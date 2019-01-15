Log in
Bank Director : Launches FinXTech Connect - ICBA Makes New Online Platform Available To Their Members

01/15/2019 | 10:01am EST

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Director, the leading information resource for leadership and board members of financial institutions nationwide, today launched its online platform, FinXTech Connect, in an effort to make it easier for U.S. banks to uncover proven technology partners and solutions.

Built specifically for banks, FinXTech Connect is a curated, online directory of technology companies that are strategically partnering with financial institutions. In beta for the past year, Bank Director's team canvassed bank executives on their experiences with qualified technology companies to develop a platform that has been identified by Bank Director as "bank-friendly," with a proven history of financial performance and an existing roster of bank clients. Solutions include lending platforms, payment processing applications, security, data analytics and more.

"It has always been our core focus at Bank Director to educate senior leaders and members of the board of financial institutions nationwide, and we believe FinXTech Connect is a unique product given that Bank Director's editorial team hand selected and vetted every technology company and solution to ensure they have a proven track record of working with financial institutions. This in turn allows banks to easily identify qualified partners to grow market share and gain efficiencies through new innovations," says Mika Moser, President of Bank Director.

The FinXTech Connect platform has a community bank focus resulting from the partnership with the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).

"The ICBA ThinkTECH Network is a one-stop shop for community bankers looking for vetted community bank-friendly fintech companies," ICBA Services Network Chief Operating Officer Kevin Tweddle said.  "By providing community banks with a straightforward tool for uncovering new innovation partners, our goal is to provide more opportunities for community bank and fintech partnerships in 2019 and beyond.  We're looking forward to rolling out this exciting new tool for all of our members."

FinXTech Connect includes the following features:

  • Guided search function to allow banks to easily find solutions
  • In-depth written profiles on fintech companies working with U.S. banks
  • Access to key technology leaders and contact information
  • Product features, pricing models and core processor capabilities
  • A sample client list and testimonials from financial institutions
  • Ability for bank users to save company profiles for future reference

For banks looking to engage in this new online platform, please contact Bank Director's client relationship manager Amanda Wages at awages@bankdirector.com.  For technology companies who would like to be interviewed and considered for FinXTech Connect, please contact Amber Buker, director of FinXTech, at abuker@bankdirector.com.

About FinXTech
Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation.  FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together - through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit www.FinXTech.com.

About Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA)
The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With more than 52,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ more than 760,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in five U.S. counties. Holding more than $4.9 trillion in assets, $3.9 trillion in deposits, and $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA's website at www.icba.org

For more information, please contact Bank Director's Chief Marketing Officer, Michelle King at mking@bankdirector.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-director-launches-finxtech-connect--icba-makes-new-online-platform-available-to-their-members-300778084.html

SOURCE Bank Director


© PRNewswire 2019
