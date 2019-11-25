Bank Branch Closings Weigh on Rural Communities, Fed Finds

By Yuka Hayashi

WASHINGTON -- A majority U.S. counties lost bank branches in recent years, and rural communities with poorer residents or large minority populations have been particularly hard hit, according to new Federal Reserve research.

A little more than half -- 51% -- of the 3,114 counties in the U.S. saw net declines in the number of bank branches between 2012 and 2017, said the report released Monday, a result of industry consolidation in the wake of the financial crisis.

A total of 794 rural counties lost a combined 1,553 bank branches over the five-year period, representing a decline of 14% in the number of institutions. The drop was much greater than the 9% drop in the country's 802 urban communities that also saw a decline.

The trend could have broad implications for affected communities, many of which are already struggling economically.

"Some consumer segments appear to have been left without sufficient, convenient, and low-cost access to the financial services they need to manage their financial lives," the Fed researchers wrote. They added that the groups most affected, at least in rural communities, appear to be seniors, small-business owners and those lacking reliable transportation.

The closing of local banks could mean for some communities the loss of a source of financial advice and civic leadership, the authors said.

The impact could be particularly significant for small businesses, which could face reduced access to credit needed to maintain and expand their operations, the authors wrote. The Fed researchers pointed out that loan interest rates increase as the distance between a business and the local branch of its lender grows -- a potential reason why most small businesses borrow from institutions with a local presence.

While a growing share of consumers are adopting online and mobile banking to meet their basic banking needs such as transferring money and checking balances, the shift is much slower for some groups of consumers, particularly those who are older, have lower incomes or live in rural areas.

The Fed researchers urged policy makers, banks and other experts to come together to identify potential partnerships and shape strategies and policies to strengthen access to financial services in deeply affected communities.

"Access to a robust suite of financial services is critical for families and businesses so they can successfully manage their financial lives, and build a cushion of wealth that can provide stability and support economic opportunity and mobility over the long term," the researchers said.

Much of the information for the report was gathered at listening sessions hosted by regional Fed banks across the country between July 2018 and January 2019.

