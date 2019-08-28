Sue Loken
Bank First announces the addition of Sue Loken to its team
MANITOWOC, Wis, August 28, 2019 - Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the addition of Sue Loken to its team as Chief Risk Officer. Ms. Loken will be responsible for ensuring Bank First maintains optimum compliance with Federal and State laws, rules and regulations as well as internal policies and procedures. She will also be responsible for the management of compliance, information security systems, vendor management, internal audit, and third-party exams.
"We are delighted to welcome Sue to the Bank First family," stated Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First. "Sue's extensive experience in the financial industry makes her the ideal person for this role. We have a very strong compliance culture throughout our organization, and we are excited to have Sue join and help continue to strengthen our Risk Management program."
Ms. Loken joins Bank First with twenty years of experience in the financial industry. Prior to her tenure with Bank First, Sue served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer for Partnership Bank. Preceding her time in the banking industry, she worked with Wipfli for ten years developing audit plans and conducting various consulting services ranging from capital planning, strategic planning, loan stressing, and mergers and acquisitions.
Focused on community involvement, Ms. Loken serves as Treasurer of the Greater Cedarburg Foundation and Treasurer of the Cedarburg Education Foundation. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Lakeland University and later earned her CPA designation. Sue resides in Cedarburg with her
husband, Fred, and their daughter. In her free time, she enjoys playing golf, volunteering in the community, and spending time with family and friends.
Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 23 banking locations in Wisconsin. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The Company employs approximately 279 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.1 billion. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.
