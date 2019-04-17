Bank First National : receives regulatory approvals for upcoming merger with Partnership Community Bancshares, Inc.

N E W S

P.O. Box 10, Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact: Deb Weyker, Vice President Marketing Phone: (920) 652-3274dweyker@bankfirstwi.bank

Bank First receives regulatory approvals for upcoming merger with Partnership Bank

MANITOWOC, Wis, April 17, 2019 -- Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) ("Bank First"), the holding company for Bank First, N.A., is pleased to announce it recently received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve (Fed), and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (WDFI) to merge Partnership Community Bancshares, Inc. ("Partnership"), parent company of Partnership Bank, into Bank First.

"The approvals from the OCC, Federal Reserve, and WDFI come at a great time for Bank First," stated Mike Molepske, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank First. "The transition teams at both Partnership Bank and Bank First have been working diligently to ensure the merger occurs smoothly and in a timely manner for our valued customers, and we look forward to bringing two strong organizations together as one."

"We are pleased to move forward with the merger with Bank First," stated David Braaten, Chief Executive Officer of Partnership Bank. "This is a tremendous opportunity to partner with one of the top performing banks in the State of Wisconsin and become an important part of its 125-year history. This merger will provide the additional scale and resources we need to better serve our customers and build new relationships."

Partnership will seek approval of the merger from its shareholders at a special meeting to be held June 11, 2019. Subject to that approval, the merger of the two organizations is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2019. The systems conversion would occur over that weekend, and the Cedarburg, Mequon, Tomah, and Watertown branches would open as Bank First branches on Monday, July 15, 2019.