.6 -0.4 -0.4 0.0 0.0 two criteria? Identified net debt-creating flows -2.2 1.2 -1.0 1.0 1.7 -0.4 0.0 -0.1 -0.2 -0.5 1.5 -2.9 0.0 Non-interest current account deficit -0.1 2.8 1.1 1.7 2.9 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.6 4.5 -0.5 1.6 Deficit in balance of goods and services 5.1 8.2 6.3 7.0 7.5 5.4 5.3 5.1 4.9 4.2 5.7 6.8 5.2 Exports 15.1 14.9 15.4 12.6 11.6 12.2 12.0 11.8 11.6 10.8 11.4 Debt Accumulation Imports 20.2 23.1 21.8 19.6 19.1 17.7 17.3 16.9 16.5 15.0 17.0 1.8 30 Net current transfers (negative = inflow) -5.3 -5.6 -5.6 -5.4 -4.6 -4.3 -4.0 -3.9 -3.7 -3.1 -1.6 -8.0 -3.9 of which: official 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.2 1.6 25 Other current account flows (negative = net inflow) 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.4 Net FDI (negative = inflow) -0.7 -0.7 -0.9 -0.5 -0.8 -0.8 -0.8 -0.9 -1.0 -1.5 -2.5 -0.8 -1.0 Endogenous debt dynamics 2/ -1.5 -0.9 -1.2 -0.1 -0.5 -0.9 -0.7 -0.7 -0.6 -0.5 -0.5 1.2 20 Contribution from nominal interest rate 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.5 1.0 Contribution from real GDP growth -1.2 -1.3 -1.5 -0.7 -1.0 -1.3 -1.1 -1.0 -1.0 -0.9 -1.0 15 Contribution from price and exchange rate changes -0.9 -0.3 -0.4 … … … … … … … … 0.8 Residual 3/ 1.7 0.8 -0.4 -0.8 -2.1 -1.7 -0.6 -0.3 -0.3 0.5 -1.5 2.5 -0.4 0.6 10 of which: exceptional financing 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Sustainability indicators 0.4 5 0.2 PV of PPG external debt-to-GDP ratio ... ... 10.7 11.7 11.6 11.3 11.0 10.8 10.7 10.6 13.9 PV of PPG external debt-to-exports ratio ... ... 69.5 92.7 99.9 92.2 91.5 91.9 92.2 98.8 122.8 0.0 0 PPG debt service-to-exports ratio 4.4 5.1 5.3 7.7 8.0 7.2 7.2 6.9 6.6 7.6 10.0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 PPG debt service-to-revenue ratio 6.5 7.9 8.4 11.9 10.7 9.2 8.8 8.3 7.8 8.6 11.5 Gross external financing need (Million of U.S. dollars) 9043.8 18626.3 17297.3 16506.2 17600.9 12158.9 7997.3 7992.6 7698.1 8371.8 57151.8 Debt Accumulation Key macroeconomic assumptions Grant-equivalent financing (% of GDP) Grant element of new borrowing (% right scale) Real GDP growth (in percent) 7.3 7.9 8.2 3.8 5.7 8.0 7.3 7.3 7.3 6.8 6.5 6.8 6.7 GDP deflator in US dollar terms (change in percent) 5.1 1.7 2.1 1.6 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.6 4.4 2.0 External debt (nominal) 1/ Effective interest rate (percent) 4/ 3.6 4.4 3.5 3.1 3.1 2.2 2.4 2.4 2.8 2.8 3.2 2.3 2.9 Growth of exports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent) 1.8 8.5 14.5 -13.9 -0.8 16.1 7.5 7.5 7.5 7.5 9.7 10.7 5.6 20 of which: Private Growth of imports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent) 9.3 25.4 4.3 -5.0 4.8 2.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 12.0 11.4 5.3 Grant element of new public sector borrowing (in percent) ... ... ... 24.2 25.7 25.4 24.5 22.9 21.8 19.7 17.9 ... 22.5 18 Government revenues (excluding grants, in percent of GDP) 10.2 9.6 9.7 8.2 8.7 9.7 9.9 9.8 9.8 9.6 9.9 10.1 9.5 16 Aid flows (in Million of US dollars) 5/ 3358.0 6092.7 5977.0 1556.3 1571.3 1581.3 1581.3 1591.3 1591.3 1595.3 1607.3 Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of GDP) 6/ ... ... ... 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 ... 0.4 14 Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of external financing) 6/ ... ... ... 24.4 26.1 26.0 25.0 23.4 22.4 20.1 18.0 ... 22.9 12 Nominal GDP (Million of US dollars) 249,695 274,006 302,524 318,955 344,009 378,784 414,564 453,724 496,583 767,534 1,767,004 10 Nominal dollar GDP growth 12.8 9.7 10.4 5.4 7.9 10.1 9.4 9.4 9.4 8.9 9.3 11.5 8.8 Memorandum items: 8 6 PV of external debt 7/ ... ... 14.4 14.4 14.1 12.3 11.9 11.7 11.4 11.1 14.1 4 In percent of exports ... ... 93.1 114.2 121.6 100.1 98.8 98.7 98.5 103.2 124.6 2 Total external debt service-to-exports ratio 24.7 29.2 32.4 31.3 25.8 21.5 10.4 9.9 9.3 9.6 10.7 PV of PPG external debt (in Million of US dollars) 32457.2 37307.4 39923.9 42786.2 45609.9 49221.0 53059.3 81566.2 246348.2 0 (PVt-PVt-1)/GDPt-1 (in percent) 1.6 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.9 0.8 1.1 1.7 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Non-interest current account deficit that stabilizes debt ratio 0.5 0.8 2.5 1.5 3.4 3.4 2.1 1.9 1.9 1.5 4.5 Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Includes both public and private sector external debt. 2/ Derived as [r - g - ρ(1+g)]/(1+g+ρ+gρ) times previous period debt ratio, with r = nominal interest rate; g = real GDP growth rate, and ρ = growth rate of GDP deflator in U.S. dollar terms. 3/ Includes exceptional financing (i.e., changes in arrears and debt relief); changes in gross foreign assets; and valuation adjustments. For projections also includes contribution from price and exchange rate changes. 4/ Current-yearinterest payments divided by previous period debt stock. 5/ Defined as grants, concessional loans, and debt relief. 6/ Grant-equivalent financing includes grants provided directly to the government and through new borrowing (difference between the face value and the PV of new debt). 7/ Assumes that PV of private sector debt is equivalent to its face value. 8/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution BANGLADESH FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL 8 Table 2. Bangladesh: Public Sector Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2017−2040 (In percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) Actual Projections Average 6/ 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2030 2040 Historical Projections Public sector debt 1/ 33.4 34.6 35.9 39.1 40.7 41.1 41.1 40.7 40.3 41.1 43.5 35.0 40.5 Definition of external/domestic Currency-based of which: external debt 13.7 14.9 14.9 16.0 15.8 15.3 14.7 14.4 14.0 13.6 16.3 15.9 14.4 debt of which: local-currency denominated Change in public sector debt 0.0 1.2 1.3 3.2 1.6 0.4 0.0 -0.5 -0.3 0.4 -0.4 Is there a material difference No Identified debt-creating flows -0.2 1.3 1.1 3.0 1.7 0.4 0.0 -0.4 -0.3 0.4 0.0 -0.1 0.5 between the two criteria? Primary deficit 1.6 2.8 3.2 4.4 3.7 3.1 2.6 1.9 1.9 2.3 1.8 1.8 2.6 Revenue and grants 10.2 9.7 9.7 8.2 8.7 9.7 9.9 9.8 9.8 9.6 9.9 10.2 9.5 Public sector debt 1/ of which: grants 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Primary (noninterest) expenditure 11.8 12.4 12.9 12.5 12.5 12.8 12.5 11.8 11.7 11.9 11.6 12.0 12.1 of which: local-currency denominated Automatic debt dynamics -1.9 -1.5 -2.1 -1.3 -2.1 -2.7 -2.5 -2.3 -2.2 -1.9 -1.7 Contribution from interest rate/growth differential -1.6 -1.6 -2.1 -1.3 -2.1 -2.7 -2.5 -2.3 -2.2 -1.9 -1.7 of which: foreign-currency denominated of which: contribution from average real interest rate 0.7 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.6 0.7 1.0 of which: contribution from real GDP growth -2.3 -2.4 -2.6 -1.3 -2.1 -3.0 -2.8 -2.8 -2.8 -2.6 -2.7 45 Contribution from real exchange rate depreciation -0.2 0.1 0.0 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 40 Other identified debt-creating flows 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 35 Privatization receipts (negative) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 30 Recognition of contingent liabilities (e.g., bank recapitalization) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25 Debt relief (HIPC and other) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 20 Other debt creating or reducing flow (please specify) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 15 Residual 0.3 -0.1 0.2 0.2 -0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.4 -0.2 0.0 10 Sustainability indicators 5 0 PV of public debt-to-GDP ratio 2/ ... ... 31.9 35.0 36.7 37.4 37.6 37.3 37.2 38.4 41.1 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 PV of public debt-to-revenue and grants ratio … … 327.7 428.6 420.2 385.2 380.0 379.2 379.6 399.3 416.9 Debt service-to-revenue and grants ratio 3/ 57.8 50.1 54.6 74.3 87.9 93.9 98.5 101.3 107.3 116.8 110.3 Gross financing need 4/ 8.2 8.0 9.0 10.4 11.4 12.2 12.3 11.9 12.4 13.6 12.6 Key macroeconomic and fiscal assumptions Real GDP growth (in percent) 7.3 7.9 8.2 3.8 5.7 8.0 7.3 7.3 7.3 6.8 6.5 6.8 6.7 Average nominal interest rate on external debt (in percent) 1.3 1.8 2.1 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.4 2.6 3.2 1.3 2.4 Average real interest rate on domestic debt (in percent) 3.9 4.9 2.8 -0.4 0.1 1.3 1.1 1.8 2.1 2.5 3.0 4.3 1.6 Real exchange rate depreciation (in percent, + indicates depreciation) -1.8 0.5 -0.1 … ... ... ... ... ... ... ... -2.4 ... Inflation rate (GDP deflator, in percent) 6.3 5.6 4.5 5.2 5.6 5.5 6.2 6.2 6.2 6.7 7.0 6.5 6.1 Growth of real primary spending (deflated by GDP deflator, in percent) 10.1 13.4 12.5 0.4 5.4 10.7 4.6 1.5 6.3 8.3 6.2 9.2 6.0 Primary deficit that stabilizes the debt-to-GDP ratio 5/ 1.6 1.6 1.9 1.1