Bank First : announces the addition of Sue Loken to its team

08/28/2019 | 03:51pm EDT
Sue Loken

N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10 Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact: Shannon Klahn, Marketing Communications Officer Phone: (920) 652-3118sklahn@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bank First announces the addition of Sue Loken to its team

MANITOWOC, Wis, August 28, 2019 - Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the addition of Sue Loken to its team as Chief Risk Officer. Ms. Loken will be responsible for ensuring Bank First maintains optimum compliance with Federal and State laws, rules and regulations as well as internal policies and procedures. She will also be responsible for the management of compliance, information security systems, vendor management, internal audit, and third-party exams.

"We are delighted to welcome Sue to the Bank First family," stated Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First. "Sue's extensive experience in the financial industry makes her the ideal person for this role. We have a very strong compliance culture throughout our organization, and we are excited to have Sue join and help continue to strengthen our Risk Management program."

Ms. Loken joins Bank First with twenty years of experience in the financial industry. Prior to her tenure with Bank First, Sue served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer for Partnership Bank. Preceding her time in the banking industry, she worked with Wipfli for ten years developing audit plans and conducting various consulting services ranging from capital planning, strategic planning, loan stressing, and mergers and acquisitions.

Focused on community involvement, Ms. Loken serves as Treasurer of the Greater Cedarburg Foundation and Treasurer of the Cedarburg Education Foundation. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Lakeland University and later earned her CPA designation. Sue resides in Cedarburg with her

husband, Fred, and their daughter. In her free time, she enjoys playing golf, volunteering in the community, and spending time with family and friends.

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 23 banking locations in Wisconsin. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The Company employs approximately 279 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.1 billion. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

# # #

Forward Looking Statements: This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Bank First Corporation's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Bank First Corporation or on its behalf. Bank First Corporation disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements. In addition, statements regarding historical stock price performance are not indicative of or guarantees of future price performance.

Disclaimer

Bank First Corporation published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 19:50:06 UTC
