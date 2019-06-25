Bank First National : Matt Bookter joins the Bank First team, Glenn Curran and Eli Steimle receive promotions

Glenn Curran has been promoted to SVP Market Manager for the bank's Oshkosh area market. Curran joined the bank in 2018 and has over 18 years of business banking experience. Curran earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Marketing from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh. Active in the community, Curran serves as President and Founding Member of the Battle on Bago Foundation, an organization focused on supporting area youth and conservation efforts. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club. In his

development of the bank's Green Bay market. Bookter earned his Bachelor's degree in Business and Communication at Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Ill. Active in the community, he currently serves on the board of the De Pere Basketball Booster Club, as well as being a head coach for the past six years. Furthermore, Bookter co-founded a networking group focused on growing young professionals in northeast Wisconsin. He also serves at Green Bay Community Church as a Shepherd Elder and in youth ministry. In his spare time, Bookter enjoys fishing, duck hunting, golf and playing basketball. He resides in Ledgeview with his wife, Melissa, and four sons.

MANITOWOC, Wis, June 25, 2019 -- Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce that Matt Bookter recently joined the bank as Vice President Business Banking in our Green Bay market. Bookter has over 18 years of banking experience, most recently with Huntington National Bank where he excelled at managing business banking relationships, commercial loans and cash management in northeast Wisconsin and in the upper peninsula in Michigan. Bookter will be responsible for the growth and continued

ELI STEIMLE

spare time, Curran enjoys hunting, fishing, cooking, and spending time coaching youth sports. He resides in the Town of Oshkosh with his wife, Jane, and their two sons.

Eli Steimle has been promoted to Business Banking Representative at Bank First. Steimle joined the bank in 2010 as a youth apprentice on the teller line, performed an internship in the Treasury Management department, and recently worked as a business analyst at the bank. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Master's degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He is currently enrolled at Lakeland University where he is attending classes to receive his MBA. Steimle also has earned his CPA designation. Involved in his

community, he currently serves as Treasurer for Grow It Forward, a non-profit whose mission is to grow, teach, feed and connect our local food community, as well as a member of the Physical Activity & Nutrition Coalition run by Healthiest Manitowoc County. In his spare time, he enjoys exercising, playing golf, hockey and softball, cooking, and spending time outdoors with his dog. He resides in Manitowoc.

For more information about Bank First, visit www.BankFirstWI.bank.

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 19 banking locations in Manitowoc, Brown, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Winnebago, Waupaca and Barron counties. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasurymanagement products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-member of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technologyservices for over 50 Midwest banks. The Companyemploys approximately247 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of $1.81 billion as of March 31, 2019. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

# # #

Forward Looking Statements: This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Bank First Corporation's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Bank First Corporation or on its behalf. Bank First Corporation disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements. In addition, statements regarding historical stock price performance are not indicative of or guarantees of future price performance.