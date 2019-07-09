Bank First National : Mike Molepske elected as Chairman of the Board at UFS, LLC

MIKE MOLEPSKE

Mike Molepske elected as Chairman of the Board at UFS, LLC

MANITOWOC, Wis, July 9, 2019 -- Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) announced that Mike Molepske, CEO at the bank, has recently been elected to serve as Chairman of the Board at UFS, LLC, a purpose built technology provider to community banks.

"Mike's proven leadership and ability to think strategically will help advance our organization in delivering state-of-the-art services to community banks in the future," stated Mike Tenpas, CEO and President at UFS. "We are grateful for his service on our board for

the past 10 years, and now look forward to his leadership on our board as Chairman."

UFS was founded in 1991 by community banks with a purpose of delivering complex technology and fintech solutions to community oriented financial institutions. Today, UFS provides data and technology services to a growing number of banks in the Midwest. The company is owned by 20 community banks, which includes Bank First.

For more information about Bank First, visit www.BankFirstWI.bank. For more information about UFS, visit www.ufstech.com.

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 19 banking locations in Manitowoc, Brown, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Winnebago, Waupaca and Barron counties. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-member of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services for over 50 Midwest banks. The Company employs approximately 247 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of $1.81 billion as of March 31, 2019. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

