Bank First National : announces recent promotions

Kasper earned her Bachelor and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh. She then went on to attend the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Focused on community involvement, Meghann currently serves as Board Treasurer for the Oshkosh Area Humane Society, Treasurer of the Clogging Association of Wisconsin, Board Treasurer for the Hooper Community Center, Investment Committee Member for the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, a Committee Member of the Downtown Business Improvement Recruitment Fund Grant, a Committee Member for the Paine Art Center & Gardens fundraising events, a Volunteer for the Downtown Oshkosh Holiday Parade, and a member of the GEMS

business analysts, and commercial administrative assistants. In her new role, Kasper will be responsible for the overall management of the bank's Credit Department, including overseeing the underwriting of all bank loans, providing direction on the bank's loan policy, and implementing processes and procedures to ensure the bank's lending portfolio remains in line with Bank First's culture of superior credit quality. Kasper will be transitioning to her new role in July 2019 and will continue to serve out of the bank's Oshkosh office, where she has come to know and develop meaningful relationships with area businesses and customers of the bank.

Meghann Kasper has been promoted to Chief Credit Officer. Kasper joined Bank First in 2010 and has over sixteen years of banking experience. Most recently, Meghann served as Senior Vice President & Market Manager of the bank's Oshkosh territory, where she was responsible for developing new and enhancing existing business banking relationships. She was also heavily engaged in the growth and development of the bank's future business bankers,

NANCY KOCH

(Giving Empowers My Sisters) giving circle and Women Who Care. Meghann resides in Oshkosh with her husband, son and five cats. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, exercising, clog dancing, and spending time with her family.

Nancy Koch has been promoted to Assistant Branch Manager and Officer of the bank. Nancy joined Bank First in 1993 as a teller and since then, has evolved into a key member of the Bank First team. In her new role, Nancy will be responsible for the overall administration and efficiency of the daily operations of the bank's 8th Street office in Manitowoc, including communication of the bank's products and services, delivery of exceptional customer service,

and assurance of the security and safety of the bank's employees and customers. She is also actively engaged in promoting a strong sales and service culture at the bank through coaching, guidance, and motivating those around her to achieve excellence.

Dedicated to her community, Koch serves on the Board of Directors for the School District of Mishicot as well as the Manitowoc Aquatic Center. She also volunteers her time throughout the year for many local non-profit organizations and encourages employee participation to make a larger impact. Nancy resides in Mishicot with her husband, Bill. In her spare time, she enjoys biking, walking, and spending time with family, including her two children and two grandchildren.

Bank First is an independent community bank incorporated in 1894, with 18 banking locations in Manitowoc, Brown, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Winnebago, Waupaca and Barron counties. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-member of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services for over 50 Midwest banks. The Bank employs approximately 247 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of $1.81 billion as of March 31, 2019. Further information about Bank First is available at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

# # #

Forward Looking Statements: This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Bank First National Corporation's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Such forward- looking statements are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Bank First National Corporation or on its behalf. Bank First National Corporation disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements. In addition, statements regarding historical stock price performance are not indicative of or guarantees of future price performance.