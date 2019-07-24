Bank First National : Corporation announces board changes

MARY-KAY

P.O. Box 10, Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact:

Deb Weyker, Vice President Marketing Phone: (920) 652-3274 dweyker@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bank First Corporation announces board changes

MANITOWOC, Wis, July 24, 2019 -- Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer and President of Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC), announces changes to its board of directors.

Effective August 1, 2019, Robert Wagner will be retiring from the board. Wagner had been a Director of the Corporation and the Bank since 2017, where he most recently served on the Audit Committee, Executive Committee, and Governance & Nominating Committee. Mr. Wagner served on the board of directors of Waupaca

Bancorporation from 2012 to 2017. Mr. Wagner formerly served as President of Weyauwega Milk Products and Chairman of the Board of Trega Foods, a leading cheese maker whose primary products include cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, and dairy ingredients.

"We thank Robert for his commitment to our shareholders, employees, and customers," said Molepske. "His expertise has helped guide the bank through the Waupaca Bancorporation acquisition in 2017 and further develop our brand into our western markets."

Effective August 1, 2019, Mary-Kay Bourbulas will join the board of directors of the Corporation and the Bank. Ms. Bourbulas previously served on the board of directors of Partnership Community Bancshares, Inc. since 2013. She is co-owner, founder and manager of Handen Distillery, an award-winninggrain-to-bottle craft distillery located in historic Cedarburg. Prior to Handen Distillery, she worked as an asset-basedwork-out consultant at Creekhouse Consulting, where she provided evaluations of secured assets and distressed loans. She also served as a

municipal portfolio manager at Strong Capital Management, and established the firm's municipal division. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Northwestern