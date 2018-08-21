Bank First National : announces recent promotions; new hires

NEWS RELEASE

Bank First announces recent promotions; new hires

MANITOWOC, Wis, August 21, 2018 - Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First (BFNC), is pleased to announce the following staffing changes at the bank:

New Hires:

Glenn Curran recently joined Bank First as Senior Vice President - Business Banking. Curran brings over seventeen years of experience in the banking industry, most recently with Associated Bank. In his new role with Bank First, Glenn will be responsible for the growth and continued development of the bank's Oshkosh market.

Curran earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in

Finance and Marketing from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh.

CURRAN

Active in the community, Curran serves as President and Founding Member of the Battle on Bago Foundation, an organization focused on supporting area youth and conservation efforts. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club. In his spare time, Curran enjoys hunting, fishing, cooking, and spending time coaching youth sports. He resides in the Town of Oshkosh with his wife, Jane, and their two sons.

Nathan Kastein joined Bank First as Vice President -

Business Banking. Prior to his tenure with Bank First, Kastein served as Vice President at Associated Bank. In his new role with Bank First, Nathan will be responsible for developing new and enhancing existing business banking relationships in the Fox Valley region. Kastein earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and

Marketing from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh and hisMasters of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix. Focused oncommunity involvement, Nathan serves as Board Member and Treasurer of the Oshkosh Area United Way and is an Ambassador with the Oshkosh Chamber. In his spare time, Kastein enjoys golfing, boating, and spending time with family and friends. He resides in the Town of Oshkosh with his wife, Kelly, and their two children.

Promotions:

Stacey Braatz has been promoted to Retail Banking Officer. Stacey joined Bank First in 2007 as a teller and since then, has quickly evolved into a key member of the Sheboygan retail banking team. Inher new role, Stacey will be responsible for developing and enhancing the Sheboygan market's retail loan portfolio to meet the financial service needs of our customers. Stacey is passionate about giving back to the community and takes pride in her work volunteering at

BRAATZ

several area non-profit organizations, including Camp Y-Koda, her local church, the Salvation Army, the local women's shelter, etc. She resides in Sheboygan with her husband, Nathan, and their three children.

Bank First National Corporation (BFNC) provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First National, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 18 banking locations in Manitowoc, Brown, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Winnebago, Waupaca and Barron counties. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the

Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie

Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-member of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services for over 50 Midwest banks. The Company employs approximately 248 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2018. Further information about Bank First National Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab atwww.BankFirstNational.com.