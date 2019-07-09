Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank First National : Mike Molepske elected as Chairman of the Board at UFS, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 04:53pm EDT
MIKE MOLEPSKE

N E W S

R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10, Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact:

Deb Weyker, Vice President Marketing Phone: (920) 652-3274 dweyker@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mike Molepske elected as Chairman of the Board at UFS, LLC

MANITOWOC, Wis, July 9, 2019 -- Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) announced that Mike Molepske, CEO at the bank, has recently been elected to serve as Chairman of the Board at UFS, LLC, a purpose built technology provider to community banks.

"Mike's proven leadership and ability to think strategically will help advance our organization in delivering state-of-the-art services to community banks in the future," stated Mike Tenpas, CEO and President at UFS. "We are grateful for his service on our board for

the past 10 years, and now look forward to his leadership on our board as Chairman."

UFS was founded in 1991 by community banks with a purpose of delivering complex technology and fintech solutions to community oriented financial institutions. Today, UFS provides data and technology services to a growing number of banks in the Midwest. The company is owned by 20 community banks, which includes Bank First.

For more information about Bank First, visit www.BankFirstWI.bank. For more information about UFS, visit www.ufstech.com.

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 19 banking locations in Manitowoc, Brown, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Winnebago, Waupaca and Barron counties. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-member of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services for over 50 Midwest banks. The Company employs approximately 247 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of $1.81 billion as of March 31, 2019. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

# # #

Forward Looking Statements: This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Bank First Corporation's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Because of the risks and

uncertainties inherent in forward looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Bank First Corporation or on its behalf. Bank First Corporation disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements. In addition, statements regarding historical stock price performance are not indicative of or guarantees of future price performance.

Disclaimer

Bank First National Corporation published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 20:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:19pASPEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:19pGWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
GL
05:18pSHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Heather Banks joins Shentel as Chief Human Resources Officer
PU
05:17pCANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED : Eligible Dividends
AQ
05:17pCU INC. : Eligible Dividends
AQ
05:17pCANCER GENETICS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pUniversal and Drivania to form new ground transportation joint venture
GL
05:16pGLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATIONDE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pDNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
05:16pBOYD GAMING : To Report Second-Quarter 2019 Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast On July 30
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : France to tax flights from its airports, airline shares fall
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: PepsiCo, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, BASF
5BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About