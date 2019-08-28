Sue Loken

N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10 Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact: Shannon Klahn, Marketing Communications Officer Phone: (920) 652-3118sklahn@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bank First announces the addition of Sue Loken to its team

MANITOWOC, Wis, August 28, 2019 - Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the addition of Sue Loken to its team as Chief Risk Officer. Ms. Loken will be responsible for ensuring Bank First maintains optimum compliance with Federal and State laws, rules and regulations as well as internal policies and procedures. She will also be responsible for the management of compliance, information security systems, vendor management, internal audit, and third-party exams.

"We are delighted to welcome Sue to the Bank First family," stated Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First. "Sue's extensive experience in the financial industry makes her the ideal person for this role. We have a very strong compliance culture throughout our organization, and we are excited to have Sue join and help continue to strengthen our Risk Management program."

Ms. Loken joins Bank First with twenty years of experience in the financial industry. Prior to her tenure with Bank First, Sue served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer for Partnership Bank. Preceding her time in the banking industry, she worked with Wipfli for ten years developing audit plans and conducting various consulting services ranging from capital planning, strategic planning, loan stressing, and mergers and acquisitions.

Focused on community involvement, Ms. Loken serves as Treasurer of the Greater Cedarburg Foundation and Treasurer of the Cedarburg Education Foundation. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Lakeland University and later earned her CPA designation. Sue resides in Cedarburg with her